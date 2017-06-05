Boston Red Sox

Red Sox send prospect Yeison Coca to Brewers to complete Shaw/Thornburg trade

Red Sox send prospect Yeison Coca to Brewers to complete Shaw/Thornburg trade

By CSN Staff June 05, 2017 12:31 PM

The Red Sox completed the Travis Shaw/Tyler Thornburg trade Monday by sending prospect Yeison Coca to the Brewers.

Coca is an 18-year-old shortstop who made his professional debut last season for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox 2. He hit .308 with one homer, 21 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases.

While the Red Sox giving up Coca might not seem like much, he was ranked the No. 25 prospect by Baseball America before the 2017 season. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe had him as the No. 2 middle-infield prospect in the organization.

The completion of December's trade comes at a time when Shaw is hitting .292 with 10 homers and an impressive .869 OPS. Meanwhile, Thornburg continues to miss time with a right shoulder impingement and the Red Sox have an unclear situation at third base.

PODCAST: How to make people miss a 100 MPH? Interviews with Joe Kelly and Brian Bannister

baseball-show-pod.png

PODCAST: How to make people miss a 100 MPH? Interviews with Joe Kelly and Brian Bannister

By CSN Staff June 05, 2017 12:53 PM

Red Sox Insider for CSNNE.com Evan Drellich takes a look at pitching in this episode of "The Baseball Show" podcast, as he interviews reliever Joe Kelly, and assistant pitching coach (and former MLB pitcher) Brian Bannister.

Kelly talks about his first full season in the bullpen and his hard throwing style, while Bannister talks about helping Kelly become a very reliable arm in the bullpen, along with a discussion on varying speeds and mechanics.

The Baseball Show Podcast: Red Sox' gamble with David Price is paying off

baseball-show-pod.png

The Baseball Show Podcast: Red Sox' gamble with David Price is paying off

By CSN Staff June 04, 2017 10:54 PM

In this episode of The Baseball Show Podcast, Lou Merloni, Evan Drellich and Jared Carrabis revisit the Boston Red Sox' decision to pull David Price up from the minors earlier than many expected.

Drellich emphasizes that the decision was a significant gamble -- but that gamble is paying off. They discuss Price at the 6-minute mark.

Here's what else you can find in this episode.

0:13 - Chris Sale has a 4.70 ERA in his last 6 starts. Is it time to be concerned about the ace? Would your perception of him change if he had started off the season like this? 

9:12 - Eduardo Rodriguez falls down in the bullpen, went on to pitch in the game, but was then place on the DL. Merloni and Carrabis liked seeing E-Rod trying to fight through it but Drellich disagrees. 

14:47 - A comparison of Drew Pomeranz and Rick Porcello shows that Pomeranz has the better stats. Is this more reason to be optimist about Pomeranz?

Load more