Sunday, May 21: Has Kessel changed?

By Joe Haggerty May 21, 2017 1:43 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world and what I'm reading

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Bruce Arthur with a column on Phil Kessel playing all of his cards right with the Penguins. It’s something he never did in an untenable Toronto situation where he and Dion Phaneuf were expected to be franchise players instead of the “third banana” type roles they were meant for on good teams with Ottawa and Pittsburgh.

That was very clear when he was with the Bruins early in his career, was not a good match with the hearty crew that ended up winning a Cup in 2011 and basically didn’t want to play for Claude Julien anymore after just three seasons. It was more clear when he pulled the same reluctant public figure card as Toronto’s high-paid star forward in the NHL’s biggest media market, and never did more than put up his numbers. Now in Pittsburgh he’s clearly well behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the pecking order, plays in a place where he can fade into the background a little bit without too many problems and a lot of his eccentricities are viewed as charming, or Phil being Phil, rather than Kessel being viewed as a bit of an odd duck or a malcontent.

But to this Bruins writer he’ll always be the guy that clashed with Julien over the stick that he preferred to use, clashed with Zdeno Chara on the ice for his work habits and was ultimately a player that wasn’t very popular at all in the Bruins dressing room despite the obvious talent and the courageous battle with cancer he waged during his first year in Boston. He’s obviously matured and is more well-rounded in some ways than his Boston days, but in many ways he’s the exact same Phil that doesn’t want to change for anybody or anything.

*Here’s the New York Islanders season in review after disappointing with a failure to get into the playoffs, and a big situation coming up with John Tavares.

*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen done for the playoffs after being diagnosed with “acute compartment syndrome.” What a big blow to the Predators.  

*The Ottawa Senators are still looking to push the Penguins to the brink in the Eastern Conference Finals, but it’s obviously going to be a difficult task for them.

*Don Cherry and Ron MacLean had their Coach’s Corner on Hockey Night in Canada this weekend, and tackled some hot topics like the Nashville crowd throwing a dead duck on the ice.

*Ryan Getzlaf addresses the fine from the NHL for using a vulgar slur on the ice, apparently aimed at nobody in particular according to the player.

*Here’s a set of statistics that effectively sums up the pathetic regular season put forth by the Colorado Avalanche.

*For something completely different: In an interesting rumor, the Mr. Robot show creator is apparently in talks on an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie.

Morning Skate: Time for Sullivan to coach Pens up

By Joe Haggerty May 19, 2017 11:31 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading

*The current play of the Pittsburgh Penguins is going to force Penguins coach Mike Sullivan into coaching them up and finding some strings to pull. The fact that they’re missing Kris Letang makes it all the tougher this time around.

*As the only Canadian team still left standing in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Ottawa Senators are going to add Canadian flags to their helmets.

*Down Goes Brown debates the issues of the week in the world of hockey.

*This will be Stan Bowman’s most difficult summer with the Chicago Blackhawks as he needs to find a way to jolt the current mix and deal with a situation where he’s consistently up against the salary cap every season.

*Craig Custance takes a look at the Eastern Conference Finals, and what the Senators are doing to hold down Sidney Crosby in this series.

*Speaking of a very Ottawa Senators-heavy morning skate, Sens fans are bristling at the notion that they cheer for a boring team that plays a dreadful 1-3-1 trap when it comes to entertainment value.

*Team USA fell in the first elimination round of the IIHF World Championships on Thursday in an upset defeat to Finland, continuing a long string of disappointing performances for the Americans in the spring international tournament. They haven’t even been to the Gold Medal game at the world championships since 1960, which isn’t in line with USA Hockey’s finishes at the Olympics or the World Junior tournament over the past 10-20 years. So, what’s the reason behind it? Here’s an article that attempts to explain it, but it’s pretty simple to me.

This isn’t a tournament that sends over America’s best, obviously, and instead, submits a roster of the best leftover players from the teams no longer alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. That doesn’t make them unique among the other countries, but I just don’t think the American players view this as a particularly important tournament. I just don’t see the competitiveness there like you see at the Olympics, or at the World Juniors. At least this spring’s roster was decent enough with guys like Jack Eichel and Dylan Larkin playing for Team USA and wasn’t the embarrassing no-show of US players that ended up on last spring’s bare-bones roster at the world championships. Auston Matthews and Frank Vatrano were the two best forwards on that team. That tells you how many American players declined to suit up in the Red, White and Blue.

Nevertheless, Team USA isn’t going to have more success at the world championships until they start to treat that tournament with just as much gravitas and import as the rest of the world clearly does. And a 2-0 loss to Finland after playing very well in the pool-play portion of the tournament feels like a pretty big choke job to me.

*For something completely different: In a study, it was found that journalist’s brains function at lower than the normal levels because of excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption. This doesn’t surprise me in the least, but I imagine it would have been much, much worse if this study had been taken 20 years ago.

