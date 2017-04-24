Tanguay: Rondo will play again, and Bulls will make this a series again

I walked into CSN today to an array of sympathy, which is something I'm not accustomed to. It seems my Bulls-in-six prediction earned me some street cred. (Just for the record, the CSN street cred co-exists with a Wegmans and a Bedford Farms.)

"Too bad about Rondo," I was told. "If he hadn't injured his thumb, your prediction would come true."

Whoaaaaa! This series ain't over. Two straight wins by the Bulls and my predictions does come true.

There are a couple of things to say here. Yes, all of New England -- minus Beetle Bertrand -- wanted me institutionalized for picking the Bulls. And when I said Rajon Rondo would be a major factor, the fitting for my straight jacket was underway.

Well, I don't look so crazy now, do I?

While I was the first to want Rajon Rondo out of a Celtics uniform, I have never ever questioned his ability to control the flow of a game . . . when he wants to. The problem was he was too often hurting the Celts with his petulant ways.

We saw what can happen when Rondo chooses to show up, like he did in Game 2 when he nearly put up a triple double. In that game Isaiah struggled, shooting 6-for-15. In Sunday's Rondo-less Game 4 Isaiah was terrific, as his 33 allowed the Celtics to tie the series at 2-2.

If Rondo doesn't play, Isaiah will no doubt go off again. This is why Chris Mannix is right and Rajon will suit up for Game 5. While Rondo needs his right thumb to play offense, he doesn't to play defense. Defense is played with the feet. Now, I know Rondo gambles as much as anyone but if he stays in front of Isaiah -- which he can do -- the Bulls can win Game 5. And the series.