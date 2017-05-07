Boston Celtics

Beyond the numbers: Celtics fail to capitalize on open shots vs. Wizards

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 07, 2017 1:40 PM

WASHINGTON – You hear players, coaches and media pundits talk all the time about the NBA being a make-miss league.

But rarely does it smack you silly the way it has the Boston Celtics in their second-round series against the Washington.

Despite Boston holding a 2-1 series lead, the Celtics have been playing catchup most of this series.

Of course, the reason for them trailing for so long stems from a lack of shot-making.

But digging a little deeper into the shooting numbers tells a much richer story as to why the Celtics aren't making shots. 

Washington’s defense has certainly played a role in that, but the biggest hurdle in Boston’s efforts to shoot better in this series is the Celtics themselves.

For the three games played thus far, NBA.com/stats show that 51.8 percent of Boston’s shot attempts have been uncontested, while the Wizards’ open look count stands at 44.6 percent.

And when you look closer at the uncontested shot numbers, the concern for Boston at this point is that they’re not doing a good job of making the most of what every team wants – great looks at the basket.

In the three games thus far, Boston has connected on 59-of-132 uncontested shot attempts, or 44.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have made 61-of-124 uncontested shot attempts, or 49.2 percent.

It may not seem like a big deal, but here’s what those numbers have meant in this series.

In Game 1, Boston’s defense was really strong in limiting the percentage of uncontested shots Washington took to just 36.8 percent (32-for-87) which was a key to the Celtics getting a 123-111 win. And it was their best game to date in this series when it comes to shooting uncontested shots (29-for-53, 54.7 percent).

For Game 2, it was really about Boston making a ton of tough shots against a Wizards defense that was actually better defensively than they were in Game 1.

Boston shot 54.2 percent (26-for-48) on contested shots in Game 2, a key to their 129-119 comeback win. The Wizards were decent on open looks (28-for-56, or 50 percent) but were clearly bothered when Boston’s defense got in their space to limit the Wizards to just 41.9 percent (18-for-43) on contested shots.

Which brings us to Game 3 when the Wizards emerged with an emphatic 116-89 victory to cut Boston’s series lead (2-1) in half.

We have seen the Celtics throughout this playoff run struggle with making open shots, but nothing quite like what we saw on Thursday.

The change in venue definitely hurt the Celtics who made just 28.2 percent (11-for-39) of their uncontested shots in Game 3, their worst showing in this series.

What really killed them from an offensive standpoint was their inability to connect on contested shots which had been so clutch for them in the first two games at the TD Garden.

In the Game 3 loss, Boston made just 42.1 percent (16-of-38) of their contested shots which was their lowest percentage thus far in this series.

And at the opposite end of the contested shot spectrum in Game 3 was the Wizards who made 51.8 percent (29-for-56) which was their best showing to date.

When it comes to the Celtics and shooting, the immediate thought revolves around the 3-point shot. 

But in Game 3, Boston’s inability to make mid-range baskets was a factor in their scoring troubles as well. 

In Games 1 and 2, 13.0 and 10.9 percent, respectively, of Boston’s point total came from mid-range shots. 

But in Game 3, only 6.7 percent of Boston’s offense was generated by the mid-range game. Certainly, a big part of that was Washington’s defense on Isaiah Thomas who limited him to just 3-for-8 shooting. 

Getting Thomas more shots, particularly mid-range shots, will be a big plus for Boston tonight. 

The bottom line to all this is simple: Boston will get more than its share of uncontested looks tonight.

While it’s great that they have been a relatively good-shooting team when their shots are contested, the Celtics will continue to make this series so much tougher to win if they don’t start knocking down the open looks they’re getting, at a greater rate.

Crowder: Celtics 'have to capitalize' on Oubre's absence in Game 4

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 07, 2017 6:30 AM

WASHINGTON --  In Boston’s first-round series with Chicago, the Celtics caught an unexpected break when Rajon Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb in Game 2 and was out the rest of the way.

Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. won’t be gone nearly as long. He'll miss just one game, a suspension for his hard shove of Kelly Olynyk in the Wizards' resounding Game 3 victory on Thursday.

But in a series in which the home team has won every game, not having Oubre Jr. could indeed become one of those little things the Celtics can use to their advantage tonight in Game 4.

