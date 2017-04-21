Boston Celtics

Stars, studs and duds: Garnett’s presence remains alive in Celtics locker room

By A. Sherrod Blakely April 21, 2017 10:51 PM

CHICAGO – Even though he hasn’t played a minute for the Boston Celtics in four years, Kevin Garnett’s presence remains alive and well in the Boston Celtics’ locker room.
 
A taped message left by Garnett with a Celtics staff member to share with some of the players, was soon passed along to the entire team.
 
And it would serve as one of the many motivations Boston had heading into a must-win Game 3 matchup that ended with the Celtics pulling away for a 104-87 victory.

MORE: 

 
The Celtics now trail the best-of-seven 2-1 with Game 4 at the United Center on Sunday.
 
As much as the talk after the game centered around Boston getting its first win in the series, Garnett’s message which had a few – OK, more than a few – expletives in was viewed as one of the keys to Boston getting a much-needed win.
 
“To me personally, it was everything,” said Boston’s Jae Crowder. “It was just a little motivational speech. We looked like a team that wasn’t having fun; a team that was sulking in the moment. Just have to play for one another, play for the moment … and have fun with it. That’s what he was saying, with a little more KG into it.”
 
The message hit home in a big way for the Celtics, as player after player talked about how “pumped” up Garnett’s words made them feel before the game.
 
“Oh man, that was exciting,” said Boston’s Terry Rozier. “That got the whole team pumped. That was great hearing from a legend that played for this organization, been through it all, got to the Finals, won the Finals. Just to hear that inspiration from him was good, especially going into an important game like this.”
 
It showed in the early moments as Boston raced out to a 14-4 lead to start the game, and led by as many as 20 points in the first half.
 
Avery Bradley is the only Celtic on the roster who played with Garnett when he was in Boston, so the message really hit home with him.
 
“It almost felt like he was in the locker room with me again,” Bradley said. “It was a good feeling.”
 
 I asked Bradley did the message have any curse words.
 
“Of course,” said Bradley, grinning. “Of course; same KG but it got us going.”
 
Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds from Game 3 between Boston and Chicago.

STARS
 
Al Horford

The stat line for Horford doesn’t look all that different than other games we’ve seen from him, but make no mistake about it. This was Horford’s best game as a Celtic, not only because of his numbers but because of his overall impact at both ends of the floor in what was an absolute must-win matchup if Boston were to have any shot at rallying back in this series. He finished with 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
 
Dwyane Wade

The Bulls were searching for a spark all game, and Wade came as close as anyone to providing what they needed. He led the Bulls with 18 points but did so on a not-so-efficient 6-for-18 shooting.
 

STUDS
 
Avery Bradley

This was easily Bradley’s most complete game in the postseason thus far. He had 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals all the while playing a key role as one of the many defenders Boston used to limit the scoring of Chicago’s Jimmy Butler.
 
Terry Rozier

After an up and down regular season, Rozier was very much a difference-maker for the Celtics off the bench in Game 3. He led Boston’s second unit scoring with 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting with three rebounds and a steal. And just as significant, Boston was a +19 in the 23 minutes, 18 seconds he played.
 
Robin Lopez

He wasn’t as dominant in Game 3 as we saw in Games 1 and 2, but Lopez was nonetheless effective when he was on the floor. He finished with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting with six rebounds.
 

DUDS
 
Jimmy Butler

At no point did it seem Butler was going to lead the Bulls back into the game. Boston’s perimeter defenders absolutely dogged him all game, limiting the usually high-scoring Butler to just 14 points on 14-for-21 shooting. The most telling stat about his game? The Bulls were a minus-27 when he was on the floor.

Isaiah Thomas finally gets some help from supporting cast in Game 3

By A. Sherrod Blakely April 22, 2017 12:21 PM

CHICAGO – When Isaiah Thomas goes to the bench, it’s a given that a run is about to happen.
 
But the Game 3 was different.
 
There was the usual surge on the floor in Thomas’ absence.

MORE CELTICS: 

Only this time it was the Celtics’ supporting cast pulling away while Thomas chilled on the bench, which was one of the many subplots in Boston’s 104-87 Game 3 win that has totally changed the narrative of this best-of-seven series.
 
