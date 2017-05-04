Boston Bruins

Thursday, May 4: Long way from Winnipeg for new Vegas Insider

By Joe Haggerty May 04, 2017 12:33 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while wishing a May the Fourth Be With You to everybody out there.

*Congrats to FOH (Friend of Haggs) Gary Lawless for being named to a new gig as the NHL Insider for the Vegas Golden Knights where he’ll be a major source of information for the expansion team. Vegas is a big move from Winnipeg, but no doubt that Lawless is up for it.

*A piece on the path of Mika Zibanejad from the Ottawa Senators to the New York Rangers now that the two teams are playing each other in the playoffs.

*The big guns for the Washington Capitals aren’t performing against the Penguins, and it has them on the edge of elimination.

*Speaking of which, it’s pretty clear the Penguins are pissed at the Washington Capitals, Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen for their hit job on Sidney Crosby. Marc-Ander Fleury has put tape over Matti Niskanen’s name on the back of his goalie mask. Ouch.

*Some rumors here involving Nathan Beaulieu and Chris Tanev as potential defensemen that might be available on the trade market, with many teams – including the Bruins – looking for outside help on the back end.

*Credit where it’s due to the tops among academic performance from the NCAA hockey teams, including Merrimack College and the excellent program that Mark Dennehy continues to run in Andover.

*Apparently there is still some faith in Joe Sakic as the GM for the Colorado Avalanche, but I’m not sure how much longer that’s going to last after an awful, pathetic season.

*For something completely different: Apparently, Paris Jackson wants to try her hand at acting.

 


 

David Backes hopes to be better after 'humbling' 1st season in Boston

By CSN Video May 04, 2017 11:57 PM

BOSTON – For those looking for more out of David Backes next season after a decent first year in Boston, the 32-year-old power forward agrees with you. The 17 goals and 38 points in 74 games amounted to something close to the offensive output one should expect from a big, strong forward like Backes willing to mix it up around the net, and Backes certainly embraced the physical aspects of the game on many nights. 

Backes also finished up strong with a couple of goals during the playoffs and a really nice chemistry with Sean Kuraly in the final couple of games against the Senators, but he never fully clicked with David Krejci as his center. The veteran forward and former St. Louis Blues captain admitted all of the above while mentioning how challenging it turned out to be getting used to a new NHL home after previously playing in St. Louis for his entire pro career. 

“[There were] obstacles that I faced personally and observations I made with this team being the new guy for the first time and having to learn 22 new teammates, and it’s 35 or 40 when you consider the guys moving up and down, what their tendencies are and character-wise what they’re bringing, and how they go about their day-to-day business. That goes for the coaching staff, training staff, security and PR people, and it’s a lot to take in all at once rather than knowing everybody and having a new face or two that you have to learn,” said Backes, during Bruins break-up day last week. “It was humbling. I know there are a lot of guys that change teams on the regular, and it’s a task certainly. I’ve got a lot more respect for those guys now. 

“I was also fortunate how the group of guys, and the group of wives, here embraced me and my wife coming into this own and this organization. They were willing to help with whatever we needed, and willing to be kind enough to lend their knowledge so we could assimilate right away. Those efforts weren’t falling on empty hearts and it meant a lot to us. We hope to do that with the next group that comes in and form an even tighter bond with the group that’s already here.”

Certainly it will be an interesting offseason for Backes to watch how things develop for him after a season spent ostensibly playing right wing alongside Krejci. He made no secret of the fact that he would have liked to play center a little more than he did in his first season in Boston, and perhaps he would make a good man in the middle for a bigger, stronger third line next season. He’ll have a little more knowledge of his teammates no matter which position he ends up playing up front next season, and he’ll hope to stay even healthier after an elbow procedure and a concussion sidelined him on a couple of occasions this past season. 

Clearly the leadership component was there and Backes was one of the few Bruins players that consistently camped around the net all season, so the B’s got the player they envisioned when they signed him to a five year, $30 million deal last season. That was a sentiment echoed by Cam Neely when the Bruins President addressed the media this week at the season-ending presser with B’s ownership and upper management. 

There was plenty to like about what Backes brought to the table in areas where the Bruins needed more size and strength up front, but it will continue to be a bit of an odd signing given that the organization is pushing speed, youth and up-tempo attack as their long term mandates. 

