Boston Celtics

Eight technical fouls, three ejections in Wizards' Game 3 win over Celtics

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 04, 2017 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON -- It didn’t take long before the Washington Wizards’ words about being more physical with the Boston Celtics were put into action. 

And as you might expect, there was some pushback on Boston’s part. 

By the time the final horn sounded, the teams had been hit with four technical fouls each and three players were ejected. But the Celtics’ response wasn’t nearly enough as the Wizards absolutely crushed the Celtics by the tune of 116-89. 

Boston still leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 on Sunday and Game 5 back in Boston on Tuesday.

"I guess that's playoff basketball," said Isaiah Thomas, who was held to 13 points after scoring 53 in Game 2. "We don't like them and they don't like us."

"I guess just two teams that really don't like each other," said Washington's John Wall. "We're two teams that's trying to compete and trying to win this series."

Even the head coaches got into the act, with Brad Stevens being whistled for his first playoff technical foul in the third quarter, and Washington’s Scott Brooks soon following with about midway through the fourth.

And to think we have at least two more games between these two teams that clearly have no love – NO LOVE – for one another.

Blakely: Getcha popcorn ready for rest of Celtics-Wizards series

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 05, 2017 12:43 PM

WASHINGTON -- It's been well-established by now that these two teams don’t like each other. 
 
The Washington Wizards see the Boston Celtics as a talented team with a bunch of wannabe bullies who play dirty. Boston’s players have a similar perspective on the Wizards. 

And that’s why this series has been, and will continue to be, extremely testy. 
 
You have two teams that aren’t the same, but in so many ways are mirror images of one another. 
 
They are part of the come-up group: Teams that know they aren’t title contenders right now with Cleveland still sitting atop the East, but are steadily putting the pieces in place to be there sooner rather than later. 
 
That’s why this series has been so feisty.
 
They aren’t just playing to win a game or move on to the next round. The foundation for what both believe will be a title run in the coming years is being laid right now. 
 
Whichever team moves on to the Conference finals does so with the knowledge they'll be heavily favored to get bounced in four or five games by the defending champion Cavs. 
 
And if that happens, that’s okay. Because for both franchises, getting to the conference finals will be a tremendous step in the right direction. 
 
And for the loser of this series, it will raise many questions as to what the next step in their overall growth should be. 
 
The Celtics have built this team primarily behind smart trades (Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder), draft picks with tremendous upside (Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart) and the addition of key free agents (Al Horford, Gerald Green).
 
But can they continue to take the steady-as-she-goes route, or do they need to flip some of these young veterans -- and draft picks -- for an established superstar?
 
Danny Ainge has made no secret about wanting to add a proven All-Star sooner rather than later. But to this point he's been rebuffed by the likes of Chicago and Indiana, who weren’t willing to part with stars like Jimmy Butler and Paul George, respectively. 
 
Washington has a pair of proven stars-on-the-rise in John Wall and Bradley Beal. Otto Porter Jr. has shown tremendous growth among their young pool of players, which also includes Kelly Oubre Jr. and Markieff Morris. The Wizards have strength in the middle with Marcin Gortat and, when healthy, Ian Mahinmi. 
 
And like Boston, they too don’t have a clear direction if they fall short in this series. 
 
Do you look to package some of that young talent and add a third All-Star-caliber talent to the mix? Or do you let your young players grow and develop, hoping their learning curve will be a speedy one?
 
These are the questions that both teams in some form will face in the near future.
 
For one of them, that future will be soon after this playoff series ends. 
 
To this point, Washington has been the better team overall in terms of controlling the action. That's evident by the Wizards leading for 112 minutes, 12 seconds, compared to the 26 minutes and 49 seconds that Boston has led. Another 10 minutes, 59 seconds have been spent tied. 
 
But Boston has shown a mental toughness for the most part in this series that the Wizards lacked, at least at the TD Garden. 
 
And so as we trudge along in this physical, hard-played series, it remains to be seen if Washington’s talent can overcome Boston’s grit and determination, which carried the Celtics to victory in Games 1 and 2.
 
No one knows how this will all play out. But we do know one thing. 
 
There is a mutual disdain among both teams that’s resulting in tempers flaring and technical fouls being tossed out like Halloween candy. 
 
Which has made this a hell of series that’s only going to get better going forward.

 

Bad blood between Celtics, Wizards has been building for some time

By DJ Bean May 05, 2017 12:21 PM

The MVPs of the Wizards-Celtics thus far have been John Wall, Isaiah Thomas and hate. They’ve all been around for a while. 

No, the bad blood between the C’s and the Wizards doesn’t put them in the Red Sox-Yankees, Bruins-Canadiens or Patriots-whoever’s-complaining-about-the-Patriots-now category, but for a good year and a half, the C’s and Wizards have had some legitimate juice. 

Just look at Scott Brooks’ comments about Kelly Olynyk last night. As the Wizards coach lamented what a dirty player Olynyk was (without saying his name), Brooks was the second Wizards coach to put himself in the middle of the action in the last 18 months. 

Last January, it was the since-fired Randy Wittman who got in the thick of it, with Jae Crowder saying he took a technical foul in response to Wittman swearing at him. 

“Wittman was saying some stuff I didn’t like,” Crowder said at the time. “I felt he was getting away with a lot of curse words, inappropriate words to me and I retaliated and I got hit with a tech.”

The Celtics won a close game that night (119-117), and the teams behaved when they met again the next week in a 116-91 blowout Celtics win that then-Wizards forward Jared Dudley called “embarrassing."

This season opened an entirely new can of worms, with Wall serving as an early catalyst. Wall was ejected from the teams’ first meeting of the season -- a 118-93 Washington win -- for his part in a fourth-quarter dustup with Marcus Smart. 

That set the stage for a hilarious January meeting that was highlighted by an altercation between Wall and Jae Crowder following the final buzzer. After the two jawed at one another, Crowder got in Wall’s face and gave him a Superbad-style “boop” on the nose. Rather than saying “I love you” like in the movie, Wall responded by smacking Crowder. 

Jae Crowder put a finger in John Wall's face postgame and an argument ensued.

A post shared by CSN MID-ATLANTIC (@csnma) on

Five police officers stood in the Garden hall between the locker rooms to prevent any further incident. Crowder and Wall were fined $25,000 and $15,000, respectively. 

"Just some altercation. We knew there was going to be some trash-talking," Wall said of the ordeal. "We knew it was going to be a physical game. That's all it was: Just a little trash-talking and a physical game."

Like the season before, the teams had another meeting shortly after tempers had flared, but this season saw the Wizards double down. They dressed in all back prior to the game, which Wall explained by calling the game a “funeral.”

“That’s cute that they're wearing all black. It's not a Game 7. It's not the playoffs,” Thomas said in response. “I saw the the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it.”

The Wizards went on to crush the C’s, 123-108. The final regular-season meeting between the teams, a 110-102 Boston win, saw Terry Rozier shove Brandon Jennings, resulting in technical fouls for both. 

So there figured to be issues when the teams met in the second round of the playoffs. After Game 3’s incidents -- highlighted by Kelly Oubre losing his mind on Olynyk and ended up being one of three players tossed -- there’s no telling where the series goes from here. Probably not anywhere peaceful.
 

