Celtics fire a shot heard 'round the world

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 22, 2017 7:10 AM

CLEVELAND -- The Celtics' shocking 111-108, Game 3 victory over the Cavs on Sunday has clearly changed the narrative of the Eastern Conference finals.  (Those sweep references? Delete, delete, delete.)

CELTICS 111, CAVS 108

But the Celtic players aren't changing their narrative:

Us against the world.

“Everybody in this locker room on this team has been told we couldn’t do something or had somebody that really didn’t believe in us,” said Marcus Smart, who stepped in for the injured Isaiah Thomas and finished with a playoff career-high 27 points. “We just kind of put that together all in one, and we just . . . told each other no matter what happens we’ve got to be the hardest-playing team. We just have to go out there and play.”

And play they did.

"We decided were going to go out and play hard, swinging." said Avery Bradley, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left. "We never counted ourselves out."

"We have guys who have chips on their shoulders," said coach Brad Stevens. "We knew that Friday (their 130-86 Game 2 loss at TD Garden) was a disaster. But [that game] wasn't worth [four losses]. It was worth one. So we got back together."

As good as they feel about themselves right now, the Celtics are well aware that Game 4 will likely see a more aggressive showing by LeBron James and a Cavaliers team that will be much more locked into their its assignments than it was in Game 3.

That’s okay. Boston knew finding success in Cleveland wasn’t going to be easy . . . or pretty.

“It hasn’t been pretty, but I don’t think this is a team is a pretty team,” Celtics wing Jaylen Brown told CSNNE.com. “We just kind of get it done.”

And that mindset should serve them well in what should be another tough and rugged matchup in Game 4 on Tuesday.

“We’re happy and excited, but we didn’t come to just win one game,” Brown said. “We came to win two.”

LeBron's off night a major factor in Celtics' shocking Game 3 win

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 22, 2017 2:07 AM

CLEVELAND –  LeBron James has had a bad night or two in the playoffs before, but Sunday’s clunker ranks pretty damn high among his all-time worst playoff performances.

Let me put it you this way.

Kelly Olynyk, serenaded with a steady chorus of boos from the Q Arena crowd, still managed to score 15 points.

LeBron James?

He had 11 … for the game!

MORE: 

 

Take a screen shot of that folks, because the chances of that happening in a game, one in which James doesn’t get hurt except for maybe his feelings, is slim.

But it did happen, and it was a major factor in Boston shocking the NBA world in knocking off the Cavs 111-108 in Game 3 following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Avery Bradley.

For James’ part, he finished with just 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting which included him going scoreless in the fourth while missing all three of his shots in the quarter. He was also rolling some serious sixes statistically – six rebounds, six assists and (gulp!) six turnovers.

There were no foul issues for James other than his mood after the game (can you blame him?) or an injury he was dealing with.

James, the best player on the planet, had what amounts to one of the worst playoff games in his 14 NBA seasons.

When reminded that he had a tough second half in which he only scored three points, James responded, “I had a tough game, period. Not just in the second half. Me personally, I didn’t have it. My teammates did a great job of keeping us in the game, building that lead. But me personally, I didn’t have it. That’s all I’ve got to say about my performance.”

As far as the Celtics’ game plan defensively against James, head coach Brad Stevens acknowledged that there’s “only so much you can do.”

Stevens added, “we just tried to be as solid as possible. We tried to switch a little bit less. I think we had a couple of guards out there that are bigger guards, and we just tried to rotate bodies on him. Jae Crowder picked up his fourth (personal foul), I think in the third (quarter), and the threat of not having him out there is scary. So, we were glad that he was able to finish.”

Boston’s Avery Bradley added, “I feel like guys like Jae Crowder and Al Horford, whoever switched on him, they did a great job.”

And the Cavs will look to get back on track after enduring their first loss of this postseason.

Despite the disappointment with his play and the loss in general, you can bet James will find positives to take from the defeat and use it to help him and Cleveland play better in Game 4.

“Well, I feel some adversity is all part of the postseason,” James said. “I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful. If it was going to happen, let it happen now; let us regroup. Let us regroup and … let’s get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight. So we’ve got to be a lot better, for sure.”

Smart able to 'rise to the occasion' filling in for Thomas in Game 3

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 22, 2017 1:31 AM

CLEVELAND – Kelly Olynyk has been Marcus Smart’s teammate for as long as the third-year guard has been in the NBA.

But the performance Smart put on in Boston’s 111-108 Game 3 win over Cleveland ranks among his best ever.

MORE: 

 

He scored a playoff career-high 27 points, which included a career-best seven made 3-pointers.

I asked Olynyk in all the practices and shoot-around sessions he has had with Smart, has the 6-foot-4 guard ever made that many 3’s?

“He’s going to say he has,” Olynyk told CSNNE.com, grinning. “But it’s very debatable.”

Coach Brad Stevens has seen Smart struggle with his shot for most of his NBA career.

But the bigger the moment, the better Smart’s shot seems to be.

And for the Celtics, Game 3 was as big as it gets because a loss would have put them in a 3-0 series hole, a deficit that no team in NBA history has overcome.

“We can talk about his shooting all year long, but you know when it’s in a big moment, that kid is going to rise to the occasion,” Stevens said. “He just always has. In this moment when we needed him most, he made huge shots. He was terrific tonight.”

Going into Game 3, there were few outside the Celtics locker room that gave them much of a chance to keep the game competitive let alone find a way to win.

Making the challenge all the more daunting was that Boston was without their top scorer Isaiah Thomas (right hip) who is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Replacing him in the starting lineup was Smart, who was supposed to deliver a better brand of team defense filling in for the 5-foot-9 Thomas.

But as the second half wore on, it didn’t take long for Smart to do what Thomas did most of this season – get buckets.

After falling behind 77-56 following a put-back basket by Tristan Thompson, Smart scored 11 points in the third as part of a 26-10 run by Boston that brought the Celtics within 87-82 going into the fourth.

“Marcus Smart started to hit a lot of 3’s,” said LeBron James. “They started to get momentum, and that’s what happens – you give a team life. They played so freely without I.T. (Isaiah Thomas), and they just made play after play after play, and we couldn’t weather the storm.”

One made basket after another, the Cavs’ control began to shrink up like a slug dipped in salt water.

And the confidence of Smart, as well as his teammates, continued to swell until the final breakthrough moment – an Avery Bradley 3-pointer that hit the inside of the rim four times before finally deciding to just drop dead through the center of the rim with just 0.1 seconds to play.

Bradley may have hit the game-winner, but it was Smart’s overall play more than anything else, it what positioned Boston to get the win which cuts Cleveland’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

“He (Smart) was aggressive from the beginning of the game,” said Bradley who finished with 20 points. “A lot of people counted us out with Isaiah not being here, and he is a big part of this team. But Smart took this opportunity to come out and be aggressive on both ends of the floor and make plays for our team. He was able to do that tonight.”

And in doing so, handed the Cavs their first loss of the playoffs in addition to being the biggest blown playoff lead by a team whose roster included James.