“The league did what it had to do,” said Jae Crowder, referring to Oubre Jr.’s suspension. “I feel he does help those guys a lot, especially off the bench. He brings a lot of energy. We have to take advantage of them having a guy down. That second unit is going to try and find themselves a little bit, without his energy. We have to capitalize.”

Isaiah Thomas has a different take on Oubre Jr. not being on the floor tonight.

“We’re not really worried about him or what they’re doing,” said the C's All-Star guard. “We’re just, we’re worried about the Celtics right now.”

And he should be, considering how the Wizards have outplayed them most of the way despite Boston holding a 2-1 series lead.

In the three games thus far, Washington has played with a lead for 112 minutes and 12 seconds. Boston has been out front for just 26 minutes and 49 seconds. The remaining 10 minutes and 59 seconds spent tied up.

For the Celtics to get a firmer grip on this series, they have to find a way to start games better.

Washington has averaged 39.7 points scored in the first quarter of this series, and has held an average lead of 16.3 points after the first.

Game 3 was the worst of all for the Celtics, as the Wizards had a decisive 39-17 lead after the first and coasted to a 116-89 victory.

Suffice to say, Boston has a wide spectrum of areas to improve upon at the start of tonight’s game.

“I don’t think it’s as easy as saying one or two things,” said coach Brad Stevens. “[The Wizards] were terrific defensively, forcing turnovers, getting out and running. They’ve rebounded almost fifty percent of their shots in the first quarter against us. Tremendous; they’ve really been great.”

Said Crowder: “We went back to turning the ball over early in the game. They capitalized on it. That’s what they do; they get out and run. If we take good shots and take care of the ball, we can control the runs, the transition points. I just feel we take that out of the game, we give ourselves a chance to be strong coming out of the first quarter.”

Which would give the Celtics the best chance possible to emerge with a victory, something no team has been able to do thus far in the playoffs against the Wizards on their home court.

Olynyk: 'I don't think I'm a dirty player'

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 06, 2017 5:02 PM

WASHINGTON – When you’ve been in the NBA long enough, you get a reputation for certain things whether warranted or not.
 
The Celtics' Kelly Olynyk is a 7-footer who can shoot 3’s, excels at passing out of the post and despite being somewhat athletically awkward-looking at times, is usually in the right place defensively which feeds into the narrative that he’s a solid positional, team defender.
 
And yet the growing perception of him among opposing players, is that he’s a dirty player.
 
His critics point to the Kevin Love incident a couple years ago in the playoffs, and most recently the spat between him and Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. in Game 3.

Oubre Jr. ran up and delivered a forceful push that led to Olynyk falling to the floor moments after Olynyk was whistled for an offensive foul while trying to screen Oubre Jr.
 
The league announced on Saturday that Oubre Jr. would be suspended for Game 4 Sunday.


 
“He should have been suspended,” said Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. “We’re not really worried about him or what they’re doing. We’re just worried about the Celtics right now.”
 
Olynyk didn’t have a lot to say about Oubre’s suspension, but he did speak about the growing perception of him as a dirty player.
 
“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player,” Olynyk said after practice Saturday. “It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”
 
And unfortunately for Olynyk, the Celtics have to wait an extra day before returning to the court.
 
While that was good for the body, it has left lots of time to think about what happened.
 
“It’ll be nice to get out there Sunday and play,” Olynyk said. “Stuff happens; everything happens. But it would be nice to be out there as a team after the loss we took, to get back out there and try and redeem ourselves.”
 
And while he’s speaking about the team as a whole, he could easily be speaking about himself.
 
Before the Oubre Jr. incident, Olynyk had not played well in Game 3.
 
And afterward, it was more of the same.
 
He wound up missing all three shots he took, tallying one point for the game.
 
And as much as Olynyk’s reputation may be taking a bit of beating right now, the Celtics still need him and his teammates to bring a certain level of aggression to the floor if they are going to win this series.
 
“Obviously, we have to try and prepare and do everything we can to play the right way,” Stevens said. “There’s a certain physicality that you have to play with, that all good teams play with. At the same time, there’s a line that can’t be crossed. That’s not one guy; that’s every guy on both teams.”
 
So as far as Olynyk being perceived by some as a dirty player, “No,” Stevens said. “I’m not worried about that.”
 

