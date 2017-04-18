Boston Bruins

Lack of penalty killers on defense hurting Bruins vs. Senators

Lack of penalty killers on defense hurting Bruins vs. Senators

By DJ Bean April 18, 2017 3:34 PM

While watching Game 3 it became apparent: The Bruins cannot afford for Zdeno Chara or Kevan Miller to take a penalty. 

Not in a “you never want to be shorthanded” kind of way. In an “even against a power play as mediocre as the Senators’, if you take one of those guys off the ice and then play down a man, you’re going to give up a goal” kind of way. 

And really, that’s what’s happened thus far in the series. The Senators have had 10 power plays over the first round’s three games. Of the eight that have come on penalties to players other than Chara and Miller, they are 2-for-8, good for a 25 percent success rate that is already an improvement on their 23rd-ranked 17 percent mark in the regular season. 

Yet when Chara or Miller takes a penalty, it goes way up. The veteran blueliners have taken one penalty apiece thus far, and both have resulted in Ottawa goals (Chara’s Game 2 penalty had expired before Ottawa scored the game-winner, but Dion Phaneuf’s goal came on the same possession 12 seconds later). 

On Monday, it was a Miller penalty in the second period that hurt the B’s, with Mike Hoffman scoring 1:44 after Miller was sent off for interference. 

Take a look at the Bruins’ roster right now and none of this should come as a surprise.  The Bruins’ injuries on defense have left Bruce Cassidy clinging to those two players for dear life. It’s bad enough having only two defenders on whom he can lean; when you take one away the situation becomes even less navigable. 

Chara led the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice this season with 3:46 a night. He was one of four regulars to average 2:00 on the PK. Another was Miller, who averaged 2:00 exactly. The other two? Brandon Carlo (2:36) and Adam McQuaid (2:23), both of whom are out with injuries and neither of whom are expected back by Game 4. 

So Cassidy has tried his options, yet none of them have been ideal or, for that matter, successful. For Chara’s Game 2 delay of game penalty, Miller killed the entire thing, with Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles serving as his parters. 

Similar thing with Miller’s Game 3 penalty. Cassidy went with Chara for the entire 1:44, starting with Morrow and finishing with Cross. 

The Bruins can get away with Chara and Miller anchoring pairings on regular PK shifts, though they shouldn’t bank on it. Yet it’s clear that when one of those guys goes off, Cassidy feels he doesn’t have much of a choice. He’s probably right. 

So what’s the solution? It’s not to have two of your most important players begin playing passive out of fear of taking a penalty. The ideal fix would be to get certain guys back; Colin Miller returning would not solve the PK issue. 

That leaves them with this: Find another guy to add to the rotation. Tony Amonte suggested Charlie McAvoy on Monday, noting that the 19-year-old righty has killed penalties at every level to this point. I wonder about that given that he didn’t do much with Zack Smith in front of the net in the seconds leading up to Chris Wideman’s even-strength goal in the third period of Game 2. 

Yet it might be worth a shot. Morrow and Cross have been OK for the situations in which they’ve been put, yet they’re only being trusted out there on the PK if they’re with an overly depended upon (and thus overworked at points) Chara or Miller. 

Special teams figured to be important in this series, yet when we discussed them last week, we only harped on the Bruins scoring power play goals to make up for any 1-3-1 even-strength challenges. 

Then again, no one was counting on the slew of injuries that has befallen the Bruins. They’ve meant a series win would be even more impressive, but they’ve hurt the team in even-strength, the power play and, especially, the penalty kill. 
 

No return for Krug, Carlo or McQuaid for Bruins' do-or-die Game 5

By Joe Haggerty April 20, 2017 1:49 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It looks like the Bruins won’t be getting any additional defensemen help as they head into a do-or-die Game 5 vs. the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night.

Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday that he isn’t expecting Adam McQuaid (upper body), Torey Krug (lower body) or Brandon Carlo (upper body) to recover in time to play with the B’s down 3-1 in the series. That means at least one more game where the B’s are down three of their top-four defensemen from the regular season.

Carlo is the closest to returning while skating on his own over the past week or so, but he hasn’t reached the point where he’d even be a game-time decision.

“There are guys progressing [from their injuries] certainly, but to say in 24 hours that you could have some people available? I would say no,” said Cassidy, who had Colin Miller, Tommy Cross, Matt Beleskey, Jimmy Hayes and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson practicing at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday morning. “Guys realize [Game 4] was another game that could have gone either way, and they just made one more play than us. Going forward we have a game [on Friday night] where we need to be a little better in certain areas, and make that extra play. It’s the one game at a time stuff that we do around here; we’ve kind of had that mentality all year.”

