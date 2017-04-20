Talking points: Ryan Spooner continues to be invisible this series

You get the sense this playoff series is probably the last few moments of Ryan Spooner with the Boston Bruins. He’s essentially become a fourth line center/power play specialist, and in Game 4 he was also heading the forward line that got scored on for Ottawa’s game-winning goal. So the minus-1 for Spooner was pretty significant for the Black and Gold in and of itself, but it also arrived with one shot on net in the first period on a Grade A scoring chance that didn’t get past Craig Anderson, and an 0-for-2 performance in the face-off circle. Spooner has been pretty darn close to invisible during the playoff series and hasn’t stepped up in a spot where they could really use his speed, his creativity and his ability to create offense in a series of games all decided by one goal. It just hasn’t happened for him, and it doesn’t look like it’s ever going to happen with centers like Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson coming up through the pipeline.