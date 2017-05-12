Boston Celtics

NBA exec: Acquisition of Crowder 'one of Ainge's best deals'

NBA exec: Acquisition of Crowder 'one of Ainge's best deals'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 12, 2017 6:10 AM

WASHINGTON -- When it comes to tough-minded basketball, Jae Crowder has stood out for all the right reasons.

A throw-in as part of the Rajon Rondo trade to Dallas in 2014, Crowder has developed into one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA.

“That was one of the best deals Danny Ainge has made,” a league executive told CSNNE.com. “It was one of those sneaky-good deals that, obviously, has worked out really well for those guys.”

We have seen Crowder tasked with guarding wing players, shooting guards and power forwards despite being just 6-foot-6.

Crowder relies on a strong upper body, good lateral quickness and, like Avery Bradley, tremendous defensive instincts that will get him some serious consideration for a spot on one of the NBA’s All-Defensive teams this season.

What really stands out with Crowder defensively, though, is how he has fared against the game’s best players.

While we all agree Cleveland’s LeBron James is as unstoppable a force as there is in the NBA, Crowder defends him about as well as any player in the league.

James’ offensive rating this season against Boston when Crowder is on the bench is 135.2. When Crowder is in the game -- and most possessions, Crowder is the primary defender on James -- his offensive rating (115.1) drops more than 20 points.

But as we’ve seen with Crowder, he’s more than just a good defender.

His growth can be seen most in his improved shooting.

It was a career season in several categories for Crowder, including a career-high 39.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

He has also increased his rebounding to 5.8 per game (it was the third year in a row his rebounding numbers increased), which has really been important in this series against the Wizards.

As much as Crowder craves winning, he’s just as motivated to get the respect he feels he’s due.

When the Celtics hosted the Utah Jazz earlier this season, Crowder was noticeably upset at fans cheering for Jazz wing Gordon Hayward, who will be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his contract, as expected.

“I heard the cheering before the game,” Crowder said. “I didn’t like that at all. I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.”

Crowder had 21 points in Boston’s 115-104 win over the Jazz, which included six 3-pointers.

Blakely: Bradley's growth is actually part of Big Three's legacy

Blakely: Bradley's growth is actually part of Big Three's legacy

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 12, 2017 10:21 AM

WASHINGTON -- When you talk about the legacy (besides the 2008 banner) of the Celtics' most recent Big Three -- Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen -- you have to include Avery Bradley in the conversation.

He’ll be the first to tell you he learned a lot from all of them, as well as Rajon Rondo. who remains a close friend.

And it wasn’t always what they said (although getting cussed out by Kevin Garnett for missing a lay-up in practice is something you don’t forget about), but what they consistently did.

Pierce taught the value of seeing the moment, being in the moment, and not blinking when it comes. Garnett’s intensity is only matched by his ability to elevate the play of those around him. And then there’s Allen, whose work ethic is the foundation of a player who will be remembered as one of the great clutch shooters in the NBA.

All those qualities, in some form, make up parts of Bradley’s game, most of which were on display during Boston’s 123-101 Game 5 win when he scored a career playoff-high 29 points (also the most points he has scored at TD Garden).

“I knew that I haven’t been playing to my ability on the offensive end the last two games,” Bradley said following the Game 5 win. “And for this team, I wanted to bring my all. I wanted to take open shots that were there and make plays for guys and that is what I tried to do tonight.”

Added Isaiah Thomas: “He played like he was supposed to. We needed him to play that way. He put his injuries aside (right and left hip pointer injuries in this series) and laced his shoes up and played. He was the key to this game. At both ends of the floor, offensively, defensively, he did it all. In Game 6, we’re going to need him.”

Especially with him growing into more of a leader whose tough-minded brand of basketball is embraced and respected by all.

Celts have chance to follow the leader into conference finals

Celts have chance to follow the leader into conference finals

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 12, 2017 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON -- The meeting last summer with the Boston Celtics went about as well as Al Horford could have expected.

He liked the players on hand, a contingent that included Isaiah Thomas, who had been in Horford’s ear during All-Star weekend.

Horford liked the ownership group that, along with coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, seemed to all share the same vision and direction for the franchise.

The former Atlanta Hawk had spent his entire NBA career with one organization, so walking away wasn’t going to be easy.

But as he went back and forth weighing all his options, Horford found himself consistently coming back to Boston as the best fit, the right choice, the place he would soon call home.

“It just felt right . . . this was where I felt would be the best fit for me and my family,” Horford told CSNNE.com earlier this season.

And when Horford informed the Celtics he was coming aboard, everything changed.

No longer was Boston seen as a city that could not attract elite, in-demand free agents.

Other than Kevin Durant, who signed with Golden State (and included Boston on his short list of teams), Horford was the most in-demand free agent this past summer.

And while the Celtics didn’t put any expectations on how Horford would fare in his first season with the team, they knew he would be successful.

Why?

Because wherever Horford goes, winning comes with him.

“He helps you win because he does every little thing at both ends of the court, and the way that he carries himself off the court,” Stevens said. “He talks, people listen; he says the right things and all those other things.”

Stevens has built this club in a similar fashion to the teams he had at Butler University, teams whose collective sums always trumped their individual talents.

And no player better embodies that trait than Horford, a max-salary player whose skills just flow across the stat sheet like an Olympic skater at the top of their game.

Because of Horford, the Celtics’ core is whole.

And when whole, they have proven to be a team whose growth this season has prepared them for this moment to do what so few felt they were capable of a few months -- advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston finds itself one victory away from achieving this goal heading into tonight’s Game 6 matchup with the Washington Wizards.

As important as Horford’s arrival has been to the Boston Celtics, the full narrative on this team’s success lies in the strength of their core group, which. along with Horford, includes Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

Load more