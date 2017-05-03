Boston Red Sox

Buck Showalter's talk of pulling Manny Machado silly

By Evan Drellich May 03, 2017 7:09 PM

At a certain point, one wonders if Buck Showalter believes his own drivel. He’s very entertaining, but not exactly convincing.

Assuming that Commissioner Rob Manfred’s words were heeded in a conference call Wednesday with both clubs, the Red Sox-Orioles plunking war should now be over.

Showalter on Wednesday, then, was armed with only his tongue. It may still be sharp, but doesn’t cut as deep as it probably once did.

The O’s skipper said he was going to pull Manny Machado — his best player — in the first inning Tuesday, because he feared the umpires would not protect Machado. Because Showalter did not know what was in the Red Sox’ hearts. And because if Machado wound up suspended if something else happened, the Red Sox would win.

“I took Manny down the runway there after the first inning ‘cause I was leaning toward taking him out of the game ‘cause it was obvious, didn’t seem like he was going to be protected by the umpires in that situation and didn’t trust them not to do it again, so I had a good long talk with him,” Showalter said. “Because you know if he gets thrown out of the game, or does something that gets suspended then they win. I just didn’t want that to happen.”

What protection, exactly, did Showalter want to see after Chris Sale threw behind Machado?

Home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn issued a warning to each team. Any further action would have resulted in an ejection and suspension. Probably a big suspension, too.

If Sale’s ejected, what does that do? Did Showalter believe that Sale, the Sox’ best pitcher, would come back for more after the warning — the ejection and suspension be damned? 

That’d be incredibly stupid of Sale. But fine, let’s say Showalter thought that.

How far does the conspiracy run?

Is Sale the only Sox pitcher who would take another shot once the warning was issued? What about the reliever that replaced Sale?

Might as well pull the whole team off the field. Or is Machado the only player the bloodthirsty Red Sox would target?

Showalter should always have his players’ safety paramount. Surely, he does. But this is just silly.

It’s one thing to calm down Machado, who, clearly, has a temper. But if you’re pulling a player out of a game because he can’t control himself, that would be an issue that runs beyond the Sox. 

Machado has actually shown a lot of restraint and discipline, his postgame interview Tuesday aside.

If Showalter wants retaliatory pitches banned, he should say that. That’s not what he’s saying.

Nevermind that a livid Machado talked Tuesday about how he could take a bat to the mound. Showalter didn’t spend any time condemning that tirade, and why would he? Machado’s his star.

But it’s hard to take Showalter seriously about safety when he’s talking about pulling one of the best players in baseball once warnings have been issued — and doesn't have any problem with Machado mentioning he could use his bat to "crush" someone.

“I didn’t trust what was going on on the field by the other people,” Showalter said. “I can’t see or read their heart.”

No, Buck, you can’t. But everyone can see through this tack.

Boras' track record suggests Bogaerts and Bradley likely to become free agents

By Evan Drellich May 05, 2017 2:07 PM

As far as Scott Boras is concerned, free agency is usually the best choice.

Asked about the possibility of reaching agreement with the Red Sox on contract extensions for two of his clients, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, the agent didn’t make a pre-free agency deal sound likely.

Possible? Sure, why not?

But, while speaking on CSNNE's Baseball Show podcast, he underscored that the value of deals signed outside the open market “is more often than not” less valuable to the player. The system, as Boras puts it, “has a track record.”

“When Stephen Strasburg received an extension prior to his free agency, everyone was shocked,” Boras said, referring to another of his clients. “I have a policy, and I think all the teams are aware of this, you know, we listen. We certainly listen to anything that a club wants to do . . . take it to our clients. We evaluate it. We have a rather extensive process of information that we give our clients about you know their options and choices, the market potentials and their performance. Risk factors. All those things go into it. We have value algorithms that we share with them. 

“So it’s something where with each proposal, we certainly let the athlete evaluate it and we always stay in communication with the teams about their intentions. And that process sometimes delivers the fruit of an agreement, and often it does not. Because the system has a track record whereby a lot of players who sign contracts prior to free agency have a value component that is, more often than not after a consideration by the player, not of the value he would receive by waiting. 

“That’s the deliberation that each athlete has to make, and each situation has its own individual characteristics and weights that are placed on each consideration by the athlete. You know, our job is to make sure they make an informed decision, and give them all information.”

Boras said Bradley’s early numbers don’t have him concerned. He started Friday hitting .189.

Boras: Sox farmhand Deven Marrero 'needs to play in major leagues'

By Evan Drellich May 05, 2017 1:20 PM

The Red Sox are expected to make a roster move today, and it could be the recall of infielder Deven Marrero. Marrero hasn't been hitting much at Triple-A Pawtucket -- he has a .169/.178/.211 slash line in 73 plate appearances this year, after hitting .198/.245/.242 for the PawSox in 96 games last season -- but with both Pablo Sandoval and Marco Hernandez on the disabled list and Brock Holt still suffering from vertigo, the Sox are short of help in the infield.

Marrero has already played 38 games with Boston over parts of the last two seasons, but the path to his natural position -- shortstop -- is currently blocked by Xander Bogaerts. Marrero's agent, Scott Boras, won't come out and say he wants the Red Sox to trade Marrero, but he also doesn't sound like he'd protest much if they did.

“Deven Marrero needs to play in the major leagues, because his defensive acumen is, well, it’s just extraordinary, " Boras said on the CSNNE Baseball Show podcast. "And he’s in a system who has a player ahead of him" -- Bogaerts, also a Boras client -- "who’s an extraordinary player. It is so difficult to return to the minor leagues year after year . . . well, I’m sure the Red Sox know that.”
 
Does he communicate this to the Red Sox?
 
“I don’t discuss roster moves,” Boras said. “I just hear from all the people around, where they want to give Deven Marrero a chance to play in the major leagues because of the fact that he is the type of talent, particularly defensively, that is better than what a number of teams have. So the key thing and the most difficult thing for Deven, is to withstand the business of baseball. 
 
“That when a team is going to move a player, they want a value that they believe is appropriate for him. I remember one of my clients, Sandy Alomar, went through this when he was with the San Diego Padres . . . Benito Santiago was ahead of him and finally a trade happened [to the Cleveland Indians] and a career blossomed.
 
“For Deven, the hardest part is to mentally cope with the idea of going to play in the minor leagues every day and putting forth, knowing that there is an opportunity that will unfold for him to achieve his dream. That’s a very difficult thing to do every day but it’s certainly something the players before him have done.”

