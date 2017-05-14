Report: Agents of top prospects might hold clients out from pre-draft workouts with Celtics

BOSTON -- This is Al Horford’s 10th season in the NBA, and he's been to the playoffs in every one of them.

Each trip has brought about its set of expectations, the kind that more or less sets the agenda for how the postseason will play out.

But this season was different.

In his first season with the Celtics, Horford played a critical role in Boston finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference and sitting one victory from the conference finals.

The 30-year-old acknowledges as he gets older, these opportunities become more cherished.

“Yeah, it feels great,” Horford said. “You don’t take it for granted. It’s hard to be in this position. At this point, only a handful of teams are left and we’re lucky to be in a position to move on.”

And it has been the play of Horford in this series that has been among the keys to Boston being so close to its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2012.

Against the Wizards, Horford has averaged 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent on 3’s and 68.9 percent from the field.

“I just think everything is starting to come together for me with the group,” Horford said. “Our team, we’re playing good basketball. Our guys, we understand what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to win games, play the right way.”

And Horford has been instrumental in that happening, on the sideline as well as behind the scenes.

“He’s one of our leaders,” said Jae Crowder. “He’s . . . doing what he does. He’s a great player on and off the court.”

And they’ll need all Horford has to offer tonight.

“This is probably the biggest game of our lives,” Crowder said. “It comes down to who wants it more; that’s what these games come down to.”

WHO’S HOT?

Bradley Beal: He’s coming off his best game in the series, scoring 33 points on 15-for-26 shooting along with five assists in Washington’s 92-91 Game 6 win. Doing a better job of limiting him will be one of Boston’s primary goals tonight.

Avery Bradley: The red-hot shooting of Bradley continues. After scoring a career playoff-high 29 points in Boston’s Game 5 win, he continued his impressive scoring with a 27-point performance in Boston’s Game 6 loss. His ability to continue providing a nice number 2 scoring threat to Isaiah Thomas will go far in helping Boston close out this series tonight.

Al Horford: There hasn’t been a more consistent player in this series than Horford, who is coming off yet another strong outing in Game 6 when he scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists.

John Wall: He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (9-for-25) in Game 6, but came to life with the shot of the season for the Wizards that propelled them to tonight’s Game 7 winner-take-all matchup.

WHO’S NOT?

Celtics bench: They’re not expected to score a ton of points, but what they are as big a non-factor in Game 6 as they have been throughout the playoffs. Boston went four-deep off the bench, a foursome that tallied just five points on 2-for-15 shooting from the field.

Brandon Jennings: The struggles in this series for Jennings continue to be alive and well. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks only played him eight minutes, 22 seconds in Game 6 as Jennings missed both of his shots from the field.

Jaylen Brown: While he has done some nice things in terms of making effort plays, it would be nice for Brown to see a few shots go down tonight. In his last three games, Brown has missed nine of his 10 shot attempts while averaging just 1.0 points in that span.

BOSTON WILL WIN IF . . .

I.T. gets early help: You know Isaiah Thomas is going to find a way to get points, sooner or later. But if Boston can get significant scoring help from others early in the game, it’ll force Washington to loosen up its coverage of Thomas. And that could create more opportunities down the stretch for him to take over and be fresh

Morris is contained: John Wall and Bradley Beal are a handful, but Markieff Morris has been significantly limited when Boston wins. In Boston’s three wins, he has averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds. But Washington’s three wins have seen his numbers climb to 14.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

C's can find a leading man off the bench: The Celtics’ second unit had a really bad Game 6, scoring just five points total. From the foursome of Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, one of these players has to emerge tonight and play well. That doesn’t mean they have to score a bunch of points, but they do have to make a positive impact, something they are all capable of doing tonight.

WASHINGTON WILL WIN IF . . .

Wall continues to close: John Wall is proof-positive that no matter how much a great player struggles, they can still put a team away if the opportunity presents itself. When it comes to one shot to win with time winding down, there is no one better in this series that can get it done like Wall. If the Wizards can keep it close and have a shot at the win, Wall is up for the challenge.

They continue to get points in the paint: The Wizards' size and ability to control the boards most of this series has allowed them to really own the paint offensively. In their three wins, they have outscored Boston by 68 points. Compare that to their three losses, in which they have only a 10-point advantage in points scored in the paint over the Celtics.

Beal is unleashed: He’s a big-time scorer on most nights. But when he has elevated his game in this series, the result has usually been a Wizards victory. In Washington’s three wins, Beal has averaged 24.3 points on 55.6 shooting (30-for-54) from the field. In three losses, Beal’s scoring dipped to 19.0 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent (20-for-53).