 

Haggerty: Senators' postseason run makes it easier to swallow Bruins' loss

By Joe Haggerty May 18, 2017 12:44 PM

So maybe, just maybe, we should feel a little better about the Bruins showing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins bowed out in six games in the first round to the Ottawa Senators as we all remember and they even had the built-in excuse that they were missing three of their top-four defensemen for pretty much the balance of the series once Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and Brandon Carlo went out with an assortment of injuries.

That doesn’t even count the surgeries that Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask succumbed to after the season and the fact that David Krejci was a banged-up ghost in the series as well.

But the Bruins played Ottawa tough and might have even been able to pull off the upset if they’d been able to hold onto a two-goal lead in the third period of Game 2. Since that point, the Bruins hired Bruce Cassidy on as the full-time head coach after an 18-8-1 finish to the regular season and the players have scattered to the four corners of the hockey world to lick their wounds until training camp.

Or to think about what this building block of a season means to them moving forward.

“I think we’re kind of headed down the track that they want us to be going down. I think we’re headed down the path that they want us to be going. The management team put together a plan and I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now. It’s great to have, like I said before, the young kids coming in, and that culture seems to be in the room again,” said Brad Marchand at Bruins' break-up day. “The guys really got along well, we had a really great group this year that got along great off the ice. I think that’s why towards the end we really came together.

"When you have a group that’s that close and really gets along, then it’s a lot easier to come together at hard times and overcome them. That’s what I thought we did. We definitely took some steps in the right direction. Bringing the young guys in and getting back in the playoffs, getting that hunger again that maybe we might have missed having the last couple of years. It’s great, too, for the young guys to see what the playoffs are like and get that taste of wanting to win, the crowd wanting to win, the city wanting to win, and what it can take to win or lose a series. We went through a lot of good things, showed a lot of character this year, it’s great for the guys to see that, believe that, and bring that into next year.”

Ottawa has gone on to take out the New York Rangers in the second round in a series where Rangers' Derek Stepan and Henrik Lundqvist were beefing with each other as things slipped away, and now they’re up 2-1 on the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins after humiliating Pittsburgh 5-1 at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday night. 

The Sens' 1-3-1 trap has frustrated high-speed teams in Pittsburgh and New York and both Bobby Ryan and Erik Karlsson continue to play at extremely high levels as they did against Boston.

Karlsson has 14 points and a dominant plus-13 in 15 playoff games for the Senators while pushing to the top of the Conn Smythe hopefuls. He's averaged a ridiculous 28:29 of ice time per game while showing off his electric offensive skills, playing as close to gritty defense as he can manage and displaying leadership while playing hurt at points in the postseason. The bottom line is that Karlsson is the dominant, all-around superstar a team needs to undergo a two-month run to the Stanley Cup and he’s consistently playing like it in the postseason for the first time in his standout NHL career.

So, perhaps now we should heap even more credit on a Bruins team that gave the Senators everything they could handle in the first round. The Bruins came within an overtime goal of pushing Ottawa to a Game 7 in their own building despite missing so many players from their roster. They also had at least one or two atrocious on-ice calls impact the outcomes of games. The OT loss in Game 3 at TD Garden where Riley Nash’s love tap led to the Ottawa game-winner is the one that sticks out in everybody’s mind, of course.

With the Washington Capitals out in the second round and the Penguins clearly a wounded animal while missing Kris Letang due to injury, the way is paved for the Senators to drag their trapping, oft-boring style all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. 

Some might look at the Bruins and feel like it was a missed opportunity for them to be a surprise team that could have gone on a run this spring if they’d made it past the Senators. They might look at the first round, scratch their heads, exclaim “Damn!” and feel like the Bruins could have done exactly what Ottawa is doing right now.

“A lot is talked about the [Senators] system. It works for them, clearly. I think they’ve got some very good players. They’ve got some physical guys that get to the net, the Bobby Ryan’s of the world, the [Mark] Stones – they’ve got guys that they use to check – [Jean-Gabriel] Pageau, [Mike] Hoffman, he’s more of a scorer but they ask them all to contribute,” said Cassidy moments after the Bruins lost Game 6. “So, they’ve got good players and defensively, [Erik] Karlsson has a very good stick, body, and blocking shots. So, they’ve got good players.

“It sure looks like they have good sticks and they play their system well. Having said that, when we were able to penetrate through there and get behind them, I thought we played our game well. Both teams had their moments; they just had a few more than us.”

The simple truth is that it wasn’t Boston’s time this spring and the Bruins weren’t healthy enough to take out the Senators, who proved to be tougher than advertised. It was a good first step with players like 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy getting their feet wet and 20-year-old David Pastrnak logging some playoff experience that’s going to pay off next season and beyond.

Those six games, including a pretty awesome double-overtime win on the road in Game 5, should be even more encouraging to Bruins fans after watching what Ottawa has done to the Rangers and Penguins, a pair of Metro Division powerhouses. It’s just another piece of mounting evidence that the future is bright for the Black and Gold and things are most definitely on the right track for the next few seasons.    

