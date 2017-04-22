Boston Bruins

Kuraly scores double-OT goal, Bruins stay alive with 3-2 victory

By Joe Haggerty April 21, 2017 11:51 PM

OTTAWA – The Bruins had to show some guts and desire if they were going to prolong the series, and that’s exactly what they did in Ottawa.

After getting what appeared to be a pair of goals called back in the first overtime session, Sean Kuraly scored on the rebound of a Charlie McAvoy point blast to give the Bruins a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 5 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

That capped off an impressive comeback after the B’s had fallen down by two goals to start a do-or-die elimination game. The Bruins stormed back later in the second period and came back from the dead with all kinds of fight still left in then.

David Pastrnak was partnered up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron once David Krejci left the game with a lower body injury, and Pastrnak scored his second of the playoffs off the rebound of a Marchand wraparound attempt. Later in the period Sean Kuraly tied things up at 2-2 after he hammered Chris Wideman earlier in the shift behind the Ottawa net, and then stuffed a puck off Wideman’s skate and past Anderson for his first career NHL goal.

It was all Senators in the first period as Joe Morrow was caught pinching deep for the Black and Gold, and Mike Hoffman freed Mark Stone for a breakaway all alone that he snapped past Tuukka Rask with a roofed backhander. An overaggressive Zdeno Chara pinch at the start of the second period similarly freed up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a breakaway and he managed to tuck the wrist shot underneath Rask’s glove hand for what seemed like an insurmountable two-goal lead.

The two goals for each side held up into overtime as both teams went back-and-forth with chances, including a near win for the Bruins.

With 5:35 to go in overtime, it looked like rookie Sean Kuraly had the game-winner. He barreled in all alone after a neutral zone turnover and charged the Sens net before tapping in the second effort attempt for what looked like a game-winner. But the play was ruled no goal on the ice due to goalie interference, and a video review upheld that ruling on the ice. 

Patrice Bergeron looking to make history as Selke finalist

By Joe Haggerty April 21, 2017 6:03 PM

OTTAWA – It perhaps flew a little bit under the radar amid the Bruins playoff battle with the Ottawa Senators, but Patrice Bergeron has once again been recognized as one of the best defensive players in the NHL. Bergeron was named a finalist for the 2017 Selke Trophy along with fellow centers Ryan Kesler and Mikko Koivu. It marks the sixth straight season that No. 37 will be one of the finalists for the NHL Award.

Bergeron has won previously on three occasions, so a fourth Selke Trophy would have him join Hall of Fame Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey as the only players in NHL history to win the prestigious award four different times in their career. The 2016-17 season certainly wasn’t Bergeron’s best offensive year as he was hampered by a lower body injury in the first half of the season, but that never really impacted his always dependable defensive zone play usually against the other team’s best offensive players, his superior face-off skills where he once again led the league and his penalty killing duties.

For the third consecutive season, Bergeron led the league with 1,812 draws and 1,089 wins, and his 60.1 winning percentage was third among all NHL players this season. Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said that Bergeron is the perfect player for him to use as a teaching tool for the younger guys on the Boston roster, and it’s the positioning, instincts and high motor that all allow him to defend so well.

“I think you see the obvious: The face-offs, the penalty kill and the match-ups,” said Cassidy. “You don’t have a true appreciation for how good his stick is and the angles that he takes to close guys off until you see it up close every day. He just has an uncanny ability to always be on the right side of the puck and get his stick into the passing lanes to close off breakouts.

“You’re constantly teaching some of the young guys how to do it, and this guy just gets it like that. The biggest thing is his hockey IQ with getting his stick into passing lanes and killing off plays. We’re always trying to reinforce with our young guys that you’ve got to find those seams, and he’s just a natural. As it relates to the Selke that’s where I think he’s second-to-none.”

The six straight Selke nominations for Bergeron ties Pavel Datsyuk for the longest such streak in the history of the award since it was introduced into the NHL back in 1978. 

Pastrnak focuses on generating more offense for Bruins in Game 5

By Joe Haggerty April 21, 2017 4:15 PM

OTTAWA -- David Pastrnak has a goal in his first career Stanley Cup playoff series, but the 20-year-old winger knows he’s got to start getting more rubber to the net if he wants to be a difference-maker for a Bruins team that sorely needs one right now.

Pastrnak has just two shots on net in the four playoff games against the Ottawa Senators and said his focus is going to be on generating more offense after going shot-less in Boston’s Game 4 loss at home.

“I just want to play the same hockey I did during the season, you know?" said Pastrnak, who finished second on the Bruins with 34 goals scored in the regular season. "I want to try and shoot the puck a lot. I didn’t really shoot a lot in the last games and I don’t know why. I definitely need to get back to shooting the puck at the net. There weren’t many games during the season when I had zero shots, so I definitely need to start shooting.

“I’m still finding opportunities and chances to shoot, and I’ve just been passing on them. Today is one of those days when I want to start shooting again. Shoot to score.”

There were exactly two games during the regular season when Pastrnak had zero shots on goal, and there have already been two of them in the four games against the Senators.

One other area where Pastrnak needs to get a little more focused is on simply hitting the net after missing with 12 of his shot attempts in the first four games. That’s an area coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned after the B’s shutout loss in Game 4, and goes into the general idea that Boston’s best offensive players need to do a little more of the heavy lifting with Erik Karlsson, Bobby Ryan and Derick Brassard going off for the Senators thus far in the series.

“We’ve got to match their production,” said Cassidy. “That’s certainly one way to counter [Ottawa’s depth]. We’ve got to ask a little more from our group. We need to start making the extra plays here or there that tilt the game in our favor. I think our back end has done a pretty good job with the matchups. We’ve plugged people in defensively and we’ve talked a lot about that and losing players.

“Maybe we need to switch the focus a little bit to the other end of the ice, and how we can have puck more and generate more to put them on their heels. We have talked about that this morning, and let’s hope that’s what transpires.”

Pastrnak is one of those players that can tip the scales in favor of the Bruins in a playoff series, so it was encouraging to hear him talk about “shooting to score” prior to a game where they most certainly need his kind of offense.

