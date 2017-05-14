Boston Celtics

Report: Agents of top prospects might hold clients out from pre-draft workouts with Celtics

Report: Agents of top prospects might hold clients out from pre-draft workouts with Celtics

By DJ Bean May 14, 2017 6:32 PM

Jaylen Brown hasn’t been given the minutes typical of a third overall pick, and for obvious reasons. Brown was drafted by a contending Celtics team, so they’re more interested in putting out their best group than letting a young talent experience growing pains. 

It’s a scenario that plays itself out in sports when a good team has a bad team’s draft picks, as the Celtics do with the Nets. It’s also a scenario that agents are seemingly trying to avoid. 

MORE: Blakely: Why Celtics should take Markelle Fultz if they get No. 1 pick

According to ESPN’s Chad Ford, “several agents” are considering having their clients skip pre-draft workouts with the Celtics unless they are given an indication that their player would be a priority.

From Ford: 

Several agents told me that they were considering holding their clients out of workouts with the Boston Celtics as well. The Celtics currently have the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick, and unlike the Kings, they have one of the most respected front offices and coaching staffs in the league…

“I have deep respect for the Celtics,” one agent said. “They may have the best GM and head coach in the league. But I’d have to understand what the plan would be for my client before I let them come. They are loaded at every position. There’s a real danger that they take a player and either he plays a limited role of the bench, or he becomes an asset to be traded to a situation that we’re uncomfortable with. It’s tough.”

Thanks to the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett trade, the Celtics hold the highest odds of winning the first overall pick in Tuesday’s draft lottery. The C’s have a 25-percent chance of getting the top pick and can finish with no worse than the fourth pick. 

Celtics-Wizards Game 7 preview: What do C's need to do to get the win?

Celtics-Wizards Game 7 preview: What do C's need to do to get the win?

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 15, 2017 7:00 AM

BOSTON -- This is Al Horford’s 10th season in the NBA, and he's been to the playoffs in every one of them.

Each trip has brought about its set of expectations, the kind that more or less sets the agenda for how the postseason will play out.

But this season was different.

In his first season with the Celtics, Horford played a critical role in Boston finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference and sitting one victory from the conference finals.

The 30-year-old acknowledges as he gets older, these opportunities become more cherished.

“Yeah, it feels great,” Horford said. “You don’t take it for granted. It’s hard to be in this position. At this point, only a handful of teams are left and we’re lucky to be in a position to move on.”

And it has been the play of Horford in this series that has been among the keys to Boston being so close to its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2012.

Against the Wizards, Horford has averaged 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent on 3’s and 68.9 percent from the field.

“I just think everything is starting to come together for me with the group,” Horford said. “Our team, we’re playing good basketball. Our guys, we understand what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to win games, play the right way.”

And Horford has been instrumental in that happening, on the sideline as well as behind the scenes.

“He’s one of our leaders,” said Jae Crowder. “He’s  . . .  doing what he does. He’s a great player on and off the court.”

And they’ll need all Horford has to offer tonight.

“This is probably the biggest game of our lives,” Crowder said. “It comes down to who wants it more; that’s what these games come down to.”

WHO’S HOT?

Bradley Beal: He’s coming off his best game in the series, scoring 33 points on 15-for-26 shooting along with five assists in Washington’s 92-91 Game 6 win. Doing a better job of limiting him will be one of Boston’s primary goals tonight.

Avery Bradley: The red-hot shooting of Bradley continues. After scoring a career playoff-high 29 points in Boston’s Game 5 win, he continued his impressive scoring with a 27-point performance in Boston’s Game 6 loss. His ability to continue providing a nice number 2 scoring threat to Isaiah Thomas will go far in helping Boston close out this series tonight.

Al Horford: There hasn’t been a more consistent player in this series than Horford, who is coming off yet another strong outing in Game 6 when he scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists.

John Wall: He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (9-for-25) in Game 6, but came to life with the shot of the season for the Wizards that propelled them to tonight’s Game 7 winner-take-all matchup.

WHO’S NOT?

Celtics bench: They’re not expected to score a ton of points, but what they are as big a non-factor in Game 6 as they have been throughout the playoffs. Boston went four-deep off the bench, a foursome that tallied just five points on 2-for-15 shooting from the field.

Brandon Jennings: The struggles in this series for Jennings continue to be alive and well. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks only played him eight minutes, 22 seconds in Game 6 as Jennings missed both of his shots from the field.

Jaylen Brown: While he has done some nice things in terms of making effort plays, it would be nice for Brown to see a few shots go down tonight. In his last three games, Brown has missed nine of his 10 shot attempts while averaging just 1.0 points in that span.

BOSTON WILL WIN IF . . .