Even though the Celtics still trail 2-1, there is no doubt the series’ momentum is in their favor.
 
They are coming off a strong victory and the one player who essentially set the table for the Bulls to play well – former Celtic Rajon Rondo – is out indefinitely with a right thumb fracture that’s likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of this series.
 
With or without Rondo, the Celtics still had to find ways to impact the game when Thomas wasn’t on the floor, a factor that has contributed to many of their losses in the regular season in addition to being a factor in Games 1 and 2.
 
“We need to be more like that,” Marcus Smart told CSNNE.com. “Isaiah’s a great player, does a lot of great things for us. But he can’t do it by himself. We need others to step up, and I thought we did a good job with that [in Game 3].”
 
Celtics coach Brad Stevens echoed similar sentiments about the play of Thomas’ supporting cast that either kept the lead, or increased it, in every stint Thomas had on the bench.
 
When Thomas left the game in the first quarter with 5:02 remaining, Boston led, 16-10.
 
His supporting cast absolutely smoked the Bulls in the final five minutes with a blistering 17-5 run led by Jae Crowder, who scored eight of his 10 first-quarter points in that surge.
 
And unlike many games this season, this was not a one-time only stretch of strong play by the supporting cast, either.
 
“The guys did it in the first quarter and later in the game,” said Stevens. “With him off the floor, we had a lot of guys contribute.”
 
And for them to win Game 4 Sunday night in Boston and potentially this series, that’s how it has to be for Boston.
 
“The Bulls are really putting a lot of attention on him [Thomas],” Stevens said. “Whenever he comes off the screen, two guys are on him.”
 
Thomas had a strong floor game in Game 3, displaying the ability to give the game what it needs.
 
Instead of eye-popping point totals, Thomas found that sweet spot between being a scoring threat (16 points) while getting his teammates the ball where they can be most effective (nine assists, only two turnovers)
 
But even more impressive was how his teammates carried the day when Thomas went to the bench for rest.
 
Factoring all that Thomas has endured this past week with the death of his 22-year-old sister Chyna J. Thomas a week ago today, it was only fitting that the team he has carried for so many games this season returned the favor by carrying the team to its first win of this postseason.
 
“It’s big,” said Kelly Olynyk. “We definitely lean on him a lot. He’s carried a lot of weight. For us to lift him up, especially the circumstances going on, it’s big. I’m glad we were able to do it. We got one more to get on Sunday.”
 

Green's presence in starting lineup opens up floor for other Celtics shooters

By A. Sherrod Blakely April 22, 2017 2:01 AM

CHICAGO – The Boston Celtics were in desperate need of a big win.
 
So what did they do?
 
Why they went small, of course.
 
The decision by head coach Brad Stevens to start Gerald Green ahead of Amir Johnson was just one of many good moves made by the Celtics on their way towards a dominant 104-87 Game 3 win.

MORE: 

 
Boston will look to tie the series at two games apiece on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.
 
Before the game, Stevens discussed spacing being one of the benefits of going with a smaller lineup that incorporated another ball-handler and shot-maker to the mix.
 
And while there was a lot for Stevens to be pleased with, he wasn’t in the mood to pat his guys on the back too much which is a good thing when you consider the Celtics still trail in the best-of-seven series.
 
“We gotta be more spaced than we were,” Stevens said. “And so I think we missed some opportunities but we did have some good possessions where we were spraying it out.”
 
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he got what he came for on Friday from the revamped starting five that in addition to Green, also included Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford.
 
That group had played just 16 minutes in 7 games together, prior to Game 3. So you would think that there would be some unfamiliarity and thus, a somewhat slower-than-normal start.
 
Uh ... nope!
 
Boston opened the game with a 14-4 run, and would finish the first quarter with a commanding 33-15 lead.
 
Even though Green finished with just eight points on 3-for-8 shooting, his presence on the floor made him a scoring threat the Bulls had to keep an eye on, which meant less time focusing on Thomas who had 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting.
 
“Gerald, you have to account for Gerald,” Stevens said. “He’s such a good shooter. He got our first basket driving to the basket. So you have to guard him out there. We need as much space as we can get. You can’t be jammed up with their length.”

