Thursday, May 4: Long way from Winnipeg for new Vegas Insider

By Joe Haggerty May 04, 2017 12:33 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while wishing a May the Fourth Be With You to everybody out there.

*Congrats to FOH (Friend of Haggs) Gary Lawless for being named to a new gig as the NHL Insider for the Vegas Golden Knights where he’ll be a major source of information for the expansion team. Vegas is a big move from Winnipeg, but no doubt that Lawless is up for it.

*A piece on the path of Mika Zibanejad from the Ottawa Senators to the New York Rangers now that the two teams are playing each other in the playoffs.

*The big guns for the Washington Capitals aren’t performing against the Penguins, and it has them on the edge of elimination.

*Speaking of which, it’s pretty clear the Penguins are pissed at the Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen for their hit job on Sidney Crosby. Marc-Ander Fleury has put tape over Matti Niskanen’s name on the back of his goalie mask. Ouch.

*Some rumors here involving Nathan Beaulieu and Chris Tanev as potential defensemen that might be available on the trade market, with many teams – including the Bruins – looking for outside help on the back end.

*Credit where it’s due to the tops among academic performance from the NCAA hockey teams, including Merrimack College and the excellent program that Mark Dennehy continues to run in Andover.

*Apparently there is still some faith in Joe Sakic as the GM for the Colorado Avalanche, but I’m not sure how much longer that’s going to last after an awful, pathetic season.

Bruins' Beleskey on this season's struggles: 'It's not who I am'

By Joe Haggerty May 04, 2017 2:22 PM

The message would seem to be pretty clear to Matt Beleskey at this point: Show up to camp in the best shape of your career after a very disappointing season.

There was a knee injury in the middle of the season that didn’t help, but the 28-year-old left winger all in all had a down year for the Bruins where he managed just three goals and eight points and was a minus-10 in 49 games. The hard-nosed winger was scuffling even before he was hurt and that further cemented a lost season for a player Boston counts on to be a physical, gritty difference-maker.

Beleskey was in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch down the stretch and managed to play just three of the six playoff games against the Ottawa Senators. That’s the same Stanley Cup playoff-setting where Beleskey had built a reputation as a big-game player in the past for the Anaheim Ducks but wasn’t able to do much for the Black and Gold this time around.

An up-front guy like Beleskey wasn’t going to avoid the subject and instead said it’s on him to be a better version of himself next season if he wants to remain a member of the Bruins.  

“[This season] is not who I am. That’s not what I signed to do here. You know, this is going to be a big summer for me with sticking around here,” Beleskey said at Bruins break-up day last week. “I’m going to train here with all of the facilities and everything available to me. I think this will be a great summer here in Boston, and I’m looking forward to next season.

“We were fighting for a playoff spot and we needed to win games, so the coaching staff and team made the decisions that they thought were best, and I just came here to work hard and try to do what I do when I have my opportunity. I’ve said before, I made a commitment to this city, they made a commitment to me, and I owe a much better year than this year. I can guarantee it won’t happen again.”

Clearly, it was all a disappointing development in his second year in Boston after signing a five-year, $19 million contract. Beleskey alluded to it in his comments and the B’s coaching staff also pointed toward his conditioning and health as an area targeted for improvement headed into next season.

Too often Beleskey couldn’t get to his spot in time to execute the big hit and simply didn’t have the legs to finish plays offensively when he’d been able to in a solid, if unspectacular, first season in Boston.

“With Matty, there’s a challenge there, because he’s an accomplished player in terms of he’s scored goals in this league and we’ve made a commitment to him as a player. What we’re looking for from Matt is getting back to where he was in terms of a good, solid, physical guy that can chip in offensively. With his injury, he was always playing catch-up, and we’ve got to get him going from Day 1. So that’s the conversation [at the exit interview],” said Bruce Cassidy. “I’ll be perfectly honest, we sat down [and said] we need you to be at this level, conditioning-wise, health-wise, right out of the gate.

I think it will benefit him because when he’s able to get there, he’s a very effective player. I think obviously certain things limited him this year, so we’ve got to get him to that particular point. I think the rest will take care of itself going forward, and hopefully, we get positive results. That’s what we’re all after. We want the player to play well, play to the best of his ability and that’s the challenge in front of us.”

Trade whispers surrounded Beleskey at the trade deadline amid the disappointing campaign and there’s always the possibility Boston could leave his weighty contract exposed in the NHL expansion draft. But the sense at this address is that Beleskey, a prototypical Bruins player when he’s at his best, will get another chance in Boston next season and that he’ll respond to the challenge as a proud, competitive guy.

A return to form for Beleskey could also go a long way toward giving the B’s third line the facelift it desperately needed this season due to struggles, injuries and players that probably won’t be coming back next season. 


 

Haggerty: Bruins have plenty of options for offseason improvements

By Joe Haggerty May 03, 2017 3:40 PM

BOSTON – The good news is the Bruins took a step forward this season, and a number of prudent hockey decisions patched up the Black and Gold bleeding that had gone on in Boston the past few years.

The better news is that Boston’s decision-makers are fully aware they’re just scratching the surface while slowly, deliberately building things back up again, and there are miles to go before they know to even entertain the idea of getting comfortable with their position in the Eastern Conference.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said last week the Bruins need to be a “deeper, more talented team” if they’re truly hoping to compete after taking the season in total. B’s President Cam Neely seconded that motion while also expressing happiness the fan base finally got a tasty bite of what’s to come after sitting through some pathetic home-ice performances the past couple of seasons.