I.T. gets early help: You know Isaiah Thomas is going to find a way to get points, sooner or later. But if Boston can get significant scoring help from others early in the game, it’ll force Washington to loosen up its coverage of Thomas. And that could create more opportunities down the stretch for him to take over and be fresh

Morris is contained: John Wall and Bradley Beal are a handful, but Markieff Morris has been significantly limited when Boston wins. In Boston’s three wins, he has averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds. But Washington’s three wins have seen his numbers climb to 14.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

C's can find a leading man off the bench: The Celtics’ second unit had a really bad Game 6, scoring just five points total. From the foursome of Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, one of these players has to emerge tonight and play well. That doesn’t mean they have to score a bunch of points, but they do have to make a positive impact, something they are all capable of doing tonight.

WASHINGTON WILL WIN IF . . .

Wall continues to close: John Wall is proof-positive that no matter how much a great player struggles, they can still put a team away if the opportunity presents itself. When it comes to one shot to win with time winding down, there is no one better in this series that can get it done like Wall. If the Wizards can keep it close and have a shot at the win, Wall is up for the challenge.

They continue to get points in the paint: The Wizards' size and ability to control the boards most of this series has allowed them to really own the paint offensively. In their three wins, they have outscored Boston by 68 points. Compare that to their three losses, in which they have only a 10-point advantage in points scored in the paint over the Celtics.

Beal is unleashed: He’s a big-time scorer on most nights. But when he has elevated his game in this series, the result has usually been a Wizards victory. In Washington’s three wins, Beal has averaged 24.3 points on 55.6 shooting (30-for-54) from the field. In three losses, Beal’s scoring dipped to 19.0 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent (20-for-53).

Isaiah Thomas on Game 7: 'I don’t believe in pressure'

Isaiah Thomas on Game 7: 'I don’t believe in pressure'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 15, 2017 12:04 AM

BOSTON – Isaiah Thomas has had an incredible season, putting up the kind of numbers that have led to his name being tossed around in conversation with the likes of Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, among others.

But they all have won NBA titles, something that separates them from Thomas and to large extent, helped cement their legacies as being among the greatest to play for this organization.

Thomas has made no secret about one day when his career ends, being talked about and revered as one of the greats.

And he’ll be the first to tell you that he’s not in their class yet, because they won at the highest level while he’s done nothing more than get the Celtics out of the first round of playoffs earlier this month.

Which brings us to tonight’s Game 7 matchup with the Washington Wizards with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference finals where a well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers team will be waiting.

There’s more on the line than just a trip to the conference finals.

And Thomas isn’t just fighting to get his team to the next round; he’s fighting to keep building upon his steadily improving position among the greats to wear the Green and White.

That’s some serious pressure, right?

Not according to Thomas.

“I don’t believe in pressure,” Thomas said. “I worked too hard to be scared of any type of pressure. I’m treating it (Game 7) just like it was Game 1. You have to treat every game the same. It is the last game of the series and it’s very important. We have to protect home court and just do our job.”

Home court has been the narrative of this series, one in which the home team has won each of the first six games.

It's a trend the Celtics are hoping to keep alive tonight as they try close out what has been a tough, rugged series filled with hard fouls and hard feelings from both teams.

“Both teams are playing well at home,” said Boston’s Jae Crowder. “Hope to keep it going. I know they’re going to come ready to play, so we need to come ready to play as well. It’s going to be a tough game.”

So often we have seen this team follow the path Thomas has blazed for them.

That’s why his talk of feeling no pressure, not surprisingly, is very much the narrative that most of the Celtics are talking about leading up to tonight’s winner-moves-on battle.

While there’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with any game of this significance, Crowder doesn’t believe that will determine Monday night’s winner.

“Don’t get it confused,” Crowder said. “The hardest-playing team is going to win this game.”

And while the Celtics aren’t overflowing with players with Game 7 experience, most have been in similar situations.

“All these guys played Game 7’s when they took to the court in March,” said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, referring to the NCAA Tournament. “That’s what they’ve done their whole lives. There are moments in the season that are really pivotal. There are moments in a series that can go one way or another. But when it is how you play tomorrow determines if you play (Wednesday), I can’t think of anything more fun, to be honest. If you love the game, this is what it’s all about.”

While there’s certainly a lot of fun involved, it can’t completely replace the pressure, right?

“Everybody is going to look at it their own way,” Stevens said. “Again, the game of basketball is something we all share, we all love basketball. These are the moments you live for. This is where guys have always dreamed about and enjoy. It should be a lot of fun.”

It will be for Thomas who will approach Game 7 with a worry-free mindset, well aware of its implications for the Celtics season and his steadily-improving status in what has been one of the best individual seasons ever by a Celtic.

It’s Game 7, folks.

Winners move on to the next round, losers move on to the summer.

Thomas can’t help but grin when he talks about tonight’s game and all that’s at stake.

“That’s where legends are born,” Thomas said.

Load more