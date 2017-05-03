Five takeaways: Did that just happen?

BOSTON – We’re just hours removed from Isaiah Thomas’ latest installment in the "Did that just happen?" movement that’s captivated audiences globally.



Setting foot on the floor with the tragedy he has endured is impressive on its own merit.



But the elevate his play to a level that no one – no one – in the playoffs is currently playing at, says a lot about the level of mental toughness and talent he brings to the floor on a nightly basis.



And the best part about it for Celtics fans?



The dude still has that 10-day contract mentality, showing no signs of settling for being exceptional.



That’s to be expected from a player who has been told all his life what he couldn’t do or achieve in life, only to prove his naysayers wrong time and time again.



“After going through all that he’s been going through with the tooth [he had a tooth knocked out in Game 1 which had him in the dentist’s chair for six hours on Monday and another three-to-four hours Tuesday prior to Game 2] and everything I just don’t think a lot of guys would have even played this game,” Al Horford said following the game. “It’s something special after what he’s gone through the past 24-36 hours to come out and drop 53 [points] that is special.”



Thomas’ play was certainly the story of the night, but here are five other takeaways from the Celtics’ 129-119 Game 2 overtime win against the Wizards: