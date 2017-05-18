Thursday, May 18: Penguins name baby after Phil Kessel

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while hoping Gisele doesn’t do any interviews for a while.
*Ralph Krueger has turned down a couple of NHL head coaching gigs because he’s happy with his work in the Premier League.
*I’ve seen this at the Nashville rink before, and was amused by the idea of Predators fans smashing a car painted in their opponent’s colors with a sledgehammer. It feels like a fun Tennessee wrinkle to Stanley Cup playoff hockey.
*Anaheim Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle is proving that it’s possible to go home again with success in his second stint behind the Ducks bench. I’ll admit it, I was very skeptical that this was going to work with Carlyle given there were still some key holdovers from his first time coaching the team. I was definitely wrong.
*Dandy Don Cherry battles the Ottawa crowd while going through his Coach’s Corner, and has some props for Erik Karlsson.
*So somebody in Pittsburgh named their baby Kessel after Phil the Thrill. In time they may change that and say they named their kid after the Kessel Run in Star Wars, but what do I know?
*Here are the six major moves that Peter Chiarelli made with the Edmonton Oilers that earned him his GM of the Year nomination this season in the NHL.
*Frank Seravalli says that the Ottawa Senators are looking more and more like a team of destiny that’s staying very true to themselves.
*For something completely different: Damn. Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell was found dead at 52 years old. Reports are coming out now saying that his death is being investigated like a suicide. Well, I guess 2017 is going to be just as brutal for our musical icons, isn’t it?
