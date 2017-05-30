Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale says bad homecoming was 'seven o'clock batting practice'

By Evan Drellich May 30, 2017 11:40 PM

CHICAGO — He’s skilled at making fun of himself when he’s bad at pitching.

The most positive element of Chris Sale’s homecoming in Chicago, a 13-7 Red Sox win, is an indication that in the future, he might have a real offense that can hit home runs behind him. 

Because he definitely didn’t stick it to his old bosses on Wednesday night.

An expected scratch-and-claw pitchers’ duel between Sale and a pitcher he said is like a brother to him, Jose Quintana, fell short of the billing. Both lefties were disappointing, and Sale delivered his worst start since the Red Sox traded for him.

“We were both off,” Sale said. “I think people were expecting something a little different, but they came to a seven o’clock batting practice session tonight. We were off.”

Sale did hit 99 mph and took the mound to an ovation, but a 42-pitch second inning sunk his day. He managed to eke out five innings, with five earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

“I wasn’t smiling a whole lot tonight, that’s for sure,” Sale said. “I kept them to a touchdown. I didn’t let them get the extra point. But no, it is what it is. I stunk tonight. I know it’s a big deal because I’m facing my old team and this is where I played and all that stuff, but I was just bad. I really was. And my guys picked me up tonight. That says a lot. For me to be able to walk out of this building with my chin up in a good mood, good spirits, music playing in the locker room after the game, I had nothing to do with that. And that says a lot about my teammates and who we got in that clubhouse.”

Sale was at 99 pitches after allowing two runs in the fourth inning, but seemed to tell manager John Farrell in the dugout in a very quick exchange that he was definitely going back out for the fifth. Sale turned in a 1-2-3 inning and exited with the Sox ahead 10-6.

He had help when he needed it in an ugly game.

Sale was given a 4-0 lead going into the long second inning. The White Sox cut the lead to 4-3, and the Red Sox kept coming, pulling ahead 7-3 in the third. After four innings, the lead had dwindled to 7-6, and Sale wanted the ball for one final frame after the Sox scored three in the top of the fifth.

The usually powerless Red Sox just kept going deep. Deven Marrero, who hit one home run in all of 2016 between Triple-A and the majors and is known only for his glove, homered twice. The Sox hit a season-high six home runs — their most since 2013, when they went deep eight times against the Tigers in a game started by Rick Porcello.

"I think you take back those minor league years and you just learn from them," said Marrero, who's a lifetime .220 hitter at Triple-A. "That’s what I’ve done with them. Each year, I kind of learn different things about myself as a hitter and as a player. I just want to be ready when I get my chance up here to be ready to take advantage of it. That’s what the minor leagues is for. That stuff doesn’t count. All that matters is what you do here on the big club."

Marrero said he had about 120 texts waiting for him, more than he had when he was drafted by the Red Sox as their top pick in 2012.

Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. also went deep. The Sox have just eight multi-homer games after putting together 51 last year.

Marrero hits two home runs to lift Red Sox over White Sox

By Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:35 AM

CHICAGO - Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston's season-high six home runs and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 13-7 on Tuesday night.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland also went deep. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games after an anticipated duel between aces never materialized.

Sale (6-2) got a warm reception from the crowd and a rude welcome from his old team. The five-time All-Star gave up six runs and 10 hits - both season highs - over five innings in his first appearance against the White Sox.

Marrero drove in five runs and doubled his career home run total. After hitting two in his first 59 major league games, he went back-to-back with Betts in a four-run second inning and chased Jose Quintana (2-7) with a three-run drive in the third that made it 7-3.

Bradley Jr. bumped the lead to 10-6 in the fifth with a three-run drive off Dan Jennings after Chicago cut it to one.

Bogaerts added a solo homer in the eighth and finished with four of Boston's 16 hits. Moreland knocked a two-run homer off Juan Minaya in the ninth to make it 13-7.

