Boston Red Sox

David Price manages six innings without command in 2017 Fenway debut

By Evan Drellich June 13, 2017 9:37 PM

BOSTON — David Price kept the game in control even without his command.

The lefty went six innings Tuesday night in his Fenway Park season debut, exiting with a 3-3 tie vs. the lowly Phillies in a game the Sox won in 12 innings, 4-3.

“That I'm healthy,” Price said when asked what he’s learned lately. “That was in my mind, you know, for sure, until probably after that first start in Chicago. In those first couple days after that, I felt good... to be able to respond the way that I did after that first start against Chicago and for my body to feel the way that it did after that. That was good. “

Price has made four starts since coming off the disabled list with an elbow injury. For a second straight start, Price walked four batters, as his stuff exceeded his ability to locate. He struck out six and allowed four hits. 

A blister on his ring finger on his throwing hand kept Price from throwing a bullpen in between starts, Sox manager John Farrell revealed after the game. But Price didn’t think the finger affected him.

Price had two starts all of last season where he walked at least four batters.

“Today was pretty hot. The past two or three days have been our hottest days of the year by far. It's just different,” Price said. “You go to spring training in Fort Myers in Florida, and it's hot and humid. Then you get here and it's pretty cold for quite a while. To have that hot game, it's kind of a shock to the system. It didn't affect me.”

He looked great in a breezy six-pitch first inning, but had arduous frames in the second (32 pitches) and third (24). He worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the former, and gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Altherr way over the Green Monster in the latter. 

The Altherr homer tied the game at 2 after the Sox scored one run in the first and another in the second against Phils rookie Ben Lively, who was making his third career start.

The Red Sox immediately gave Price the lead back. The Sox went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning on a deep Mitch Moreland home run to center, his ninth of the year. 

Price was much improved over his final three innings.

“I talked to [pitching coach Carl Willis] after that third inning,” Price said. “My leg kick had a slight pause, at the top of my leg kick and it was causing my arm to kind of lack behind and not be able to get on top of the baseball. After that, I got back to throwing the baseball like I expect to throw it. That's what I expect to do. I expect to build on that and I'll be ready for my next start."

Price allowed the Phils to tie in the top of the sixth, his final inning. Tommy Joseph doubled to right field with one out. A single and fielder’s choice brought him around. Batter Michael Saunders beat out what was nearly an inning-ending double play on that fielder’s choice.

Red Sox outlast Phillies 4-3 in 12 innings on Benintendi walkoff

red_sox_andrew_benintendi_061317.jpg

By Associated Press June 13, 2017 11:58 PM

BOSTON - Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning driving in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Mitch Moreland hit one homer and barely missed another in the 12th with a long single off the Green Monster, allowing Bogaerts to advance to third and set up Benintendi's first career walk-off hit. The ball bounced over the short wall in right, but was officially still a single.

It didn't matter much as the Red Sox beat the Phillies in extra innings for the second straight night, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to seven straight.

Fernando Abad (2-0) pitched the 11th and 12th for Boston, which blew great opportunities in the first two extra innings before finally cashing in after Louis Garcia (1-1) walked Bogaerts with one out in the 12th.

Boston left 12 runners on base and was just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position until Benentendi finally put an end to it, then got doused with an ice bucket in front of the Boston dugout.

Pablo Sandoval's future lies in Dave Dombrowski's hands

By Evan Drellich June 13, 2017 6:50 PM

BOSTON — John Farrell on Tuesday was asked if Pablo Sandoval is a burden. The Red Sox manager said that was not the case, on a day Josh Rutledge started at third base in place of Sandoval for a fourth straight game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a burden for the manager,” Farrell said. “Our team is who we are, and we look to take advantage and make the most of who is here. So, that’s the approach taken.”

Realistically, Farrell couldn’t say otherwise, lest an angry Sandoval march into his office asking why he was just called out as a burden. The question needed to be asked. But really, the best person to answer it is Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski is the one who controls the roster. Farrell’s job is to play what he’s given. They work in tandem, but ultimate say for whether Sandoval stays or goes rests with Dombrowski. 

Farrell shouldn't be expected to start a third baseman who looks so unsure defensively.

“John Farrell's in a position, it's always a tough situation for a manager in the sense that he has to play the club that he feels gives him the best opportunity to win that particular game and any other player coming back from an injury, no matter they're high paid or low paid,” Dombrowski said Tuesday on NESN, when Tom Caron asked about Sandoval. “But in this situation, we talked before the game like we always do, just about various things, and said this picture tonight, [Phillies righty Ben] Lively is a reverse split matchup type guy, right-handers hit him better than left-handed hitters, so he thought it was a situation where as well as [Josh] Rutledge has been playing, that he'd be the guy who'd be in the lineup today. 

“I'm sure that Pablo will get plenty of opportunities. We go on the road, we face a lot of right-hand pitching and it's going to be up to Pablo to go out there and play well for us. We think he's capable of doing that, he has swung the bat well, he got a big base-hit for us yesterday. … He's in a spot to grab the position and really go out there do the job for us. And then it's up to John to make that decision on who gives us the best opportunity to win on a day in, day out basis.”

Farrell said he would not rule out Sandoval becoming a starter again. And he also indicated this gray area Sandoval’s playing time exists in doesn’t have some clear solution hanging around the corner.

“There’s no reason to believe it’s going to change,” Farrell said when asked about Sandoval's "deployment" and whether it can go on indefinitely.

