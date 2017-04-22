Isaiah Thomas finally gets some help from supporting cast in Game 3

CHICAGO – When Isaiah Thomas goes to the bench, it’s a given that a run is about to happen.
But the Game 3 was different.
There was the usual surge on the floor in Thomas’ absence.
Only this time it was the Celtics’ supporting cast pulling away while Thomas chilled on the bench, which was one of the many subplots in Boston’s 104-87 Game 3 win that has totally changed the narrative of this best-of-seven series.
Even though the Celtics still trail 2-1, there is no doubt the series’ momentum is in their favor.
They are coming off a strong victory and the one player who essentially set the table for the Bulls to play well – former Celtic Rajon Rondo – is out indefinitely with a right thumb fracture that’s likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of this series.
With or without Rondo, the Celtics still had to find ways to impact the game when Thomas wasn’t on the floor, a factor that has contributed to many of their losses in the regular season in addition to being a factor in Games 1 and 2.
“We need to be more like that,” Marcus Smart told CSNNE.com. “Isaiah’s a great player, does a lot of great things for us. But he can’t do it by himself. We need others to step up, and I thought we did a good job with that [in Game 3].”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens echoed similar sentiments about the play of Thomas’ supporting cast that either kept the lead, or increased it, in every stint Thomas had on the bench.
When Thomas left the game in the first quarter with 5:02 remaining, Boston led, 16-10.
His supporting cast absolutely smoked the Bulls in the final five minutes with a blistering 17-5 run led by Jae Crowder, who scored eight of his 10 first-quarter points in that surge.
And unlike many games this season, this was not a one-time only stretch of strong play by the supporting cast, either.
“The guys did it in the first quarter and later in the game,” said Stevens. “With him off the floor, we had a lot of guys contribute.”
And for them to win Game 4 Sunday night in Boston and potentially this series, that’s how it has to be for Boston.
“The Bulls are really putting a lot of attention on him [Thomas],” Stevens said. “Whenever he comes off the screen, two guys are on him.”
Thomas had a strong floor game in Game 3, displaying the ability to give the game what it needs.
Instead of eye-popping point totals, Thomas found that sweet spot between being a scoring threat (16 points) while getting his teammates the ball where they can be most effective (nine assists, only two turnovers)
But even more impressive was how his teammates carried the day when Thomas went to the bench for rest.
Factoring all that Thomas has endured this past week with the death of his 22-year-old sister Chyna J. Thomas a week ago today, it was only fitting that the team he has carried for so many games this season returned the favor by carrying the team to its first win of this postseason.
“It’s big,” said Kelly Olynyk. “We definitely lean on him a lot. He’s carried a lot of weight. For us to lift him up, especially the circumstances going on, it’s big. I’m glad we were able to do it. We got one more to get on Sunday.”
CHICAGO – The Boston Celtics were in desperate need of a big win.
So what did they do?
Why they went small, of course.
The decision by head coach Brad Stevens to start Gerald Green ahead of Amir Johnson was just one of many good moves made by the Celtics on their way towards a dominant 104-87 Game 3 win.
Boston will look to tie the series at two games apiece on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.
Before the game, Stevens discussed spacing being one of the benefits of going with a smaller lineup that incorporated another ball-handler and shot-maker to the mix.
And while there was a lot for Stevens to be pleased with, he wasn’t in the mood to pat his guys on the back too much which is a good thing when you consider the Celtics still trail in the best-of-seven series.
“We gotta be more spaced than we were,” Stevens said. “And so I think we missed some opportunities but we did have some good possessions where we were spraying it out.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he got what he came for on Friday from the revamped starting five that in addition to Green, also included Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford.
That group had played just 16 minutes in 7 games together, prior to Game 3. So you would think that there would be some unfamiliarity and thus, a somewhat slower-than-normal start.
Uh ... nope!
Boston opened the game with a 14-4 run, and would finish the first quarter with a commanding 33-15 lead.
Even though Green finished with just eight points on 3-for-8 shooting, his presence on the floor made him a scoring threat the Bulls had to keep an eye on, which meant less time focusing on Thomas who had 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting.
“Gerald, you have to account for Gerald,” Stevens said. “He’s such a good shooter. He got our first basket driving to the basket. So you have to guard him out there. We need as much space as we can get. You can’t be jammed up with their length.”
CHICAGO – Rajon Rondo has had a few nights this season in which he has spent the entire game on the Chicago Bulls bench.
But Friday night was different.
A right thumb fracture in Game 2 kept the former Celtic guard out for Friday night’s Game 3 matchup with his former team.
And man, was his absence noticeable.
The Boston Celtics had little trouble most of the night securing their first win in this series with a 104-87 Game 3 victory.
Boston now trails the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 here in Chicago on Sunday.
The big story of the night was Rondo’s absence, something the Bulls said they did not learn about until Thursday night.
Chicago started Jerian Grant in place of Rondo, but he provided little impact or production in finishing with six points on 2-for-5 shooting with zero assists and four turnovers.
And while Jimmy Butler was expected to pick up some of the playmaking slack with Rondo out, he played just under 39 minutes and did not register a single assist.
As a team, Chicago tallied just 14 assists which equaled the number of assists Rondo had in Game 2.
“We are going to miss Rondo, no doubt about that,” said Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. “But, at the same time we do have confidence in our other guys.”
He has to, especially considering the timetable which doesn’t look good for Rondo’s return in this series.
“I’m not sure how long I will be out,” Rondo told reporters after Friday’s loss. “The doctors told me a couple of weeks; we’ll see how it goes.”
Rondo’s right hand is currently in a cast, although that has more to do with the wrist injury that he has played through recently. It’ll come off in 7-10 days which is when they’ll re-evaluate where he is in terms of his recovery.
But listening to Rondo, it doesn’t sound like he expects to be back on the court anytime soon.
“I can’t even pick up a ball right now,” Rondo said. “I can’t even use a fork or use my thumb right now. I’ll take a couple of days and see how it feels.”
While his overall production has been among the keys to Chicago winning seven of its last nine regular season games to get into the playoffs, his leadership has been even more valuable.
“We all talk about pace,” said Bulls star Dwyane Wade. “But also having just another coach on the floor. You have a guy who has been in so many playoff series, been in a finals and won a championship. You can’t replace that. Our young guys will come in the next game and be better.”
That’s not all that shocking when you consider how bad they played in Game 3.
Michael Carter-Williams, who was back in the rotation as Grant’s backup, struggled as well. The former NBA rookie of the year missed four of his five shots from the field, scoring two points while grabbing four rebounds and three assists and three turnovers.
And while there were a number of players who stepped up for the Celtics, Rondo’s absence certainly helped Boston get a much-needed victory.
“He’s obviously a really good player who had two really good games,” said Boston head coach Brad Stevens. “So, I thought we played with a lot more … we played a lot more connected than maybe we did the first two games. But certainly when you’re missing a good player that’s impactful … they got other good players that hurt us before.”