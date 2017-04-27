Even the Bulls’ star agrees, the Bradley-Butler matchup goes Celtics’ way

CHICAGO – Jimmy Butler was outplayed by Avery Bradley.
It’s a bold statement, one co-authored by both Bradley and Butler after the Celtics’ 108-97 Game 5 win over the Chicago Bulls.
Only time will tell if we’ll see another chapter added to what was one of the more surprising narratives to develop in this series.
“I didn’t win the matchup,” Butler, visibly dejected, said after the Bulls’ loss.
Bradley confirmed his individual victory when asked about it after the game, and then added, “I’m trying to make it hard on him. Butler is a very good player and my job for our team is to go out there and defend, try not to foul, and make [Butler] work for every shot and make him work on both ends of the floor. That’s what I tried to do [in Game 5].”
The 6-foot-2 Bradley will have a similar game plan on Friday as the Celtics try and close out the series with a win and move on to Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012.
While Butler isn’t one to make excuses in good or bad times, there was a report in CSNChicago.com that raised the possibility that Butler might be dealing with some kind of knee injury.
http://www.csnchicago.com/chicago-bulls/bulls-could-knee-injury-have-slowed-jimmy-butler-fourth-quarter-against-celtics
In Game 5, Butler had 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting while taking just two shots from the field in the decisive fourth quarter after drilling a last-second 3-pointer that put the Bulls ahead 81-79 going into the fourth.
“"I'm good,” Butler told reporters after the loss. “Everyone's a little nicked up; I'll be all right."
Healthy or not, there was no getting around the job Bradley did against Butler at both ends of the floor.
In addition to doing a better-than-average job defensively, Bradley also had a career playoff-high 24 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting.
The job that Bradley did in Game 5 speaks to why Stevens has reiterated time and time again just how valuable he has been to the Celtics’ success in recent years.
“Avery’s really important to our team; we’ve said that all year,” Stevens said. “He’s played great the last couple of games and I think that Jimmy Butler’s a hard guy to guard, Dwyane Wade’s hard to guard – you’re not going to stop those guys but you just try to make it as hard as possible, and I thought all our guys did a pretty good job when they switched on to Butler [in Game 5]. But certainly Avery is the guy that starts the game on him, and has played a lot of minutes on him, and has done a really good job.”
Butler took 15 shots from the field, 12 of which were contested (most by Bradley) with only four of those makes.
Meanwhile, 13 of Bradley’s 19 field goal attempts in Game 5 were contested. But that didn’t stop him from knocking down eight of them, which was more made contested shots than any other player in Game 5.
But in the end it was Bradley’s defense that ultimately led to him winning the head-to-head battle with Butler and even more important, the game.
The importance of Bradley in matching up with Butler can be seen in a number of statistical areas, none of which is more telling than the minutes played by both players.
Butler logged a team-high 39 minutes, 17 seconds, while Bradley was on the floor for 39 minutes, 44 seconds.
Stevens acknowledged part of Boston’s game plan was to try and keep Bradley on the floor with Butler as much as possible, but still be flexible enough to switch when needed.
“As long as Wade and Butler were on the floor, yes, I felt that way,” Stevens said. “But I trust our other guys to guard [Butler].”
And they trust Bradley, a first team All-NBA defender last season who has shown himself to be up to the challenge of not just holding his own against Butler but also displaying the ability to outplay him on any given night – like Game 5.
CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls had already ruled Rajon Rondo out for tonight’s pivotal Game 6 matchup against the Celtics.
If the Bulls managed to win tonight and force a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Boston, Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said Rondo’s availability would still be highly unlikely.
The former Celtic suffered a fractured right thumb injury in Game 2 of this best-of-seven series and has not played since.
At the time of the injury, the Bulls had a 2-0 series lead with Boston bouncing back to win all three games since his absence.
When asked about what Rondo can do with his right hand, Hoiberg replied, “not much.”
Hoiberg added, “it’s pretty much the same. He still has a lot of soreness in that right hand, especially with everything he’s got going on with the torn ligament and the broken thumb. He’s just not able to do enough at this point.”
