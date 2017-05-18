Boston Celtics

Green emphasizes Celtics shouldn't be content just making conference finals

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 18, 2017 6:17 PM

WALTHAM -- After Thursday’s practice, Gerald Green spent a few minutes with Jae Crowder talking over some in-game adjustments the two would need to make when they’re on the floor at the same time.

Green understands all too well how important Game 2 is in this series, one that began with the Celtics losing 117-104 to Cleveland in a game whose final score was a lot closer than the actual game played.

The pressure to win is on, for sure.

But it’s not a given that Green’s more youthful teammates understand what it means to be in the Conference finals.

That’s why Green has spent the past couple days emphasizing how valuable it is to have a heightened sense of urgency for this series, which, for some players, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We shouldn’t be happy to be here,” Green told CSNNE.com. “We should want to take it to the next level. We should be excited we get to go against one of the greatest players of all time and maybe one of the greatest teams. We should be thankful about this opportunity; be excited and not just happy to be here.

Green added, “ . We earned our way to be here. We earned the right to be the top seed. We need to make it a competition instead of looking like we're happy to be here.”

Crowder recalled a recent conversation with team trainer Ed Lacerte, who has been with the team almost 30 years and has been to the Conference finals just five times.

“That alone tells you how valuable playing basketball at this level is,” Crowder said. “That blows me away.”

And in Game 1, the same could be said for the Cavaliers who led by as many as 28 points before the Celtics chipped away at the deficit in the second half.

While the Celtics aren’t overly concerned about the series getting away from them just one game in, players agree that the team’s sense of urgency has to be ratcheted up for Friday night’s Game 2 battle.

“This doesn’t come often,” said Crowder, referring to playing in the conference finals. “It’s not guaranteed we’ll be here next year. You have to take advantage of it because you never know when its gonna happen again.”

And while it is a concern, Crowder feels the Celtics will respond appropriately in Game 2 to squash any doubts as to whether they are OK with simply being in the conference finals.

“We’re not a content locker room,” Crowder said. “We always find a way to bounce back after losses, after disappointment. There’s nothing else to do but bounce back, learn from it and get better.”

Isaiah Thomas sidelined in Game 2 with 'nagging hip injury'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 20, 2017 1:12 AM

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics may have lost more than just a game in their 130-86 drubbing at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Isaiah Thomas, recently named to the all-NBA second team, re-aggravated a right hip injury that kept him sidelined for the entire second half.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said he will be re-evaluated on Saturday prior to the team’s departure for Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas finished with just two points – both from the free throw line – after missing all six of his shot attempts.

“He’s had a nagging hip injury,” said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. “He aggravated it pretty significantly on Friday in Washington Game 6, went through a bunch of different testing on Saturday and Sunday, was able to play (in Game 7 on) Monday, hasn’t felt great either of the two days.”

While Cleveland’s defense has done a great job of limiting Thomas’ impact in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, Stevens saw something different in Thomas’ play in the first half that signaled potential struggles that went beyond what the Cavaliers were doing defensively.

And Stevens didn’t like it.

“When we went back to the locker room, our training staff and doctors got with him,” Stevens said. “He was pretty despondent not to be able to play. I mean, that guy is a tough guy, and he plays through a lot. For him to have to sit is really hard.”

And the potential for him to miss Game 3, which is very real, makes what has already been a daunting series all that much tougher if the team’s top scorer who also led all players in the Eastern Conference in scoring (28.9 points per game) this past season, is unable to play.

His absence was certainly felt by the Celtics, but as Stevens pointed out, “not 44 points worth.”

Stevens added, “I don’t want to put that on any one guy. Ultimately, (Cleveland) was terrific, we were poor. You’ve got to pick up the slack certainly when other guys aren’t available. But they were tremendous tonight.”

The Celtics were not; far from it.

And the potential for Boston to reverse that becomes even more challenging if Thomas is unable to play.

“We’ll see,” Green said. “To me, I think he’ll play (in Game 3). I.T. (Thomas) is that type of warrior. I think for I.T. not to play, he would have to have one of his legs cut off or something or it has to be something that’s real serious.”

Celtics try to quickly turn page after 'embarrassing' Game 2 loss

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 20, 2017 12:20 AM

BOSTON – There’s no shame in defeat this time of year with only a handful of teams privileged enough to still have games on the docket.

And then there’s what we saw on Friday night with the Boston Celtics getting absolutely pummeled in every way imaginable by the Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of a 130-86 Game 2 blowout.

The 44-point margin of victory was the largest win by the Cavaliers ever over the Celtics (the previous record was 31 points on April 12, 2009).

And the sad part?

The Cavs could have won this game by more. . . a lot more.

“Honestly, it was just embarrassing,” said Boston’s Avery Bradley. “Credit to those guys. We’ll find out what kind of team we are, seeing how we respond.”

A similar cry went out prior to Game 2, a game that was viewed by most Celtics players as a “must-win” for them to have any shot at shocking the world.

Oh, they shocked the world in Game 2, but not exactly how they envisioned.

“We got our ass kicked,” said Boston’s Jaylen Brown, one of the few Celtics who played at a high compete level most of the time he was on the floor. “Point blank. We didn’t come out with enough energy to start the game off, two games in a row. Defending champs, they swept us off the floor.”

He’s right.

After a pair of Isaiah Thomas free throws cut Cleveland’s lead to 11-10 in the first quarter, the Cavs absolutely owned the Celtics from that point on.

There were 3-pointers raining from all points on the floor.

Kevin Love was absolutely crushing the Celtics with rebounds and whatever shot he felt he needed to make.

And LeBron James was being LeBron James, getting to whatever spot on the floor he wanted to, taking whatever shot he wanted to and in doing so, buried the Celtics with a barrage of plays at both ends of the floor.

Even in the face of such an absolutely undeniable annihilation at home, Celtics players still spoke as though they still feel this series isn’t over just yet.

As Gerald Green pointed out, the Cavs still has to beat them two more times to get back to the NBA Finals.

He’s right.

But after these first two games, is there anyone outside the Celtics locker room who thinks this series will be back in Boston for a game 5?

Anyone?

Anyone?

Didn’t think so.

This isn’t a first for Boston in the playoffs has found itself surrounded by naysayers who point to the fact that they have not played good basketball.

Boston found itself in a similar predicament in the first round against Chicago, having lost its first two at home.

But this is so, so different.

Chicago was happy to be in the playoffs.

Cleveland?

Earlier this week, Isaiah Thomas made reference to the Cleveland Cavaliers not being the Monstars from Space Jam.

He was right.

The Monstars found a way to lose.

The Cavs?

Not so much.

But what Cleveland is doing isn’t just winning; they’re doing it in as demoralizing a way as possible, and thus far there’s nothing the Celtics can do about it.

“It doesn’t matter if you lose by one, forty-five or one hundred,” said Boston’s Gerald Green who got the starting nod in Game 2 but like most of his teammates, was ineffective for most of his time on the floor. “Guess what? It’s still a loss.”

The way Green sees it, Game 2 and this series as a whole, comes down to one thing: competing.

The Cavaliers are doing it at a high level.

The Celtics are not.

And with the series now shifting to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, the odds of Boston all of a sudden turning things around seems unlikely.

“It’s not what they’re doing, it’s what we’re not doing,” Green said. “That’s the biggest thing. We know what they’re capable of doing; they’re the champs. It’s not scientific. We have to play harder.

Green added, “On Sunday, I think everybody is going to challenge each other, to compete for each other. We owe it for each other. I owe it for my next teammate. My next teammate owe it for me and he owes it for somebody else. Everybody has to go out and play better, compete more, play with more force.”

