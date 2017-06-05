Red Sox send prospect Yeison Coca to Brewers to complete Shaw/Thornburg trade

The Red Sox completed the Travis Shaw/Tyler Thornburg trade Monday by sending prospect Yeison Coca to the Brewers.

Sources: a young Red Sox shortstop prospect, Yeison Coca, is headed to the Brewers. It's completion of Tyler Thornburg trade. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 5, 2017

Coca is an 18-year-old shortstop who made his professional debut last season for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox 2. He hit .308 with one homer, 21 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases.

While the Red Sox giving up Coca might not seem like much, he was ranked the No. 25 prospect by Baseball America before the 2017 season. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe had him as the No. 2 middle-infield prospect in the organization.

With Dubon out of the org, I had Coca as the Sox' second-best middle-infield prospect, behind only C.J. Chatham. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 5, 2017

The completion of December's trade comes at a time when Shaw is hitting .292 with 10 homers and an impressive .869 OPS. Meanwhile, Thornburg continues to miss time with a right shoulder impingement and the Red Sox have an unclear situation at third base.