Rask on Bruins chances: 'We've just got to believe'

Curran: Hernandez's life and death was all about choices Aaron Hernandez could have done so much good with the blessings he was given. Instead, he chose to ruin his life . . . and the lives of others.

BOSTON -- The Bruins moved one step away from playoff elimination Wednesday night, dropping Game 4 to the Ottawa Senators with nary an offensive peep after a few good scoring chances in the first period.

The 1-0 shutout loss was their third straight one-goal defeat, and makes Friday’s Game 5 a win-or-go home contest for the B's. They'll try to take a positive, upbeat attitude and lean on the veteran leaders who have been there before, but it should be noted that no Bruin team has come back from being down 3-1 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

“[It’s the] same as every game. We’ve played must-win games for a month-and-a-half now probably, so I don’t think that’s going to change anything,” said Tuukka Rask, who stopped 26 of 27 shots. “Obviously you just know that your season is on the line. Not that mentally it makes any difference, but, yeah, [you] just have to make sure that you play a good game, and show up and leave it all out there.

“You just have to play a heckuva game and show some character, and take it one game at a time. We’ve been on the other side of the coin, so it’s nothing new for us. Us veterans need to make sure that the young guys don’t hang their heads, and we’ve just got to believe.”

If the Bruins are going to win and prolong the series, they’re going to have to break through for a goal early in the game and dictate the tempo more than they have in the first four games. It certainly can be done if they play with the desperation of a team on its last legs, but there’s also a question of just how much this team can push while missing three of their top-4 defensemen with injuries for nearly the entire series.