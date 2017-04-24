Tanguay: Rondo will play again, and Bulls will make this a series again

I walked into CSN today to an array of sympathy, which is something I'm not accustomed to. It seems my Bulls-in-six prediction earned me some street cred. (Just for the record, the CSN street cred co-exists with a Wegmans and a Bedford Farms.)
"Too bad about Rondo," I was told. "If he hadn't injured his thumb, your prediction would come true."
Whoaaaaa! This series ain't over. Two straight wins by the Bulls and my predictions does come true.
There are a couple of things to say here. Yes, all of New England -- minus Beetle Bertrand -- wanted me institutionalized for picking the Bulls. And when I said Rajon Rondo would be a major factor, the fitting for my straight jacket was underway.
Well, I don't look so crazy now, do I?
While I was the first to want Rajon Rondo out of a Celtics uniform, I have never ever questioned his ability to control the flow of a game . . . when he wants to. The problem was he was too often hurting the Celts with his petulant ways.
We saw what can happen when Rondo chooses to show up, like he did in Game 2 when he nearly put up a triple double. In that game Isaiah struggled, shooting 6-for-15. In Sunday's Rondo-less Game 4 Isaiah was terrific, as his 33 allowed the Celtics to tie the series at 2-2.
If Rondo doesn't play, Isaiah will no doubt go off again. This is why Chris Mannix is right and Rajon will suit up for Game 5. While Rondo needs his right thumb to play offense, he doesn't to play defense. Defense is played with the feet. Now, I know Rondo gambles as much as anyone but if he stays in front of Isaiah -- which he can do -- the Bulls can win Game 5. And the series.
CHICAGO – The point guard carousel continues to swirl for the Chicago Bulls who will now give Isaiah Canaan a try as they continue to search for a suitable replacement for Rajon Rondo (right thumb) who is out indefinitely.
Canaan, a seldom-used backup this season, came off the bench and provided a major spark for the Bulls in 34 fairly productive minutes.
He led all Chicago bench players with 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting which included a 3-for-7 showing from 3-point range.
More than anything, Canaan looked like a serviceable playmaker which is a huge, huge upgrade to what Chicago got out of Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams.
Grant, who struggled mightily in Game 3 as well, was not ready for the moment. He couldn’t make shots, slow down Isaiah Thomas or impact the game other than negatively for the Bulls which is why Fred Hoiberg benched him after less than five minutes of court time. The dude had a plus/minus of -10 in less than five minutes (four minutes, 41 seconds to be exact).
The Bulls will need better play than that to have any shot at winning, which is why Hoiberg named Canaan the starter and not Michael Carter-Williams who like Grant, struggled in Games 3 and 4.
“I really thought he (Canaan) did a good job picking up the ball and pressuring the point a full 94 feet," Hoiberg said. "I thought his initial ball pressure was good. We have to get off to a much better start if we want to have any chance of winning another game in this series. That’s two games in a row now we’ve gotten ourselves down 20 points and fought all the way back. Game 3 cut it to 1. Last night we took the lead and then had five empty possessions in a row where they scored on the other end. You spend so much energy digging out of that hole. We need to do a better job of using that energy in a better start."
Playing with energy may become an issue for Canaan who readily admits that not being in the regular rotation while racking up a bunch of DNP-CDs this season made it more challenging for him in Game 4 to get into a good flow.
"The way I play, I was more worried about my wind,” Canaan told reporters. “God helped me out as much as possible. I’m looking forward to that next game and getting that rhythm back."