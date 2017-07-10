Chris Sale too unique for Clayton Kershaw to learn from

MIAMI — Clayton Kershaw typically likes to watch other lefties pitch to see what he can pick up. That’s a pretty common feeling for southpaws.

Chris Sale is not appointment viewing.

“He’s so unique that he doesn’t really help me out, ‘cause I can’t pitch like he does,” Kershaw said Monday at Marlins Park, when the All-Stars met with the media. “Delivery, arm action, tall, he’s skinny, I’m not.”

Kershaw, the Dodgers ace who has a cheekiness to him, paused to highlight he was kidding about the weight comment.

“No, but I think more than anything … sidearm, three-quarters delivery,” Kershaw said. “He throws a lot of changeups, I don’t throw very many changeups There’s a lot of reasons why I can’t really compare myself to him.”

Kershaw (14-2, 2.18 ERA, 159 Ks) was ineligible to pitch in the All-Star game because he started Sunday. Likely, he wouldn’t have made the start anyway, because of how dominant National League starter Max Scherzer (10-5, 2.10 ERA, 173 Ks) has been for the Nationals.

MORE CHRIS SALE

In describing Scherzer, Kershaw noted the way he carries himself — the way he walks.

“[Scherzer’s] got that strut, that walk that he knows when he’s going good,” Kershaw said. “I can only imagine what it’s like on your team. You know it probably is a good feeling to have him out there.”

Asked what he meant by that strut, Kershaw lifted his arms as though he had big boxes under them.

“Like he’s carrying suitcases right here,” Kershaw said. “I mean, I love it. … The pitchers’ demeanor I believe says a lot to your teammates.”

Sale’s not too different.

“Don’t make a big deal,” Kershaw said of the strut comment, sensing an upcoming trend story on how pitchers walk, or something like that. “Same thing. I mean, he works so quickly. I haven’t seen him pitch as much in the American League, but yeah, you know, I think with him it’s just, he’s got an amazing feel for all of his pitches.

“He throws his pitches pretty evenly, but then at the end of the day he can just hump up and get it right by you every time. So, I really don’t know how to talk about him on the mound because I really haven’t seen him pitch a whole lot.”

Kershaw was asked if he shakes off his catcher.

“Yeah,” Kershaw said. “Does he not?”

No, no, he doesn’t.

The best of the best can get to know one another a little more in Miami.