Clearly, defense hasn’t been a huge issue with Boston surrendering only 10 goals in the four games against Ottawa, and each of their three losses to the Sens in the playoffs have been by a single goal. Still, D-men Carlo and Krug played big minutes all season for Boston, and helped the group move the puck up the ice in situations like Game 4 where they struggled with just 10 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.  

The loss of Carlo and McQuaid also greatly impacts Boston’s ability to block shots in crucial moments and kill penalties that have allowed Erik Karlsson to wheel and deal for Ottawa on the man-advantage. D-men Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles are being counted on as key players for Boston after being extra bodies all season and 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy and 40-year-old Zdeno Chara are at both ends of the spectrum logging big minutes for the Black and Gold.

It’s resulted in breakdowns from time-to-time and certainly played into the Bruins slogging through quicksand vs. Ottawa in the neutral zone in the second and third period of Game 4 after getting their chances early in the game. It’s perhaps surprising that Ottawa hasn’t been able to get more separation from such an undermanned B’s unit for the bulk of this series, but it’s also true that the Senators are looking to apply the 1-3-1 sleeper hold on their opponents pretty much as soon as they gain an advantage over a wounded opponent in these playoff games.  

 

For Bruins, there is no easy path to stopping Erik Karlsson

By DJ Bean April 20, 2017 11:54 AM

Erik Karlsson is killing the Bruins. You’ve seen it, you’ve heard it, you’ve said it. 

Nothing you read or are told will say this better than Karlsson’s first-period stretch pass to spring Mike Hoffman on a breakaway in Game 3. Or, for that matter, his slap pass to Bobby Ryan from the point in Game 4. 

With Boston a game away from elimination, the question becomes how to stop him, or rather, who can stop him. That’s easier said than done when considering that there isn’t a single player in this series who can match Karlsson’s talent. The B’s are also dealing with a number of injuries. Plus, line-matching against a defenseman isn’t exactly easy given the higher minutes they play. 

Adding up some numbers from Leftwinglock.com, Karlsson has spent considerable time on the ice against Zdeno Chara: 45.45 percent of his even-strength minutes in Game 1, 59.38 in Game 2, 50.92 in Game 3 and 43.68 in Game 4. 

Compared to Chara, Patrice Bergeron didn't play a ton against Karlsson early this series, but has seen an uptick as its progressed. They weren’t matched up at all in Game 1 (they essentially took two shifts against each other), with Karlsson spending 26.56 percent of his even-strength ice time against Bergeron in Game 2. That mark bumped up to 36.83 percent in Game 3 and 36.78 in Game 4. 

Now, guess which Bruins forward has played the most against Karlsson. Actually, I’ll save you the half hour of guesses and just tell you: It’s Riley Nash; 30.69 percent of Karlsson’s Game 1 ice time, 32.81 percent in Game 2, 34.91 percent in Game 3 and 21.84 in Game 4. 

Nash has survived; of the five points that Karlsson has produced, Nash has only been on for one of them, and that was a special teams goal (Derrick Brassard’s power play tally in Game 2). Karlsson’s Game 4 slap-pass to set up a Bobby Ryan goal came against Boston’s fourth line (Ryan Spooner with Drew Stafford and Frank Vatrano) and the Chara-McAvoy pairing. 

Yet it’s also interesting that Bruce Cassidy has seemingly tried to have Bergeron’s line out against Karlsson in Boston’s home games, when they’ve had the last change. That puts Boston’s only top-end line right now in a battle for possession with one of the best players in the game. If the two cancel each other out, Ottawa wins that battle given their superior depth this series. The Bruins don’t really have a dependable scoring line right now after the Bergeron trio. 

As the teams head back to Ottawa in what could be a season-ending Game 5 for the Bruins, Boston needs a lot of things to go right. They need to get healthy; getting more defensemen back or seeing David Krejci become his old self would be massive, but neither is assured. They need to convert on chances; scoring three goals apiece in Games 2 and 3 should have been enough for victories, but getting blanked in Game 4 was troubling. 

And, of course, they need to find a way to stop Karlsson. Each game this series has been decided by one goal, and Karlsson’s played a role in at least one goal in each of Ottawa’s three wins. Can the Bruins stop him for three straight games? Probably not, but stopping him in one would be a start. 
 

