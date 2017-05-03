Boston Celtics

Kobe Bryant helping Isaiah Thomas study playoff film

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 03, 2017 6:21 PM

WASHINGTON – For so many years, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were Public Enemy Number one to the Boston Celtics. 

Now the Celtics still have no love for the Lakers, but they just might be warming up to Bryant who has been helping Celtics star Isaiah Thomas prepare for the last six playoff games for Boston – all wins. 

“We’ve been in communication the last couple of weeks, ever since my sister (Chyna Thomas) passed,” Thomas said. “He’s been a big help since Game 2 (of the Chicago Bulls series). We actually watched film.”

Listening to Thomas describe their conversations, it had the feel of the Karate Kid with Mr. Miyagi (Bryant) and Daniel-san (Thomas). 

“He was going over my film with me, and teaching me things he looks at when he watches film,” Thomas said. “That’s probably been a big help for me.”

Oh yeah. 

In the first two games of the Chicago Bulls series, both losses for the Celtics, Thomas averaged 26.5 points, 4.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on 3’s. The last six games have led to a significant shift in Thomas’ impact on games. In that span he’s averaging 28.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds with 2.5 turnovers while shooting 49.6 percent from the field.

Thomas added that he and Bryant have been texting before and after every game. 

“He’s definitely helped,” Thomas said. “Tells me what he sees and what I should be watching for on film.”

When asked what Bryant looks for on film, Thomas, smiling, said “nah. I’m not gonna say.”

Thomas added, “mentally he’s on a different level than anybody I’ve ever met.”

The two-time all-star recalled a recent conversation with Thomas that lasted about 30 minutes. 

“I emailed him my film and he watched every second of it, telling me what times to go to, and what to look at and certain things I didn’t look at when I watched film,” Thomas said. “Like I said, mentally you can tell he’s one of the greatest ever.”

Thomas added, “he made me figure out a lot of things. He’s been a very helping hand when it comes to the film and figuring out what to do the next day.”

And yes, both players are fully aware of the irony of a former Laker helping a current Celtic to elevate his game. 

“He’s just trying to help out,” Thomas said. “That’s probably the craziest thing to happen to me. I was home in Washington I was on the phone and my mom kept saying, ‘who are you talking to?’ I had to put it on mute and tell her, ‘It’s Kobe.’”

Bryant has even given Thomas a nickname – the Mighty I.T. – which is part of Bryant’s web series which focuses on different NBA players. 

“Any nickname he gives me, I’m going to take,” Thomas said.

This is just the latest ‘Did that really happen?’ moment for Isaiah Thomas who has become the one NBA player so many of the game’s all-time greats, like Michael Jordan and now Bryant, love.

“It doesn’t seem real, for Kevin Garnett to leave me a voice mail, things like that, things you don’t ever dream of,” Thomas said. “Get done with a game and see a text message from Kobe, Tom Brady, Floyd (Mayweather Jr.), all those type of guys I’m trying to follow in their footsteps. I’m trying to keep going as a basketball player and as a person.”

Celtics-Wizards preview: Boston can't afford early deficit in Washington

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 04, 2017 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON – During the first time-out in Game 2 called by Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, his team was once again facing an early deficit. 

The good news? 

Instead of 16-0 as was the case in Game 1, the Celtics were "only" down 16-8. 

Boston came back to win both games, but know the chances of getting off to such a horrible start and rallying to win will be a lot harder to do now that the best-of-seven series is now in Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Despite having a 2-0 series lead, the Celtics know there’s plenty of work left to be done as well as areas in need of improvement. 

Near the top of that list has to be getting off to better starts. 

“These guys (Wizards) have been good starters all year,” said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

During the regular season, the Wizards averaged 28.4 points in the first quarter which ranked fourth in the NBA. In the two playoff games thus far against Boston, the Wizards have pummeled the Celtics at the start of games with an astounding 40.0 points scored per game in the first.

“They blitzed us at the start of all six games,” said Stevens, referring to the four regular season meetings and the two in the playoffs. “We need to do a better job with that, while recognizing too, it doesn’t mean you can’t play well the rest of the game. We have to be as consistent as we can be throughout the rest of the game. But you have to be ready for that initial hit.” 

Lacking a heightened sense of urgency to start games has been an issue at times for the Celtics this season. 

“It’s simple,” said Boston’s Avery Bradley. “Coming out and understanding what we need to get as a team. Coming out playing hard; can’t come out cool. We come out and we’re ready to play, I feel like we’ll get a better start.”

Good starts are important, obviously. 

But as the Celtics proved in Games 1 and 2, finishing is what matters most. 

And while it certainly has to feel good for the players to be talked about in such glowing terms of late, the Celtics may soon find themselves battling what may be their greatest foe – overconfidence. 

Fat chance of that happening under Stevens’ watch. 

After Boston won Games 1 and 2, he has stayed consistent in his talk of his team not playing as the series’ status (2-0 Celtics) might indication. 

And even if the Celtics absolutely dominated Washington in both games which they didn’t, the Celtics would still have no reason to believe that this series is over. 

Especially against a Washington team that was one of just six teams in the NBA (the Celtics were one of the six as well) to win 30 or more games at home. 

“There’s nothing accomplished until you win four games in a series,” Stevens said. “These guys (Wizards) have been great here; not good, great. And have … both games could have gone either way but they really outplayed us more quarters than not.”

David Spade 1-on-1: ‘I’ve been a Celtics fan since noon’

By CSN Video May 03, 2017 11:07 PM

David Spade is in Boston filming a movie, and talked with Amanda Pflugrad at the Celtics-Wizards Game 2 and jokes that he is new to being on the Celtics bandwagon but is amazed at what Isaiah Thomas can do.