Thankfully for both the Bruins and Neely, the Hall of Fame power forward was talking up the future prospects rather than healthy wraps or jumbo home-cooked meatballs this time around.

This is the way it’s supposed to be on Causeway Street.

“It’s been challenging. I know how competitive this city is and how successful some of the other teams have been, and we certainly want to be that successful,” said Neely. “I knew what we were signing up for and it’s hard to relay that information to your fan base because they want results now. And I get that. They’re coming to watch us play and they’re expecting a good performance from our team.

“So I knew where we were headed. It just wasn’t going to happen overnight. I think now with some of the players that are stepping in this year it’s given some hope, not only to us but also to the fans of where we’re headed and what the future looks like because of it.”

Injuries and a few questionable calls from the refs conspired to doom the Bruins against the Ottawa Senators in the first round, and the blistering 18-8-1 clip to finish the season might be tough to maintain over a full season with their current roster. The Bruins also have to expect that there will be growing pains with truly brilliant young talents Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Brandon Carlo and that’s just a normal part of the process.  

So, the Bruins have an improvement plan in mind to continue sculpting the NHL roster into something resembling a contender. One that combines talented youngsters and a grizzled, proven-core group. That means a few specific areas of improvement.

It was clear this season that the Bruins need to find a top-six left wing to complement David Krejci, they need to revamp a third line that went far too silent on far too many nights and, most importantly, they need another top-four left side defenseman. The Bruins are locked and loaded for bear on the right side with McAvoy, Carlo, Kevan Miller, Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller, and will still be stacked even after the likely departure of one of the latter three in the NHL Expansion Draft next month in Vegas.

The Bruins will most likely need to go outside the organization for a left-side D-man that would project to play with McAvoy and leave the B’s with a shutdown middle pairing of 41-year-old Zdeno Chara and 21-year-old Carlo. That would leave Torey Krug and Miller/McQuaid as a very good third pairing capable of picking up the additional slack in the ice-time department.

The problem is there will be plenty of competition with NHL teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning also shopping for the same kind of defenseman and GMs like Steve Yzerman reportedly being willing to dangle the dynamic Jonathan Drouin to land whatever difference-making D-man surfaces on the trade market.

While Ryan Spooner, relatively young offensive player, will have some value in trade offers, it won’t trump any offers from the Lightning involving a player of Drouin’s stature or other NHL GMs willing to pay market price for an established D-man.

“You see the way that the game’s going. There’s a lot of speed in the games. We added some of that when we saw some players that brought some speed and we played a faster game actually. We practiced faster and played faster. I think there are opportunities for guys that are in our system to maybe push and [show that they] have some speed,” said Neely. “I still like to play hard and go to the net, and those are areas where it’s difficult to score in this league. You’ve got to get there to score those goals.

“Whether we have someone on the left side on the back end that can push for a job, or we go out and find that player. I think our right side on the back end is pretty well covered. Maybe a little bit of help on the left side on the wing that can maybe contribute offensively. We’re hoping we maybe had a couple players in our system that will maybe be able to push and show that they’re ready to play in the NHL and contribute.”

Clearly, some of the left wing solutions for Krejci’s running mate may be in-house.

There’s still hope that a healthy offseason for Frank Vatrano could lead to him blossom into a sharp-shooting 20-goal scorer next season, but he’ll also need to add a little more toughness, grit and two-way attentiveness if he wants to make that happen. Former first-round pick Jake DeBrusk was Providence’s best player in the second half of his rookie season in the AHL and he’s got the pedigree even if there’s some debate over whether he’s ultimately a top-six talent or a third line-type winger at the NHL level.

Anders Bjork would be the guy that could presumably jump in and seize that role right away given how good he looked at Notre Dame last season, but Danton Heinen was the same kind of heralded player going into this past season.

It was clear early in the NHL season that Heinen needed more development time in the AHL. That could always be the case with Bjork as well. So pinning top-six hopes on an unproven rookie can be a bit treacherous in the NHL landscape, and doing it with a center like Krejci, who comes with his own package of expectations and demands, can be problematic as well.

“On the wing, we probably feel like there are a couple of players in Providence that could step in after a season or so in the pro game, so we’re anxious to see if they can step in and contribute next season,” said Neely. “We’ve had an opportunity to see what we have coming up, and it maybe gives us an opportunity to maybe use some of those prospects in an opportunity to add somewhere else. If something was appealing to us where we were getting a young player with some [NHL] experience, then we’d have the assets to be able to do that.”

That’s the exact kind of description one could use for Gabriel Landeskog, Jordan Eberle, Cam Fowler, Jacob Trouba or any other number of established NHL players that have been linked to the Black and Gold the past couple of years. The Bruins are just in the beginning stages for their offseason roster improvement plan while having negotiations with Bjork and David Pastrnak to worry about in the coming weeks.

But the good news is that Neely and Sweeney are no longer dealing from a desperate stance, boast a hockey cupboard bursting with affordable, young talent and now they’ve bought themselves some time by showing true progress this season. 

There’s still much work to be done before another Stanley Cup is anything more than a fantasy in Boston’s front office, but it’s okay to once again start feeling good about the True North direction the Spoked B is headed toward.

That in and of itself is something to feel good about as deeper, more talented NHL teams continue their spring journey toward Cup immortality.    

