Boston Celtics

Second update: C's say Isaiah does not have broken jaw

Second update: C's say Isaiah does not have broken jaw

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 05, 2017 11:06 AM

UPDATE: The Celtics release a statement at 5:27 p.m. that says Isaiah Thomas "did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw." The team says he "sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize" and "is currently wearing a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked after being re-injured. This necessitated a replacement at halftime during Game 3 of the series. The spanning bridge is necessary to protect and stabilize the injuries. Members of the Celtics medical staff anticipated the need to replace the temporary bridges, and are prepared at any time to do so. Thomas will receive a permanent bridge at a future date."

WASHINGTON  -- Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he hasn’t heard a word from the team’s medical staff that Isaiah Thomas was playing with a fractured jaw, as reported by WEEI’s Glenn Orway.

MORE CELTICS NEWS

“I know nothing about that,” Stevens said during a conference call when I asked him about it on Friday. “Obviously, he has the tooth issue and it’s affected a couple of his teeth but I have heard nothing about a fractured jaw.”

Thomas was hit with inadvertent elbow in Game 1 that knocked one of his front teeth out.

The following day, he spent six hours in the dentist’s chair having it fixed, and returned the following day for another three or four hours of work.

He is playing with a shock-resistant mouthpiece that was put to the test in Game 2 when he landed on his face. After the fall, he took the mouthpiece out, checked to see if the surgically repaired teeth were still in place (they were) and continued on to finish with a career playoff-high 53 points.

In Game 3, Thomas did not start the third quarter because he was in the locker room dealing with a related dental matter.

Stevens seemed surprised when told about Thomas reportedly having a broken jaw.

“Obviously, that would be concerning,” he said.

No word from NBA on Oubre penalty for shove of Olynyk, contact with ref

No word from NBA on Oubre penalty for shove of Olynyk, contact with ref

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 05, 2017 4:15 PM

WASHINGTON -- As of Friday afternoon, the Washington Wizards and Kelly Oubre Jr. had not yet heard if there will be any additional punishment for the pushing incident involving him and Boston’s Kelly Olynyk.

The incident occurred with 9:12 left to play in the second quarter. Olynyk was trying to set a screen on Oubre Jr., who tried to go underneath it. Oubre Jr. caught what looked like a blow to the face that sent him tumbling to the floor on the play, which was called an offensive foul against Olynyk.

Olynyk immediately ran towards official Monty McCutchen to plead his case, when Oubre Jr. rose to his feet and sprinted towards Olynyk. McCutchen saw him coming and tried to intervene but Oubre Jr. brushed past McCutchen and pushed Olynyk to the ground.

Players from both teams as well as the officials, made sure the incident didn’t escalate any further.

“I didn’t expect it,” Olynyk told reporters regarding the incident.

The offensive foul against Olynyk was upheld and Oubre Jr. was called for a flagrant-2 personal foul, which is an automatic ejection.

“I talked to my coaches, my teammates, that’s about it about the situation,” Oubre Jr. said after the Wizards’ practice on Friday.

He said there has been a constant message from those around him regarding the incident.

“Move on; it’s in the past,” he said. “Don’t dwell on what’s in the past. I got ejected from the game. People know that’s a big deal. Focus on basketball.”

While that may sound relatively easy to do, it’s hard to escape the images online, in newspapers and broadcast on several networks, CSN included, of him delivering a hard shove that knocked Olynyk to the ground.

Oubre Jr. said he had been hit in the head several times by Olynyk.

“I’ve confronted him about it,” Oubre Jr. said. “The last time it happened, I fell. I felt pain in my head and my jaw. I got up, I ran to him and I bumped him. That’s all that happened.”

Well . . . not exactly.

While that was indeed at the crux of Oubre Jr.’s role in the incident, there was one part he forgot about: The official.

The NBA, maybe more than any of the major professional leagues, is extremely protective of its officials when it comes to on-the-floor incidents.

As Oubre Jr. was charging towards Olynyk, referee Monty McCutchen tried to hold him back but to no avail. If the league deems that act as unnecessary contact with a game official, that alone will get Oubre Jr. a one-game suspension.

When asked if he thought Oubre Jr. should be suspended, Olynyk said, “that’s for other people to decide.”

Oubre Jr. added, “I’m not going out there to maliciously hurt anybody. I’m just trying to go out there and play hard. I’m sure he’s trying to do the same thing. So what happened (in Game 3) is definitely in the past. And I’ve learned my lesson; don’t beeline anybody on the court. It’s in the past. I’m worried about hoops now.”

Load more