“From leadership qualities, you talked to players and realized how much of an impact he had on young and older guys, and I think playoffs, I think he would have become even more impactful as playoffs went along, if we continued to play — that’s just the type of player he is, in every inch, how valuable it is,” said Neely. “It was a big transition. He was very honest in saying he was overwhelmed with moving from a place where he had been very well established, had a very identifiable role as captain and a relationship with the coach. All those things are moving parts that he admitted openly that it was a little overwhelming at times, despite everybody doing what they can to make him comfortable. 

“He was very grateful and happy that the wives and girlfriends helped his own wife and family adjust [to Boston]. I think that David will be an even better player for us going forward. I thought his production was pretty good overall. [He] played a couple of different roles and situations, sees himself probably staying on the wing, but can certainly provide the depth up the middle of the ice, depending on how the lineup looks and who emerges. We’re happy to have him.”

So Backes should be a little better in Boston in his second season just based on the comfort and confidence factor, but there’s also an awareness that the clock is ticking a little bit on the veteran forward as well. Backes won’t be getting any faster, any more explosive or any healthier as he moves into the middle and final years of his five year contract with the Black and Gold, so maximizing the front years of the deal needs to be a must for both player and team. 

Bruins' Beleskey on this season's struggles: 'It's not who I am'

Bruins' Beleskey on this season's struggles: 'It's not who I am'

By Joe Haggerty May 04, 2017 2:22 PM

The message would seem to be pretty clear to Matt Beleskey at this point: Show up to camp in the best shape of your career after a very disappointing season.

There was a knee injury in the middle of the season that didn’t help, but the 28-year-old left winger all in all had a down year for the Bruins where he managed just three goals and eight points and was a minus-10 in 49 games. The hard-nosed winger was scuffling even before he was hurt and that further cemented a lost season for a player Boston counts on to be a physical, gritty difference-maker.

Beleskey was in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch down the stretch and managed to play just three of the six playoff games against the Ottawa Senators. That’s the same Stanley Cup playoff-setting where Beleskey had built a reputation as a big-game player in the past for the Anaheim Ducks but wasn’t able to do much for the Black and Gold this time around.

An up-front guy like Beleskey wasn’t going to avoid the subject and instead said it’s on him to be a better version of himself next season if he wants to remain a member of the Bruins.  

“[This season] is not who I am. That’s not what I signed to do here. You know, this is going to be a big summer for me with sticking around here,” Beleskey said at Bruins break-up day last week. “I’m going to train here with all of the facilities and everything available to me. I think this will be a great summer here in Boston, and I’m looking forward to next season.

“We were fighting for a playoff spot and we needed to win games, so the coaching staff and team made the decisions that they thought were best, and I just came here to work hard and try to do what I do when I have my opportunity. I’ve said before, I made a commitment to this city, they made a commitment to me, and I owe a much better year than this year. I can guarantee it won’t happen again.”

Clearly, it was all a disappointing development in his second year in Boston after signing a five-year, $19 million contract. Beleskey alluded to it in his comments and the B’s coaching staff also pointed toward his conditioning and health as an area targeted for improvement headed into next season.

Too often Beleskey couldn’t get to his spot in time to execute the big hit and simply didn’t have the legs to finish plays offensively when he’d been able to in a solid, if unspectacular, first season in Boston.

“With Matty, there’s a challenge there, because he’s an accomplished player in terms of he’s scored goals in this league and we’ve made a commitment to him as a player. What we’re looking for from Matt is getting back to where he was in terms of a good, solid, physical guy that can chip in offensively. With his injury, he was always playing catch-up, and we’ve got to get him going from Day 1. So that’s the conversation [at the exit interview],” said Bruce Cassidy. “I’ll be perfectly honest, we sat down [and said] we need you to be at this level, conditioning-wise, health-wise, right out of the gate.

I think it will benefit him because when he’s able to get there, he’s a very effective player. I think obviously certain things limited him this year, so we’ve got to get him to that particular point. I think the rest will take care of itself going forward, and hopefully, we get positive results. That’s what we’re all after. We want the player to play well, play to the best of his ability and that’s the challenge in front of us.”

Trade whispers surrounded Beleskey at the trade deadline amid the disappointing campaign and there’s always the possibility Boston could leave his weighty contract exposed in the NHL expansion draft. But the sense at this address is that Beleskey, a prototypical Bruins player when he’s at his best, will get another chance in Boston next season and that he’ll respond to the challenge as a proud, competitive guy.

A return to form for Beleskey could also go a long way toward giving the B’s third line the facelift it desperately needed this season due to struggles, injuries and players that probably won’t be coming back next season. 


 

