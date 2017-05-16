Young Bruins finding their way during World Championships

Given the surgeries following the season and that many of Boston’s best players had already participated in the World Cup of Hockey at the beginning of the hockey season, the Bruins only sent three young players over to Europe for the World Championships this month. But all are acquitting themselves well with both David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy getting regular action for their respective home countries, and flashing the skills that are expected to have both players lead into the next generation for the Black and Gold.
Pastrnak has been a point-per-game player with a goal and six points in six games for the Czech Republic and the 20-year-old posted 24 shots on goal in those six games. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has one assist and a plus-6 rating in six games for Team USA and has been solid while not playing a particularly dominant role on an American team that’s got established guys like Connor Murphy, Jacob Trouba, Noah Hanifin and Danny DeKeyser on the back end.
Bruins prospect Anders Bjork has played in five of the six games for Team USA in the tournament, but hasn’t enjoyed much of an impact playing a bottom-6 role with three shots on net and zero points thus far in the tournament.
It looks like both teams will qualify once preliminary pool play is over in the next couple of days, and both McAvoy and Bjork should be in action on Tuesday morning when Team USA takes on Team Russia, broadcast live on NBCSN. It should be a good test for the Americans with Russian forwards Artemi Panarin and Nikita Kucherov leading the entire IIHF World Championships field in scoring during the first handful of games in the two-week tourney.
Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while shaking my head at the awesome, destructive power of the Golden State Warriors.
*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Ryan Johansen going off on Ryan Kesler as things are already getting nasty between the Predators and the Ducks in the Western Conference Finals.
*A solid piece on Jean-Gabriel Pageau and how a bottom-six role player has become in impactful force for the Ottawa Senators.
*Another example of why Brent Burns is my favorite player in the NHL: His family held a family reunion while visiting Chewbacca at Disney over the weekend.
*Looming free agent Kris Russell wants to remain a member of the Edmonton Oilers and re-sign with them after playing out a one-year contract this season.
*It was a special Mother’s Day for Senators goalie Craig Anderson and his family as they were happily together while Anderson is still going strong with the Sens in the playoffs.
*Looks like one of Washington’s assistant coaches is going to be getting his own head job in the NHL soon whether it’s Florida, Buffalo or somewhere else.
*Why doesn’t the NHL do a better job of protecting their greatest ambassador in a player like Sidney Crosby? Shouldn’t there be, within reason, a second set of rules for a guy that people line up to watch play in the playoffs? While this is an aggravating topic for some, it also makes a lot of business sense for the NHL.
*It will be a robust free agent market for Kevin Shattenkirk this summer, and the big question is whether the Washington Capitals will play a role among the teams wooing him for his services. While Shattenkirk is an All-Star defenseman, somebody is going to massively overpay for him this summer and get him on a long-term deal in the decline in his career. One would hope that team isn’t the Boston Bruins.
*For something completely different: Count me among the many that thought it was bizarre that the New York Post decided to make a big deal out of Howard Stern taking a personal day last week. He went on the air today to set the record straight and blast reporters that called his mother looking for an explanation. I agree with Howard that it’s just ridiculous for anybody to call elderly parents looking for an inside scoop.
Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wishing my wife Alyssa, my mother Joan and my sister Maureen a Happy Mother’s Day. It’s amazing to think about all of the stuff that moms accomplish on a daily basis, and how they keep things spinning in the right direction no matter what’s happening with their kids and families. I am super thankful and appreciative of the moms in my life, so I’ll spend the rest of the day focusing on them!
*Tomas Kaberle checks in after officially retiring, and he still puts on the skates and equipment in Toronto while missing the game tremendously.
*Bobby Ryan has experienced a difficult season that began with the passing of his mom last summer, but it’s all coming together for him and the Senators during a brilliant playoff run.
*Ever wonder about the paint jobs on the masks of NHL goaltenders, and the people behind those masks with the painting skills?
*T.J. Oshie hopes to return to the Washington Capitals after the last couple of seasons, but it’s unclear if the Caps can afford him.
*Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is going to get to work on the mental game of goaltending over the summer after an outstanding season.
*Team USA scored four unanswered goals to rally past Latvia and continue their path toward a quarterfinal berth in the world championships.
*For something completely different: Here’s a beautiful, personal piece from a KC sportswriter about their recently passed mother on this Mother’s Day.