Celtics rise to occasion in Game 3 with 104-87 win over Bulls

CHICAGO – Inside the Boston Celtics locker room prior to Game 3, it was unusually quiet.
As you walked past locker stall after locker stall, there was a different kind of focus among the players.
For the first time in this series, they looked like a team that understood the moment, fully aware that their season was on the line tonight.
And they did as they’ve done time after time this season.
They rose to the occasion and delivered a solid performance in beating the Bulls 104-87.
Boston now trails the best-of-seven series 2-1 with a chance to tie it up on Sunday in Game 4 at the United Center.
The Celtics had five players score in double figures, led by Al Horford’s near triple-double of 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
He wasn’t alone.
Avery Bradley had a strong game as well with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
And then there was Isaiah Thomas, who rejoined the team after spending a couple days with his family which is still mourning the death of his 22-year-old sister Chyna J. Davis who died in a one-car accident last Saturday.
Thomas had 16 points and nine assists.
Chicago, playing without Rajon Rondo (right thumb), were led by Dwyane Wade’s 18 points and Jimmy Butler who had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Boston, which struggled in Games 1 and 2, spent the entire fourth quarter playing with a double-digit lead.
Making the lead even more impressive was that Boston actually increased its lead with Thomas on the bench – something that rarely happens with the Celtics.
So by the time he returned to the floor, the 11-point lead the team had when he went to the bench with 4:11 to play in the third, stood at 15 with 6:29 to play in the game.
Thomas’ return, as has been the case most of this season, was just the spark Boston needed to put the game away as Boston scored nine of the game’s next 13 points to lead 97-77 with 4:11 to play in the game.
Of course, Boston’s success was in part due to the Bulls playing without former Celtics All-Star Rajon Rondo.
Rondo suffered a right thumb fracture in Game 2 that fortunately for him and the Bulls, will not require surgery. But the injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of this series, a huge blow to a Chicago team that was playing its best basketball of the season with Rondo running the show.
Chicago got the first basket of the third quarter which made it a one-point game and was part of a 26-7 Bulls run.
But Boston responded with a run of its own, scoring eight straight to lead 52-43. The Celtics continued to play with a decent lead as the third quarter ended with the Green Team ahead 76-63.
The first half was really a tale of dominance by both Boston and then, the Bulls.
The Celtics’ lead peaked at 20 points in the second quarter before the Bulls scored six straight, leading to a time-out by Celtics head coach Brad Stevens with 8:54 to play in the half and Boston ahead 37-23.
Chicago continued to chip away at Boston’s lead, with Paul Zipser’s 3-pointer capping off an 11-0 Bulls run that brought them within 37-28.
A dunk by Al Horford finally snapped the scoreless spell by the Celtics whose red-hot shooting to start the game had gone icy cold.
Boston pushed its lead back to double digits after a 3-pointer by Avery Bradley put the Celtics ahead 42-30.
But the Bulls’ surge continued as they finished the half with an 11-2 run to make it a one-possession game (44-41) at the half.
Boston’s play in the second quarter was a striking contrast to what happened in the first.
The Celtics opened the game with a 14-4 run, only for the Bulls to counter with six straight.
A lay-up by Thomas sparked a 7-0 Celtics run that gave Boston its biggest lead of the quarter (21-10) when a time-out was called with 2:51 to play in the first.
The Celtics continued to pull away in the first which ended with Boston ahead 33-15.
CHICAGO – When Isaiah Thomas goes to the bench, it’s a given that a run is about to happen.
But the Game 3 was different.
There was the usual surge on the floor in Thomas’ absence.
Only this time it was the Celtics’ supporting cast pulling away while Thomas chilled on the bench, which was one of the many subplots in Boston’s 104-87 Game 3 win that has totally changed the narrative of this best-of-seven series.
Even though the Celtics still trail 2-1, there is no doubt the series’ momentum is in their favor.
They are coming off a strong victory and the one player who essentially set the table for the Bulls to play well – former Celtic Rajon Rondo – is out indefinitely with a right thumb fracture that’s likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of this series.
With or without Rondo, the Celtics still had to find ways to impact the game when Thomas wasn’t on the floor, a factor that has contributed to many of their losses in the regular season in addition to being a factor in Games 1 and 2.
“We need to be more like that,” Marcus Smart told CSNNE.com. “Isaiah’s a great player, does a lot of great things for us. But he can’t do it by himself. We need others to step up, and I thought we did a good job with that [in Game 3].”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens echoed similar sentiments about the play of Thomas’ supporting cast that either kept the lead, or increased it, in every stint Thomas had on the bench.
When Thomas left the game in the first quarter with 5:02 remaining, Boston led, 16-10.
His supporting cast absolutely smoked the Bulls in the final five minutes with a blistering 17-5 run led by Jae Crowder, who scored eight of his 10 first-quarter points in that surge.
And unlike many games this season, this was not a one-time only stretch of strong play by the supporting cast, either.
“The guys did it in the first quarter and later in the game,” said Stevens. “With him off the floor, we had a lot of guys contribute.”
And for them to win Game 4 Sunday night in Boston and potentially this series, that’s how it has to be for Boston.
“The Bulls are really putting a lot of attention on him [Thomas],” Stevens said. “Whenever he comes off the screen, two guys are on him.”
Thomas had a strong floor game in Game 3, displaying the ability to give the game what it needs.
Instead of eye-popping point totals, Thomas found that sweet spot between being a scoring threat (16 points) while getting his teammates the ball where they can be most effective (nine assists, only two turnovers)
But even more impressive was how his teammates carried the day when Thomas went to the bench for rest.
Factoring all that Thomas has endured this past week with the death of his 22-year-old sister Chyna J. Thomas a week ago today, it was only fitting that the team he has carried for so many games this season returned the favor by carrying the team to its first win of this postseason.
“It’s big,” said Kelly Olynyk. “We definitely lean on him a lot. He’s carried a lot of weight. For us to lift him up, especially the circumstances going on, it’s big. I’m glad we were able to do it. We got one more to get on Sunday.”
CHICAGO – The Boston Celtics were in desperate need of a big win.
So what did they do?
Why they went small, of course.
The decision by head coach Brad Stevens to start Gerald Green ahead of Amir Johnson was just one of many good moves made by the Celtics on their way towards a dominant 104-87 Game 3 win.
Boston will look to tie the series at two games apiece on Sunday at Chicago’s United Center.
Before the game, Stevens discussed spacing being one of the benefits of going with a smaller lineup that incorporated another ball-handler and shot-maker to the mix.
And while there was a lot for Stevens to be pleased with, he wasn’t in the mood to pat his guys on the back too much which is a good thing when you consider the Celtics still trail in the best-of-seven series.
“We gotta be more spaced than we were,” Stevens said. “And so I think we missed some opportunities but we did have some good possessions where we were spraying it out.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he got what he came for on Friday from the revamped starting five that in addition to Green, also included Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Al Horford.
That group had played just 16 minutes in 7 games together, prior to Game 3. So you would think that there would be some unfamiliarity and thus, a somewhat slower-than-normal start.
Uh ... nope!
Boston opened the game with a 14-4 run, and would finish the first quarter with a commanding 33-15 lead.
Even though Green finished with just eight points on 3-for-8 shooting, his presence on the floor made him a scoring threat the Bulls had to keep an eye on, which meant less time focusing on Thomas who had 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting.
“Gerald, you have to account for Gerald,” Stevens said. “He’s such a good shooter. He got our first basket driving to the basket. So you have to guard him out there. We need as much space as we can get. You can’t be jammed up with their length.”