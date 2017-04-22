Kuraly scores double-OT goal, Bruins stay alive with 3-2 victory

OTTAWA – The Bruins had to show some guts and desire if they were going to prolong the series, and that’s exactly what they did in Ottawa.
After getting what appeared to be a pair of goals called back in the first overtime session, Sean Kuraly scored on the rebound of a Charlie McAvoy point blast to give the Bruins a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 5 at the Canadian Tire Centre.
That capped off an impressive comeback after the B’s had fallen down by two goals to start a do-or-die elimination game. The Bruins stormed back later in the second period and came back from the dead with all kinds of fight still left in then.
David Pastrnak was partnered up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron once David Krejci left the game with a lower body injury, and Pastrnak scored his second of the playoffs off the rebound of a Marchand wraparound attempt. Later in the period Sean Kuraly tied things up at 2-2 after he hammered Chris Wideman earlier in the shift behind the Ottawa net, and then stuffed a puck off Wideman’s skate and past Anderson for his first career NHL goal.
It was all Senators in the first period as Joe Morrow was caught pinching deep for the Black and Gold, and Mike Hoffman freed Mark Stone for a breakaway all alone that he snapped past Tuukka Rask with a roofed backhander. An overaggressive Zdeno Chara pinch at the start of the second period similarly freed up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a breakaway and he managed to tuck the wrist shot underneath Rask’s glove hand for what seemed like an insurmountable two-goal lead.
The two goals for each side held up into overtime as both teams went back-and-forth with chances, including a near win for the Bruins.
With 5:35 to go in overtime, it looked like rookie Sean Kuraly had the game-winner. He barreled in all alone after a neutral zone turnover and charged the Sens net before tapping in the second effort attempt for what looked like a game-winner. But the play was ruled no goal on the ice due to goalie interference, and a video review upheld that ruling on the ice.