David Price's elbow injury 'much less' severe than in spring training

By Evan Drellich July 28, 2017 6:04 PM

BOSTON — The Red Sox put forth some optimism about David Price’s elbow while maintaining the wall of secrecy around the lefty’s health that’s been in place since spring training.

Price, who wound up on the disabled list Friday instead of the Fenway Park mound as previously scheduled, could play catch as soon as Monday or Tuesday, manager John Farrell said. Officially, Price has left elbow inflammation.

“I don't think this is anything compared to what he went through in spring training in terms of severity,” Farrell said Friday afternoon. “Much less. That’s by his own admission.”

That’s good news.

So, is the ulnar collateral ligament the root problem? Is the issue more muscular, perhaps with the forearm? It’s unclear. It was unclear in March, too, when Price went to visit a pair of surgeons at the NFL combine and was told he didn’t need surgery, but may have required an operation were he younger. (What operation? The Sox and Price never said.)

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said “elbow” and “forearm” could be used interchangeably. Price said in spring that he has a “unique” elbow.

Dombrowski at one point in his press conference gestured toward his own forearm when talking about the location of Price’s injury, and noted Price is hurting in a different place than he was previously

“I didn’t hear anything right after his last start [Saturday in Anaheim],” Dombrowski said. “We were in Seattle. I remember there was a lot going on there in Seattle, trade conversations. I arrived to the ballpark later on Tuesday. They told me he was a little bit uncomfortable in his elbow.

“Not the same area where he was hurt before. It was a situation where, well, let’s see what happens the next day, how he felt. The next day he felt about the same. At that point, what we decided to do was to get an MRI first thing Thursday morning, which he did when he got back. That’s where we decided to put him on the disabled list.”

Dombrowski said there were no present plans for Price to travel to visit another doctor for a second opinion, but made it sound like Price may have other doctors look at the imaging that’s already been done.

Price did not speak to the media on Friday afternoon. Both Farrell and Dombrowski were firm that Price was not on the disabled list to avoid the Fenway Park fans and any negative reaction to the Dennis Eckersley incident. Price hasn’t pitched at home since the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy detailed Price’s encounter with Eckersley on a team flight.

Doug Fister is to take Price’s spot in the rotation for now, Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski: Red Sox won't 'make big trade' for starting pitcher

By Evan Drellich July 28, 2017 6:22 PM

BOSTON — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is trying to play it cool again when it comes to potential trade targets. He does this, sometimes. He’ll occasionally say he’s not going to tip his hand, even though the team’s area of needs are almost always obvious. Other times he’ll come out and say where he’d like to upgrade, as he did in the days leading up to a trade for infielder Eduardo Nunez.

He kind of did both on Friday.

After David Price went to the disabled list Friday, Dombrowski downplayed the potential need for a starter.

“No, not really,” Dombrowski said. “Like I’ve said all along, we’re really open to getting better however we can. We feel comfortable. Of course, we want David Price to start, but if not, we feel comfortable with Doug Fister moving into the rotation. He’ll take his spot. I’m not sure what day he’s going to pitch, Monday or Tuesday.

“We’re not going to go out and make a big trade for a starting pitcher. We’re still hopeful that David will be back at this point. … Doug’s first outing was solid, next two not as good. We thought he threw the ball real well after working on some mechanical things in Seattle the other day.”

Fister has a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings. Mechanical changes or not, that’s not much to hang your hat on. Lefty Brian Johnson, meanwhile, is getting his shoulder examined, so his status is unclear. 

It just might be too difficult. Adding a rotation piece would be costly in terms of prospects and presumably luxury-tax dollars as well. But what about a reliever? 

Apparently, Brandon Workman has stolen Dombrowski’s heart — but here’s betting Dombrowski is still looking.

“Well, surprisingly, I’m not going to answer that question for you because I don’t really want to tip our hands on what we’re trying to do other than [the fact] that we are open minded,” Dombrowski said. “Our bullpen has actually performed well and I will say that, we think Joe Kelly’s close to coming back. He’s going to throw, I don’t know, today or tomorrow, and if everything goes well we’ll probably send him out for an inning and then be in a position that we activate him. So it’s not far down the road. That’s big for us.

“We look, I look at, the comeback of Brandon Workman of being like a trade acquisition really. He’s throwing the ball outstanding. He’s throwing the ball in the mid 90s with a good breaking ball and cutter. And I don’t feel, I, we don’t feel like he is just a young guy who’s never been through it. He pitched in the World Series, he’s a proven guy. So when you add another guy like that out there with Kelly and the other guys we have, if we can get better, we will.”

Dombrowski noted how high the prices are generally. Whether he was speaking generally or to relievers wasn’t clear, but it was while answering a question about the potential addition of a reliever.

“But it’s not necessarily always easy and secondly, with the request for what people want at this point, the acquisition price, is large,” Dombrowski said. “Now, what happens between now and 4 o’clock on Monday, we’ll find out. And we continue to have conversations, a lot — there’s even some clubs that aren’t sure what they’re doing yet. I could name three off the top of my head that we talked to today that aren’t sure what they’re going to do yet.”

Pedroia: 'It bothers you when stuff's not true'

By CSN Staff July 28, 2017 5:21 PM

Dustin Pedroia faced the media Friday for the first time since reports surfaced that he had applauded David Price's verbal takedown of Dennis Eckersley, denying that he done so and offerering a passionate defense of himself and his team.

"It bothers you when stuff's not true. You know what I mean?" he said. "I'll do anything for my teammates . . . We're moving past this. We've moved past this. This was a month ago. We all love each other. We're in here together. There's nothing that's going to divide this team."

He also spoke on . . . 

Leadership on the Red Sox: "I'm standing right here. Been here for a long time. We're in first place. So, that's it. Write what you guys want. Here I am. [Don't see] anybody else standing up doing this, do you? Do you? Nope. Fact. There's your source. From the mouth."

On whether Price had apologized to Eckersley: "They're going to have a conversation. We're grown men here . . . They'll have a conversation when they see each other. David's a man. He's going to do it face-to-face . . . [He's] not going to do it over the phone or [by] text message. When he sees him, they will have a conversation."

On the Sox clubhouse: "We love each other. I love David Price. One of my favorite teammates ever. So, we're all in this together and we're all trying to . . . overcome everything and win the World Series, in spite [of] what anybody thinks of our team. We're in first place right now and we're going to try to keep it going."

 

 

