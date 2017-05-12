Boston Celtics

Blakely: Bradley's growth is actually part of Big Three's legacy

By A. Sherrod Blakely May 12, 2017 10:21 AM

WASHINGTON -- When you talk about the legacy (besides the 2008 banner) of the Celtics' most recent Big Three -- Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen -- you have to include Avery Bradley in the conversation.

He’ll be the first to tell you he learned a lot from all of them, as well as Rajon Rondo. who remains a close friend.

And it wasn’t always what they said (although getting cussed out by Kevin Garnett for missing a lay-up in practice is something you don’t forget about), but what they consistently did.

Pierce taught the value of seeing the moment, being in the moment, and not blinking when it comes. Garnett’s intensity is only matched by his ability to elevate the play of those around him. And then there’s Allen, whose work ethic is the foundation of a player who will be remembered as one of the great clutch shooters in the NBA.

All those qualities, in some form, make up parts of Bradley’s game, most of which were on display during Boston’s 123-101 Game 5 win when he scored a career playoff-high 29 points (also the most points he has scored at TD Garden).

“I knew that I haven’t been playing to my ability on the offensive end the last two games,” Bradley said following the Game 5 win. “And for this team, I wanted to bring my all. I wanted to take open shots that were there and make plays for guys and that is what I tried to do tonight.”

Added Isaiah Thomas: “He played like he was supposed to. We needed him to play that way. He put his injuries aside (right and left hip pointer injuries in this series) and laced his shoes up and played. He was the key to this game. At both ends of the floor, offensively, defensively, he did it all. In Game 6, we’re going to need him.”

Especially with him growing into more of a leader whose tough-minded brand of basketball is embraced and respected by all.

NBA admits Celtics should have had extra second for final shot in Game 6

By CSN REPORT May 13, 2017 5:46 PM

Should the Celtics have had an extra second to get a shot off at the end of their Game 6 loss to the Wizards?

The NBA admitted as much Saturday.

After John Wall's three-pointer put the Wizards up 92-91, the Celtics had the ball and Kelly Olynyk was fouled by the Wizards' Kelly Oubre. The league revealed Saturday that the foul came with 2.7 seconds left but an extra second ran off the clock. The Wizards had a foul to give so the Celtics got the ball with 1.7 seconds left instead of 2.7. So, Isaiah Thomas would have had more time for his shot that missed in the final seconds.

Of course, none of that matters now with Game 7 coming up Monday in Boston.

The NBA also said the Celtics' Al Horford got away with an illegal screen and defensive three seconds violation in the game's final minute. 

