David Price manages six innings without command in 2017 Fenway debut

BOSTON — David Price kept the game in control even without his command.

The lefty went six innings Tuesday night in his Fenway Park season debut, exiting with a 3-3 tie vs. the lowly Phillies in a game the Sox won in 12 innings, 4-3.

“That I'm healthy,” Price said when asked what he’s learned lately. “That was in my mind, you know, for sure, until probably after that first start in Chicago. In those first couple days after that, I felt good... to be able to respond the way that I did after that first start against Chicago and for my body to feel the way that it did after that. That was good. “

Price has made four starts since coming off the disabled list with an elbow injury. For a second straight start, Price walked four batters, as his stuff exceeded his ability to locate. He struck out six and allowed four hits.

A blister on his ring finger on his throwing hand kept Price from throwing a bullpen in between starts, Sox manager John Farrell revealed after the game. But Price didn’t think the finger affected him.

Price had two starts all of last season where he walked at least four batters.

“Today was pretty hot. The past two or three days have been our hottest days of the year by far. It's just different,” Price said. “You go to spring training in Fort Myers in Florida, and it's hot and humid. Then you get here and it's pretty cold for quite a while. To have that hot game, it's kind of a shock to the system. It didn't affect me.”

He looked great in a breezy six-pitch first inning, but had arduous frames in the second (32 pitches) and third (24). He worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the former, and gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Altherr way over the Green Monster in the latter.

The Altherr homer tied the game at 2 after the Sox scored one run in the first and another in the second against Phils rookie Ben Lively, who was making his third career start.

The Red Sox immediately gave Price the lead back. The Sox went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning on a deep Mitch Moreland home run to center, his ninth of the year.

Price was much improved over his final three innings.

“I talked to [pitching coach Carl Willis] after that third inning,” Price said. “My leg kick had a slight pause, at the top of my leg kick and it was causing my arm to kind of lack behind and not be able to get on top of the baseball. After that, I got back to throwing the baseball like I expect to throw it. That's what I expect to do. I expect to build on that and I'll be ready for my next start."

Price allowed the Phils to tie in the top of the sixth, his final inning. Tommy Joseph doubled to right field with one out. A single and fielder’s choice brought him around. Batter Michael Saunders beat out what was nearly an inning-ending double play on that fielder’s choice.