Red Sox place Wright on 10-day DL, recall Workman from Triple-A

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

The Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury and recalled Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Workman, 28, hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2014 after having Tommy John surgery in June of 2015.

Wright is currently 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts for the Red Sox this season. He was the losing pitcher in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

"It was [Sunday] that he felt it more than anything," manager John Farrell told reporters on Monday. "He didn't feel it during his outing against the Cubs. This is somewhat of an ailment in the knee he's been feeling on and off since Spring Training, but to the extent of this, this really crept up [Sunday].”

The Red Sox will need to call up a starting pitcher before Thursday’s game against the Orioles to fill Wright’s spot in the rotation.