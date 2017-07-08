Boston Red Sox

Bogaerts back in Red Sox lineup, Bradley Jr. sits

By CSN Staff July 08, 2017 2:51 PM

Xander Bogaerts returns to the Red Sox lineup today after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning Thursday night, left that game and sat out Friday night as well.

Rookie Tzu-Wei Lin, hitting .313 with a .436 on-base percentage since his call-up from Double-A Portland, had filled in for Bogaerts at short and moves to third base today as the Red Sox look to make it two in a row over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field (4:05 p.m.). Boston won 8-3 Friday night.

Bogaerts (.308, six homers, 41 RBI) bats third, Lin ninth and Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the day off with Andrew Benintendi shifting to center field and Chris Young starting in left against Rays right-hander Alex Cobb (6-6, 4.01 ERA). Rick Porcello (4-10, 5.01) is on the mound for the A.L. East-leading Red Sox (50-37) in the next-to-last game before the All-Star break.

The full lineups:

RED SOX 
Mookie Betts RF    
Dustin Pedroia 2B    
Xander Bogaerts SS    
Mitch Moreland 1B    
Hanley Ramírez DH    
Andrew Benintendi CF    
Chris Young LF
Sandy León C
Tzu-Wei Lin 3B
---
Rick Porcello RHP

RAYS
Mallex Smith CF
Corey Dickerson DH
Evan Longoria 3B
Logan Morrison 1B
Steven Souza Jr. RF
Brad Miller 2B
Adeiny Hechavarria SS
Shane Peterson LF
Jesus Sucre C
Alex Cobb RHP

Drellich: Red Sox still need to seek help at third base via trade

By Evan Drellich July 08, 2017 8:00 AM

BOSTON — The Red Sox would be taking a big risk if they convince themselves Tzu-Wei Lin’s immediate success is reason to pass on a trade for a third baseman.

Indications are the team is well aware of that potential pitfall.

The 23-year-old from Taiwan could prove the real deal. There’s reason to believe that he can help the Sox down the stretch.

But there’s not enough evidence to look at him as the solution, or even one half of it. There’s not enough time, not enough plate appearances available, for the Sox to feel settled at their most unsettling position before the trade deadline.

In a championship-caliber season, Sox president of baseball operations Dombrowski cannot look at Lin and Deven Marrero and back away from the trade market.

The Sox have the worst production at third base of any team and the fewest homers in the American League. They have an excellent club, but so do the Astros, who have an offense that can blow the Red Sox’ out of the water. 

Dombrowski knows that. Third-base prospect Rafael Devers clearly isn’t going to get a look in the majors before the trade deadline, and that’s the most pragmatic pace for the 20-year-old’s development.

So here’s betting Dombrowski upgrades the greatest question mark he faces, despite the excitement Lin has brought and the great glove work of Marrero.

Lin is physically stronger this year than in the past. His minor league performance took a dramatic upturn this year before he was called up to the big leagues. He had an .870 OPS at Double-A Portland, after posting a .580 OPS at the same level a year ago. 

The Sox believe in Lin’s maturity. They’re not surprised he’s taken a step forward. But 13 games in the majors isn’t enough of a sample size. The same will be true 26 games in.

Consider the expectations the Red Sox have and who’s running them. If Dealer Dave decides he doesn’t need a third baseman, what’s left for him at this trade deadline? Another Fernando Abad? 

A reliever, if priced reasonably, would actually be beneficial. But third base has been a drag for too long for Dombrowski to stand pat.

There’s no point in chasing the past, but the winter could influence his mindset. Where was the known quantity he needed?

Dombrowski traded away Travis Shaw and didn’t land anyone else as a back-up plan for Pablo Sandoval. Dombo’s paid for it.

Sox manager John Farrell seems to be crushing hard on the intangibles Lin is bringing. What’s most important are the hits he has brought so far.

Emphasis on, so far.

Lin’s discovery is a pleasant one as the Sox get on a roll. But the Sox need to still prioritize third base as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Ramirez homer, Red Sox beat Rays, 8-3

red_sox_jackie_bradley_070717.jpg

By Associated Press July 07, 2017 10:47 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Boston Red Sox used the long ball to rebound one day after losing with their ace.

Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Friday night.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Pedroia's homer was his third this season and first since May 7. He's hitting .302.

"Being able to turn on a ball like he did, that's an encouraging sign because while the average has been there, throughout the course of his career he's been known to have more power," Boston manager John Farrell said. "So, I think he's starting to figure some things out after the knee problem."

Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

"We put some hits together and got us a nice lead," Pedroia said. "We pitched and played defense after that."

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

"The big hit eluded us," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said after his team went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Odorizzi gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has allowed a homer in 13 consecutive appearances, which ties Jesse Chavez of the Los Angeles Angels for the longest streak in the majors this season.

Odorizzi has failed to complete six innings in six of his last eight starts.

"Just not executing," Odorizzi said.

Wilson Ramos got his 10th RBI over his last six games on a double and Brad Miller added a run-scoring single in the fourth as the Rays got within 5-2.

Miller, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after missing 27 games with a right hip injury, had two hits and drew two walks.

The Rays had runners on second and third with one out in the second but ran themselves out of the inning after Mallex Smith bunted. Ramos was thrown out retreating to third base before Miller was tagged out during a rundown between second and third.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but failed to score when third baseman Deven Marrero made a nice back-hand grab of Ramos' hard one-hopper to start a double play.

