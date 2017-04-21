Holt placed on disabled list with vertigo; Jackie Bradley Jr. activated

Quick Slants Podcast: Schedule released; Josh Norris on the Draft Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the newly-released Patriots 2017 schedule. Rotoworld and NBC Sports draft expert Josh Norris joins the podcast to discuss prospects and some Patriots-related themes. The podcast ruminates over a very negative review.

Brock Holt went on the disabled list Friday with vertigo, the eighth trip to the disabled list this century for a major-league player involving vertigo or vertigo-like symptoms.

The last Red Sox player to go to the DL with vertigo was J.D. Drew in 2010. He accounts for two of those eight trips to the DL, with another in 2008. Drew's brother Stephen Drew went to the DL with vertigo once as well, last year.

Holt told reporters in Baltimore on Friday the diagnosis came after the series with the Tigers, and that the symptoms could be traced to severe respiratory congestion.

Holt missed 37 games in 2016 with a concussion, and he had a concussion in 2014 as well.

“Little headaches, but it’s not even that,” Holt told the Herald last summer as he was recovering. “It’s just -- it’s so hard to explain. I tried to explain it to the coaches and training staff. It’s like, when I’m doing something, I’m hitting, moving my head around, I get done and I still feel like I’m moving. My eyes aren’t 100 percent focused. Taking a fly ball I feel fine. I’ll catch every ball. But it’s just a little off. After I’m done tracking balls, moving around, moving my head, it still feels like I’m moving.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. took Holt’s spot on the roster in Bradley’s expected return from the 10-day DL.

The other players who had vertigo diagnoses this century: Jarred Cosart, Rafael Betancourt, Tony Blanco and Jay Powell.