Craig Kimbrel worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his 14th save in 15 chances, and the Red Sox picked up the win after dropping two in a row.

Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson homered for Chicago, but the White Sox took the loss after winning four of five.

Dealt to Boston last winter for a package of prospects that included highly regarded slugger Yoan Moncada, Sale got a standing ovation when he trotted to the mound in the first inning. But it was a rough night overall for the lanky left-hander.

He threw 111 pitches and was consistently behind in the count, though he finished with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Quintana got pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since he lasted one inning against the New York Yankees on Sept. 2, 2013.

The 2016 All-Star has allowed 15 runs, 18 hits and four homers in his past two starts. And his ERA has jumped from 3.92 to 5.60.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: The Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left wrist and activated 3B Pablo Sandoval from the DL on Tuesday.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria had no specific timetable Tuesday for right-handers James Shields (right lat strain) and Nate Jones (elbow inflammation) beginning rehab assignments. Shields threw 45 pitches in a simulated game on Monday and Jones threw 25 in a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-4, 4.41 ERA) looks to win his third straight start for Chicago, while LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-3, 4.70) tries to build on a dominant win. He tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts against Texas last week.

Does 10 days bring back Dustin Pedroia's power?

By Evan Drellich May 30, 2017 8:43 PM

CHICAGO — The general sense surrounding Dustin Pedroia’s left wrist sprain Tuesday was that the worst was avoided. He didn’t break anything, there was no structural damage.

“Could have been a lot worse,” Pedroia. “I’m definitely relieved that it’s not broken or anything like that.”

Hurt as a base runner when he tumbled over first baseman Jose Abreu on Monday, Pedroia said the fact he had surgery on the wrist in the past didn’t play in, either. 

Multiple doctors looked over the results of Pedroia’s MRI, including his wrist surgeon.

“If this happened to anyone else on the team they’d be in the same situation regardless if they had surgeries on their hand,” said Pedroia, who arrived wearing a brace on the wrist. “It was just a weird baseball play and my whole body landed on that area, so it could have [Xander Bogaerts] or Mookie [Betts] or anybody, so it’s part of the game and you’ve just got to deal with it and move on.”

The question is less about how soon Pedroia returns and more about what version of Pedroia returns.

Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated Pedroia could be back right when his time on the disabled list is up.

“We think at the end of the 10-day period he'll be fine,” Dombrowski said.

Per Baseball-Reference.com, the Red Sox are at 0.0 wins above replacement at second base this season.

Pedroia’s power has been lacking, with two home runs. He’s been a good hitter otherwise, with a .292 average and .369 on-base percentage. But his slugging percentage is .380.

Pedroia’s left leg was hurt in a well-known incident in Baltimore when Manny Machado slid into him. It's at least possible his health has affected his power.

Sox manager John Farrell did not think Pedroia was going to the opposite field more this season because of the leg.

“No, I can't say it's been to compensate or anything like that,” Farrell said. “Of late, we're seeing balls to the pull side, a couple of balls off the wall. I just think there's been such a consistent pitching plan against him. He’s rarely gotten multiple pitches on the inside part of the plate to turn on.”

When asked if Pedroia thought there could be an auxiliary benefit to the time off — that his left leg could heal up — he didn’t seem to agree with the thinking. 

“No, it’s irrelevant man,” Pedroia said. “Time down, I’m trying to get my hand better and I’ll be in there.”

It’s hard to see how time to heal up for his leg would be irrelevant.

“You'd think with the focus being on the rehab of the wrist, that it does give him a chance to maybe let the knee issue calm down, depending on how severe that was,” Farrell said. “That was probably situational with the weather the other night [when he was pulled at Fenway Park because of the leg], and the onset of some things inside that ballgame. But Pedie's going to do whatever he can, and whatever is in his power to get the most out of his physical conditioning. There's never a concern with that, but we've got 10 days to address the wrist and whatever benefits come back, we'll see when he returns.”

