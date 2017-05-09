Boston Celtics

Blakely: Isaiah Thomas is a superstar with an asterisk

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 09, 2017 11:08 AM

BOSTON -- If there’s one thing this postseason run by the Celtics has taught us about Isaiah Thomas, it’s that his mental toughness is on a level few can match.
 
He has produced at a high level on the brightest stage of them all -- the playoffs -- despite constant double and triple teams, not to mention overcoming both emotional and physical hurdles that might have crushed a lesser player.
 
Thomas is a star in this league, but different than others because of his height.
 
As much as the 5-foot-9 Thomas plays at a level where size apparently doesn’t matter, this second-round series with Washington is a reminder that the deeper you get into the postseason, size does become a factor for everyone -- Thomas included.
 
It doesn’t mean he’s not a star in this league. But he's a star with an asterisk because he has a shortcoming to his game -- his height --  that no amount of effort on his part can every fully compensate for.
 
And it’s obvious that Washington is doing all it can to take advantage of this as much as possible.
 
The Wizards didn’t win Games 3 and 4 solely because they were able to post up Thomas effectively, but there’s no getting around that it helped.
 
It meant Thomas had to work a lot harder to hold his own defensively, in addition to forcing the Celtics as a group to defend differently to compensate for a mismatch that Washington made no secret about wanting to exploit. A lot.
 
In Game 3, the Wizards’ plan led to two quick fouls on Thomas in the first quarter.
 
“They are trying to hide him a little bit,” Washington’s Bradley Beal said after the game. “We wanted to expose that. Of course, we are going to continue to stick with it if they are going to continue to hide him.”
 
Thomas has always been the little guy with the big game who consistently found a way to not allow his physical stature take away from his ability to dominate play.  
 
Viewed as a defensive liability, Thomas has been able to compensate with toughness, grit and a dogged approach.
 
He's made tremendous strides as a defender in the NBA, but no amount of added strength, lateral quickness or instincts can make up for the fact that he’s 5-9 and gives up several inches in height every time he steps on the floor.
 
The Wizard haven't had a tremendous amount of success getting points while posting him up, but they’ve done enough to where it’s noticeable and has in some ways altered how the Celtics play defense.
 
And while he has proven himself to be one of the league’s better guards, his defense will continue to limit to some degree how bright his star will shine.

Among the 10 guards named to last February’s All-Star Game, only Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving had a worst defensive rating (109.1) than Thomas (108.6) this past season.
 
But Irving is 6-foot-3, 25 years old, and conventional wisdom tells us he’ll improve defensively because of his age, increased knowledge gained by experience, and last -- but certainly not least -- his size.
 
Thomas, 28, doesn’t have that luxury.
 
But that doesn’t mean he’s any less of a superstar in this league.
 
He’s a star, but one with an asterisk because like every other big-name talent in the league, he has a shortcoming.
 
Unfortunately for Thomas, it’s one that can never been improved upon.

Avery Bradley 'did it all' for Celtics in Game 5 victory

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 11, 2017 12:57 AM

BOSTON – Coming into Game 5, Avery Bradley was not, physically speaking, at the top of his game.

He had suffered hip pointer injuries to both his right and left hips earlier in this series.

Then there was Washington’s John Wall, always a handful, who outplayed Bradley badly in Games 3 and 4.

Isaiah Thomas, who has known Bradley since the two were pre-teens in Tacoma, Washington, could sense that his friend and backcourt mate was in need of a quick pick-me-up prior to Game 5.

“I told him before the game, ‘I believe in him,’” Thomas recalled. “He’s going to have a big game, and he did.”

Indeed, Thomas’ faith in Bradley was rewarded with a performance that topped anything the 6-foot-2 guard had ever done before at the TD Garden.

Bradley’s career playoff-high 29 points, the most he has scored in a home game with the Celtics, was among the many keys to Boston’s 123-101 Game 5 win over the Washington Wizards.

Boston now leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win at Washington on Friday.

And while there was plenty of praise to go around for Celtics players, all agreed that the play of Bradley was special.

“My mindset was just to come out and be aggressive,” said Bradley, who had a career playoff-high (25 points) by halftime. “I wanted to make those guys work on both ends of the floor.”

By keeping their turnovers low, Boston forced Washington to defend them in the half court most of the game, which is where Bradley’s precise cuts to the rim for lay-ups or racing to the corner following a nice, solid screen being set, all culminated with Bradley having the playoff game of his life.

And if anyone was due for a big game, it was Bradley.

After having a breakout season in which he averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game, he was limited in the two road games at Washington to just 12 points total in Games 3 and 4.

“I knew that I haven’t been playing to my ability on the offensive end the last two games,” Bradley said. “And for this team I wanted to bring my all. I wanted to take open shots that were there and make plays for guys and that is what I tried to do tonight.”

Said Wizards coach Scott Brooks: “Avery was terrific, 25 points, 10-for-13 (shooting) in the first half. Avery was on fire, Al (Horford) was terrific. We had no answer for those guys. We did a good job on their best player (Thomas) but not enough on the other guys.”

And while the play of Bradley certainly drew a large share of praise afterward, Thomas knows what we all saw in Game 5 wasn’t just Bradley having a great game.

It was a performance that shined a brighter light on the talent and promise that Bradley has within him, to be an elite two-way player that can elevate his play when it is necessary.

Making it even more impressive was he did it with a pair of sore hips.

“He played like he was supposed to,” Thomas said. “He played through it. We needed him to play that way. He put his injuries aside and laced his shoes up and played. He was the key to this game. At both ends of the floor, offensively, defensively, he did it all. In Game 6, we’re going to need him.”

