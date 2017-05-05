Boston Celtics

Jennings on physical series with Celtics: 'Nobody wants to go home'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 05, 2017 9:08 PM

WASHINGTON – Brandon Jennings makes no secret that part of his game involves trying to mentally get into the head of his opponents.

And his target among the Boston Celtics?

That would be Terry Rozier who has had a couple of run-ins with Jennings this season, the most recent leading to both players getting tossed in Washington’s 116-89 Game 3 win.

They were each whistled for a technical foul with 10:36 to play in the fourth quarter due to their usual back-and-forth jawing with one another. And when they continued afterward,  the officials – wanting to make sure things didn’t get out of control and escalate into a bigger deal – whistled both players for a second technical foul just 42 seconds later which meant an automatic ejection for both players.

Jennings said the second technical foul picked up by both players was Rozier’s fault.

“I think it was because he (Rozier) just kept it going,” Jennings said on Friday. “I think they just threw us both out. We’re competitive and it’s the playoffs. Guys don’t want to show any type of weakness at all. Just two guys competing.”

But here’s the thing.

This series is full of guys competing, at every position.

There will be the usual smack talk, obviously.

Pushing, poking, hard fouls and hard screens?

Yup, that’s all on tap as well.

But there’s something different about Rozier and Jennings, something that seems to lead to both players getting under the other’s skin almost immediately upon stepping on the floor.

When these two met on March 20 in the regular-season finale, Jennings was whistled for a technical foul involving Rozier which seemed to be the jumping off-point in the unexpected disdain between these two which has carried over into what has been a very contentious playoff series thus far.

 “This series is going to be feisty, for one,” Jennings said. “It’s two teams competing. Both our goals is getting to the Eastern conference finals and also win a ring. For us, we took their first punches in Boston and we felt that. We wanted to come in Game 3 and do the same thing they did to us.”

The Wizards did just that, dominating the Celtics in every significant phase of play.

Rebounds. Assists. Points in the paint. Second-chance points.

You name the statistical category and the Celtics were owned by the Wizards in it.

And with Game 4 on the horizon, fans can bank on another testy, physical game between these two who have made it the worst kept secret in the nation’s capital that they do not like each other.

“It (Game 3) was very physical,” Jennings said. “I woke up this morning sore and I didn’t play that much.  I was just sore from all the mental, all the wuffing and elbows and things like that. It’s definitely going to be physical, but that’s what the playoffs are all about. Nobody wants to go home.”

Olynyk: 'I don't think I'm a dirty player'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 06, 2017 5:02 PM

WASHINGTON – When you’ve been in the NBA long enough, you get a reputation for certain things whether warranted or not.
 
The Celtics' Kelly Olynyk is a 7-footer who can shoot 3’s, excels at passing out of the post and despite being somewhat athletically awkward-looking at times, is usually in the right place defensively which feeds into the narrative that he’s a solid positional, team defender.
 
And yet the growing perception of him among opposing players, is that he’s a dirty player.
 
His critics point to the Kevin Love incident a couple years ago in the playoffs, and most recently the spat between him and Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. in Game 3.

Oubre Jr. ran up and delivered a forceful push that led to Olynyk falling to the floor moments after Olynyk was whistled for an offensive foul while trying to screen Oubre Jr.
 
The league announced on Saturday that Oubre Jr. would be suspended for Game 4 Sunday.


 
“He should have been suspended,” said Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. “We’re not really worried about him or what they’re doing. We’re just worried about the Celtics right now.”
 
Olynyk didn’t have a lot to say about Oubre’s suspension, but he did speak about the growing perception of him as a dirty player.
 
“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player,” Olynyk said after practice Saturday. “It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”
 
And unfortunately for Olynyk, the Celtics have to wait an extra day before returning to the court.
 
While that was good for the body, it has left lots of time to think about what happened.
 
“It’ll be nice to get out there Sunday and play,” Olynyk said. “Stuff happens; everything happens. But it would be nice to be out there as a team after the loss we took, to get back out there and try and redeem ourselves.”
 
And while he’s speaking about the team as a whole, he could easily be speaking about himself.
 
Before the Oubre Jr. incident, Olynyk had not played well in Game 3.
 
And afterward, it was more of the same.
 
He wound up missing all three shots he took, tallying one point for the game.
 
And as much as Olynyk’s reputation may be taking a bit of beating right now, the Celtics still need him and his teammates to bring a certain level of aggression to the floor if they are going to win this series.
 
“Obviously, we have to try and prepare and do everything we can to play the right way,” Stevens said. “There’s a certain physicality that you have to play with, that all good teams play with. At the same time, there’s a line that can’t be crossed. That’s not one guy; that’s every guy on both teams.”
 
So as far as Olynyk being perceived by some as a dirty player, “No,” Stevens said. “I’m not worried about that.”
 

Garnett hosting Celtics reunion - minus Ray Allen - Monday night

By CSN REPORT May 06, 2017 4:34 PM

Kevin Garnett is getting the band back together, without a key third of the Big Three, on his "Area 21" show on TNT's NBA playoff pregame coverage of Warriors-Jazz Game 4 on Monday night. 

It'll be two-thirds of the Big Three, and four-fifths of the Celtics starting five that never lost a playoff series when healthy - including the 2008 championship - when Garnett hosts Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Kendrick Perkins, as well as key reserve Glen "Big Baby" Davis. 

Why no Allen? Well, there is that whole Allen-leaving-for-the-Miami-Heat-in-2012 thing remember? 

 

