Green's presence in starting lineup opens up floor for other Celtics shooters

CHICAGO – The Boston Celtics were in desperate need of a big win.
So what did they do?
Why they went small, of course.
The decision by head coach Brad Stevens to start Gerald Green ahead of Amir Johnson was just one of many good moves made by the Celtics on their way towards a dominant 104-87 Game 3 win.
MORE:
Boston will look to tie the series at two games apiece on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.
Before the game, Stevens discussed spacing being one of the benefits of going with a smaller lineup that incorporated another ball-handler and shot-maker to the mix.
And while there was a lot for Stevens to be pleased with, he wasn’t in the mood to pat his guys on the back too much which is a good thing when you consider the Celtics still trail in the best-of-seven series.
“We gotta be more spaced than we were,” Stevens said. “And so I think we missed some opportunities but we did have some good possessions where we were spraying it out.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he got what he came for on Friday from the revamped starting five that in addition to Green, also included Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford.
That group had played just 16 minutes in 7 games together, prior to Game 3. So you would think that there would be some unfamiliarity and thus, a somewhat slower-than-normal start.
Uh ... nope!
Boston opened the game with a 14-4 run, and would finish the first quarter with a commanding 33-15 lead.
Even though Green finished with just eight points on 3-for-8 shooting, his presence on the floor made him a scoring threat the Bulls had to keep an eye on, which meant less time focusing on Thomas who had 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting.
“Gerald, you have to account for Gerald,” Stevens said. “He’s such a good shooter. He got our first basket driving to the basket. So you have to guard him out there. We need as much space as we can get. You can’t be jammed up with their length.”
James and Jaiden Thomas thought Fred Hoiberg's claims were laughable.
Isaiah Thomas' sons chuckled at the Chicago Bulls coaches complaints that their dad was getting away with travelling during the Boston Celtics' 104-95 Game 4 win Sunday. Hoiberg said Thomas was an "impossible cover" due to the referees' poor work.
"I mean that's not the reason I'm an impossible cover," Thomas said while his sons giggled audibly beside him.
"It is what it is," Thomas said with a smirk, then looked to his sons. "It's really not that funny. But I mean I've been dribbling that way my whole life. I don't know what to say to that."
Thomas attacked the rim with ease, particularly during the fourth quarter. On a number of occasions, Thomas weaved through Bulls defenders, and finished with a layup. His ability to attack the rim helped the Celtics' hold their lead at the end of the game. He finished with 33 points, and had a 47.6 field goal percentage.
Hoiberg's critiques seemed more directed toward the officials than Thomas. The Bulls coach praised Thomas before getting into his complaints about the officiating.
"Isaiah Thomas is a hell of a player, an unbelievable competitor," Hoiberg said after the game Sunday. "He's a warrior with everything he's going through right now. He had a hell of a game tonight. But when you're allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard. He is impossible to guard. When you're allowed to put your hand underneath the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down, it's impossible to guard him in those situations."
James and Jaiden are probably still laughing.
CHICAGO – Gerald Green was inserted in the Boston Celtics' starting lineup to help create better spacing for his teammates, but still being a viable option they could turn to, you know, just in case they needed a basket here and there.
Green wasn’t just a warm body moving about on the floor.
He was the one starter – not Isaiah Thomas, not Al Horford, not Avery Bradley or Jae Crowder – whose play set the tone in Boston’s 104-95 Game 4 win over Chicago.
Green finished with 18 points, including a jacuzzi-hot start in which he had 16 points in the first half as Boston's lead surged to as much as 20 points.
With the win, Boston has tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece and regained home court advantage in this series.
Isaiah Thomas led all Celtics with 33 points along with seven assists. Al Horford had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists.
Meanwhile the Bulls were led by Jimmy Butler’s 33 points with Dwyane Wade chipping in with 11 points and six rebounds.
After Chicago came within 81-76, Thomas scored five straight that led to a Bulls time-out with 9:01 to play and Boston back on top by double digits (86-76).
Chicago continued to battle back, but every Bulls surge was met by an even stronger one by Boston.
After a solid first half by Boston, the Bulls opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run to come within 59-53. But a dunk by Green followed by a driving lay-up by Jae Crowder made it a double-digit game again.
The momentum was short-lived for the Celtics as the Bulls continued to chip away at their lead which stood at 53-58 following a 3-pointer by Isaiah Canaan with 7:41 to play in the quarter.
Prior to his 3-ball, Canaan drew an offensive foul against Isaiah Thomas which gave the Celtics’ best player four personal fouls for the game.
Chicago continued to close the gap, and eventually went ahead 65-63 on a lay-up by Robin Lopez.
Thomas, who was on the bench due to foul trouble, returned to the floor and scored four straight to put the Celtics back on top 67-65 which led to a time-out by the Bulls with 3:39 to play in the third quarter.
Boston would score 12 straight to lead 75-65 before the third quarter ended with the Celtics ahead 79-70.
The down-to-the-wire finish was very different from how the game started.
Boston began tonight’s Game 4 matchup against Chicago with a 14-4 run, similar to what they did in Game 3. And just like Game 3, Boston continued to pull ahead in the first quarter which ended with the Celtics ahead 30-18.
But there was a distinct difference in Game 4.
Butler, who had 14 points on 7-for-21 shooting in Game 3, was noticeably more aggressive looking for his shot. And it resulted in him getting to line a lot. In fact, he had more free throw attempts in the first quarter (8) than the entire Celtics team (7). For the game, Butler had 23 free throw attempts which ranks third all-time among Celtics opponents in the playoffs.
But it didn’t matter.
Because even though Boston wasn’t getting to the line, they were getting essentially whatever else they wanted to offensively.
In the first quarter, they shot better than 50 percent from the field as part of a commanding start.
The second quarter saw Boston’s control of the game remain strong as the Celtics pulled ahead by as many as 20 points on multiple occasions.
And the intensity of the game really picked up after Marcus Smart and Butler got into a little dust-up in the second quarter that led to both players being whistled for technical fouls.
The incident fired up the Bulls initially, but not enough to where Boston’s lead in the first half was seriously threatened.