While his absence has certainly been felt on the floor, Rondo has been a steady focus of instruction and encouragement from the sideline.
“He’s doing as much as he can,” said Chicago’s Dwyane Wade.
In the games Rondo has been out, Wade said that Rondo holds his play cards in his suit jacket.
“So I go over to him over there, look at the play cards,” Wade said. “He’s doing everything from a standpoint as a leader, that you can do when you’re not out there with your guys. He’s in the locker room. He’s the one screaming, getting guys ready because he wants to be out there. His blood is boiling that he can’t be out there, but he’s helping guys. He’s doing his job as a leader.”
In the two playoff games Rondo has played, the four-time All-Star has averaged a near triple-double with 11.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Rondo isn’t the only key member of the Bulls who’s banged up.
Jimmy Butler, who scored a series-low 14 points in Chicago’s Game 5 loss, has been dealing with some knee soreness that doesn’t appear to be getting better anytime soon.
“He’s going to battle. That’s the one thing you know about Jimmy,” said Hoiberg who added that Butler did very little during the team’s morning shoot-around. “Jimmy is as well-conditioned as anybody in this game. He’s as big a competitor as anyone in this game. He does have soreness. There’s no denying that. But he’s going to continue to go out there and give everything he has.”
But at this point, that may not be enough for the Bulls in tonight’s elimination game.
They haven’t won a game in this series without Rondo who isn’t likely to play again this season, and their best player [Butler] is dealing with knee issues that we saw had a significant impact on his ability down the stretch in Game 5 [he took two shots in the fourth quarter and missed them both].
Regardless of what issues the Bulls might be dealing with, the Celtics know they can’t take tonight’s elimination game for granted.
“We just have to prepare to play the best that we've played yet,” said Celticscoach Brad Stevens. “That's the bottom line. I don't think there's a secret formula or magic to it. The magic's going to be in how you play. So our job is to prepare to play our best game that we've played yet.”
CHICAGO – Larry Bird’s decision to walk away from the Indiana Pacers’ front office to become a consultant certainly sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape quickly.
And while it’s unclear exactly what it means to the Celtics and their pursuit this summer of Indiana All-Star Paul George, it does add an element of uncertainty as to the direction of the Pacers franchise.
At this point, that’s a good thing for the Celtics because Bird had made it clear both to the Celtics and to league sources that he was not interested in moving George anytime soon.
Of course, Indiana getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs may have eventually led Bird to soften his position if he, in fact, felt the Pacers were going to need to rebuild rather than re-tool.
And if you look at that team, the former seems to be a more likely scenario at this point, which could bode well for Boston.
But looking at the team Bird was going to have to re-make this summer, this move looks reminiscent to what the Celtics went through in 2013 when Danny Ainge traded away Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, and then-coach Doc Rivers made it clear that he did not want to start from scratch again.
Rivers had done that as the head coach of Orlando and did so with the Celtics prior to things coming together in 2008 when the franchise won its 17th NBA title.
Fast forward to the Pacers and Bird, who haven’t had that level of success since the Celtics legend took over the front office duties in Indiana.
The fact that he’s willing to remain a Pacers consultant speaks to his desire to still be in the game, which is what you would expect from one of the great competitors this league has ever seen.
And the naming of Kevin Pritchard to fill Bird’s role in the front office doesn’t hurt Boston, knowing Pritchard and Ainge have done deals with each other in the past when Pritchard was running the show in Portland.
Ultimately, it comes down to whether the Pacers have decided it’s time to move on from tweaking the roster and do what the Celtics did in 2013 and start over.
If they decide to go down that path, without question, the Celtics will be one of the first teams they have serious discussions with along those lines.
Teams that are looking to rebuild typically want draft picks and young veteran players – both of which the Celtics have more of than just about any team in the NBA.
And because most of the current Celtics have been involved in a winning culture, there are unspoken habits they bring to a franchise looking to re-establish its foundation.
For Boston, they land that much-coveted superstar that they desperately need to pair with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.
It sounds like a win-win for both franchises, right?