Kevin Garnett reveals what was in his message for Celtics

Wake up with "The Best of Boston Sports Tonight" podcast Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Kayce Smith and Tom Giles discuss the issues of the day and bring in the best guests. Listen to a cut-down version of the show on your commute.

Kevin Garnett says there’s still “a special place in my heart when it comes to the Celtics,” which was evident by the message he left for the C’s before their first playoff win over the Bulls last week.

On his Area 21 show, with guests Bernard King, Gary Payton and Chris Webber, KG provided a little insight into what his message was.

He said it specifically was for Isaiah Thomas, who has been playing in the wake of his sister Chyna's death in a car crash.

“It was for IT. I just reminded them that they are @celtics & remember why you are playing.” -KG on his inspirational voicemail @MetroPCS pic.twitter.com/ayyXgP8u90 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) April 25, 2017

“His sister is an inspiration. And play for her. He took it and put it on the boom box and it is what it is,” Garnett said. “We all are C’s and that’s what it is."



