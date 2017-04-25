Kevin Garnett reveals what was in his message for Celtics

Kevin Garnett says there’s still “a special place in my heart when it comes to the Celtics,” which was evident by the message he left for the C’s before their first playoff win over the Bulls last week.
On his Area 21 show, with guests Bernard King, Gary Payton and Chris Webber, KG provided a little insight into what his message was.
He said it specifically was for Isaiah Thomas, who has been playing in the wake of his sister Chyna's death in a car crash.
“His sister is an inspiration. And play for her. He took it and put it on the boom box and it is what it is,” Garnett said. “We all are C’s and that’s what it is."
BOSTON – Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo says he’s out for tonight’s pivotal Game 5 against the Celtics.
As hard as it might be for Celtics Nation to believe, the 31-year-old ex-C's point guard might not be pulling a fast one this time.
The right thumb injury suffered by Rondo in Game 2 was supposed to keep him out for “a couple of weeks,” but rumors began to gain steam that he might return for tonight’s game.
But Rondo seemed almost emphatic about not playing tonight.
“I don’t want to hurt my teammates and go out and trying to be a hero and be 65 percent,” Rondo said. “I’m going to do what’s best for my team right now and try to support from the sideline.”
Rondo added, “My thumb is the same as it was last week. I think I’m Wolverine but it hasn’t healed that quickly yet.”
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said a recent X-ray showed there was still a fracture of the thumb as well as significant swelling.
Rondo was instrumental in Chicago winning Games 1 and 2 in Boston.
Since his absence, the Celtics emerged victories with wins in Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. Game 6 is Friday in Chicago and Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday back at TD Garden.
The Bulls are expected to start Isaiah Canaan, who came off the bench to score 13 points in Game 4.
