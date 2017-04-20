Boston Red Sox

Red Sox rally for 4-1, 10-inning victory after Kimbrel blows save for Sale

red-sox-mookie-betts-042019.jpg

Red Sox rally for 4-1, 10-inning victory after Kimbrel blows save for Sale

By Associated Press April 20, 2017 4:05 PM

Curran: Hernandez's life and death was all about choices

Aaron Hernandez could have done so much good with the blessings he was given. Instead, he chose to ruin his life . . . and the lives of others.

TORONTO -- Chris Sale struck out 13 over eight shutout innings, but was denied a victory when the Blue Jays tied the game in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel. However, the Red Sox weren't denied, as Mookie Betts hit a two-out, three-run double in the 10th and the Sox beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Thursday.

At 3-12, Toronto is off to the worst start in team history and has lost its first five series for the first time.

Sandy Leon drew a one-out walk from Jason Grilli (0-2) in the 10th, and Brock Holt singled to stop an 0-for-12 slide. Andrew Benintendi walked with two outs, and Betts cleared the bases when he pulled a 2-and-0 fastball down the left-field line.

The game had been scoreless until the ninth, but Boston broke through when Mitch Moreland hit a two-out double off Roberto Osuna and scored on Xander Bogaerts' single. Kimbrel blew the save when the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth, Kendrys Morales, homered to tie the game. It was the eighth time Morales has tied a game or given his team a lead with a homer from the ninth inning on.

Kimbrel (1-0) retired the next six batters he faced and struck out the final five, giving Red Sox pitchers 18 strikeouts for the game.

Drellich: Sale should have been given chance to finish what he started

Drellich: Sale should have been given chance to finish what he started

By Evan Drellich April 20, 2017 4:40 PM

Curran: Hernandez's life and death was all about choices

Aaron Hernandez could have done so much good with the blessings he was given. Instead, he chose to ruin his life . . . and the lives of others.

The issue isn’t which pitcher gave the Red Sox a better team to win Thursday, Craig Kimbrel or Chris Sale. The chances were overwhelmingly in the Red Sox’ favor either way.

It’s about ownership.

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 1

Thursday belonged to Chris Sale, who was an exhibit of efficiency and dominance at Rogers Centre. He deserved a chance to finish off one of the best outings of his career.

Red Sox manager John Farrell didn’t give it to him.

Fortunately for Farrell -- and fortunately for Kimbrel, whose failure will be forgotten in this conversation -- the Sox still got a win over the Blue Jays, 4-1 in 10 innings, despite Kimbrel’s blown save.

Going to Kimbrel, an elite reliever who has looked otherworldly lately, is not a bad decision in itself. But on this day, Sale should have been afforded the chance to blow this game himself, rather than be told to watch while someone else screws it up for him.

"I'm going to want the ball in that situations 10 times out of nine," Sale told reporters in Toronto.

Sale said he told pitching coach Carl Willis he was available for the ninth.

Kimbrel served up a leadoff home run to Kendrys Morales in the ninth, a shot to straightaway center that tied the game at 1-1.

“After kind of a long inning (with a replay review in the top of the ninth)  . . . [I] felt like it was time to turn it over to a guy who was fresh and powerful,” Farrell told reporters in Toronto.

It’s hard to say that Sale at 102 pitches is actually a better pitcher than Kimbrel at 0. These are two of the absolute best at their jobs. If either pitcher gave up a run, the choice would be second guessed -- and you know it.

You can say the Blue Jays benefited from a new look with Kimbrel coming in. You can argue the opposite: just consider how well Kimbrel has pitched lately.

But then, when you consider the same with Sale; when you consider the 13 strikeouts he had amassed on just 102 pitches; when you consider his ERA is now 0.91 in four starts with the Sox; it comes down to a feeling that this was his game.

Sale’s pitch count wasn’t too high. And he was already brushing with some history, albeit obscure history.

Sale on Thursday became the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2001 to strike out at least 12 in consecutive starts. (Pedro did it in four straight games that May.)

Thursday was the 28th time in major-league history a starter struck out 13 hitters while finishing with 102 pitches or fewer, per Baseball-Reference.com's Play Index. Teams are 21-7 in those kind of outings.

And Sale became the first starter in major-league history to strike out at least 13, finish with 102 pitches or fewer and have at least 80 of those pitches be strikes.

Farrell’s job is to put the best pitchers in position to win games. 

Between Sale and Kimbrel, there was no obvious answer Thursday as to who would position the Sox better -- not with the way both have been throwing. Who's better, Sale at 102 pitches or Kimbrel at 0? You could argue for hours.

What it should have come down to for Farrell, then, was a realization Thursday belonged to Sale, until Sale gave it away himself.

Thursday's Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups: Sale looks for some run support

Thursday's Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups: Sale looks for some run support

By CSN Staff April 20, 2017 12:31 PM

Curran: Hernandez's life and death was all about choices

Aaron Hernandez could have done so much good with the blessings he was given. Instead, he chose to ruin his life . . . and the lives of others.

Coming off his first victory in a Red Sox uniform, left-hander Chris Sale is on the mound in the matinee (12:37) finale of a three-game series in Toronto on Thursday.

Sale (1-1, 1.25 ERA) has gone seven or more innings and given up two or fewer runs in each of his first three Red Sox starts, including a 2-1 victory over the Tigers in his last start, in which he struck out 12. Problem is, the Red Sox have only totaled six runs in those three starts.  

The Jays, who shut out the Red Sox on Wednesday night 3-0, go with right-hander Marco Estrada (0-1, 3.50).

Brock Holt gets the start in left field for Boston. The full lineups:

RED SOX
Dustin Pedroia 2B
Andrew Benintendi CF
Mookie Betts RF    
Hanley Ramírez DH    
Mitch Moreland 1B
Xander Bogaerts SS
Pablo Sandoval 3B
Sandy León C
Brock Holt LF
---
Chris Sale LHP

BLUE JAYS
Kevin Pillar CF
José Bautista RF
Kendrys Morales DH
Justin Smoak 1B
Steve Pearce LF
Darwin Barney 3B
Jarrod Saltalamacchia C
Devon Travis 2B
Ryan Goins SS
---
Marco Estrada RHP

Load more