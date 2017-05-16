Celtics can have best of both worlds with lottery here

BOSTON -- Getting to the conference finals is not easy. Doing so in a year where you may wind up with the No. 1 pick is damn near impossible.
And yet here we are, hours away from the NBA draft lottery, where the Celtics are on the verge of delivering the ultimate 1-2 punch to the league: being at the top of their game -- the conference finals -- while building toward the future through the draft in the best way imaginable -- landing the No. 1 pick.
By way of the 2013 Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett trade to Brooklyn, the Celtics swapped their first-round pick this year for the Nets’ first-round pick, which has the best odds (25 percent) of being the top overall selection.
And if the Celtics acquire the top overall pick, the options are plentiful.
They can keep it and draft who they believe is the best player, which will likely be Washington’s Markelle Fultz or UCLA’s Lonzo Ball.
Boston could move the pick for a later selection and in doing so, most likely get addition picks in return.
Or they could package the pick with players and swing a trade for another All-Star caliber talent to join Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford as part of the team’s All-Star nucleus.
As has been the case in every draft, Danny Ainge isn’t tipping his hand as far as what he wants to do other than to keep all of his options open.
That makes sense when you consider that unlike most teams that are in the hunt to land the top overall pick, Ainge and the Celtics aren’t nearly as pressed to add more young talent to a roster that right now, is loaded -- some might say overloaded -- with young talent that’s looking to get on the floor sooner rather than later.
And considering at the top of the draft board are a pair of guards in Fultz and Ball, the Celtics in all likelihood will have to empty the roster a bit at the guard position.
The guard whom most teams covet on the Celtics roster is Avery Bradley, according to multiple sources.
A 6-foot-2 all-NBA defender, Bradley’s ability to play both ends of the floor at a high level not to mention his team-friendly contract (he signed a four-year, $32 million contract in 2014 which has one year worth $8.8 million left, after this season) makes him a player that could easily be moved.
But the Celtics would only do that if they were getting a bona fide all-star caliber player in return because to them, Bradley’s play when healthy puts him in the conversation as an all-star possible.
Rookie Demetrius Jackson signed a four-year, $5.5 million contract but if he’s waived prior to July 15 the Celtics are only on the hook for $650,000.
Terry Rozier, who was up and down as a second-year pro this season, is another possible that could be on the move.
The bottom line is the Celtics have options, lots of them.
And them landing the No. 1 pick tonight would be another one to add to the already-stacked list of possibilities for this franchise that continues to be on the fast track towards being an NBA title contender.
BOSTON -- Whether they were rested or ragged, facing the Cleveland Cavaliers was going to be an uphill fight for the Boston Celtics.
But there was no mistaking that the Celtics began Game 1 Wednesday night running on fumes.
And that led to the Cleveland Cavaliers running them out of the building -- for the first half at least -- as Cleveland came away with a 117-104 Game 1 win.
Boston looked a lot better in the second half, more like a team that seemingly caught its second wind.
But it’s hard to tell if the improved play in the second half was because they finally found their footing, or that Cleveland took its foot off the gas because the Cavs had such a huge lead.
And there lies one of the many problems Boston is going to have with this series.
Cleveland is too talented, too experienced, too good to spot 20-some odd points in the first half and have any shot of coming back to win.
This time of year is LeBron James’ time to shine, the one player that the Celtics -- and the rest of the league for that matter -- has no answer for.
No matter what the Celtics did defensively or who they assigned to guard James, he had his way and finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with a large chunk of points scored at the rim off drives to the basket.
“He made it clear, it was very clear that he was trying to get to the rim on us no matter who was on him,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
And when he’s motivated to dominate, there’s little anyone or any team can do about it.
Conventional wisdom tells you to focus on cutting off his supporting cast and force him to be their main scorer.
But that’s not going to work.
James is too smart to allow himself to be cornered like that. When he sees himself drawing lots of attention, he’s quick to find the player who is open.
And on this Cavs team, one that has been among the NBA’s leaders in made 3’s all season, James has made team after team after team pay.
The first step for Boston to try and even up this series, is to start playing at a level high enough to where they are at least competing with the Cavs.
They did so for most of the second half, but again, it’s hard to read too much into that considering the lopsided nature of the game through the first two-plus quarters of action.
Still, great effort is an absolute must for any team to have if they have visions of knocking off the Cavs, winners of 12 straight playoff games dating back to last season’s title run.
But even that might not be enough.
Watching this Boston-Cleveland series is kind of like watching a game of Spades, knowing Boston has a great hand by most standards, only to realize the Cavs are whipping out Aces left and right.
Because unlike Chicago and Washington, the Cavs do not have a clear and present weakness that the Celtics can exploit.
They have the better starting five.
Cleveland’s bench has an edge as well.
Now that the Cavs have taken Game 1, no longer can you check off home-court advantage as a plus for the Celtics.
And then there’s the fatigue factor, which it looked like the Celtics were suffering from at the start of Game 1.
With games every other day, that’s not going to get any better, either.
The Celtics are going to have to find that second wind, that next gear sooner rather than later.
Otherwise, they’ll get a chance to rest all they want early next week when their season is over.
On this episode of The Best of Boston Sports Tonight…
- 0:41 - Kyle Draper and Brian Scalabrine discuss the Celtics losing Game 1 and what adjustments they can make for Game 2.
- 6:07 - A. Sherrod Blakely joins BST to talk about LeBron and the Cavs dominating and if he thinks the Celtics will get swept in the series.
- 9:56 - Gisele said that Tom Brady suffered a concussion last season and has had multiple concussions in his career. Tom Curran, Michael Holley, Tom Giles, and Kayce Smith discuss.
- 15:37 - Now that the Celtics have the #1 overall pick, do you keep the pick and make the selection or do you trade it for a superstar?