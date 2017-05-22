Michael Felger believes the Boston Celtics wouldn't have ruled Isaiah Thomas out for the remainder of the postseason if they were in a better position in the Eastern Conference Finals
CLEVELAND – Amir Johnson’s right shoulder injury has him still in a state of limbo, which is why the Boston Celtics will start Kelly Olynyk tonight in Game 4 of Boston’s best-of-seven series with Cleveland.
Boston cut Cleveland’s series lead to 2-1 following their 111-108 Game 3 win.
Olynyk appeared in 75 games this season with six starts.
As a starter, he averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Olynyk said his focus tonight will be pretty simple.
“Just keep playing every possession like it’s the most important possession of the game,” Olynyk told CSNNE.com.
LeBron James hasn't always been dominant the game after a bad performance
Conventional wisdom has been spreading almost from the moment Avery Bradley's shot (finally) dropped through the cylinder in the closing seconds Sunday night, and it goes something like this:
LeBron James was so bad in Game 3 that, determined to exact revenge, he's going to come out like a force of nature and obliterate the Celtics in Game 4.
Makes sense. But, you know, LeBron has had other playoff games in which he's scored fewer than 12 points. He's always been good the next time out -- certainly better than >12 points -- but nothing sweeping or historic:
And amazingly enough, his teams lost two of those three games.
So if you were thinking the Celtics' Game 3 triumph virtually guaranteed a Cavalier victory and a dominant LeBron James performance in Game 4 . . . well, maybe not.