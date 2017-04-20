Boston Bruins

No return for Krug, Carlo or McQuaid for Bruins' do-or-die Game 5

By Joe Haggerty April 20, 2017 1:49 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – It looks like the Bruins won’t be getting any additional defensemen help as they head into a do-or-die Game 5 vs. the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night.

Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday that he isn’t expecting Adam McQuaid (upper body), Torey Krug (lower body) or Brandon Carlo (upper body) to recover in time to play with the B’s down 3-1 in the series. That means at least one more game where the B’s are down three of their top-four defensemen from the regular season.

Carlo is the closest to returning while skating on his own over the past week or so, but he hasn’t reached the point where he’d even be a game-time decision.

“There are guys progressing [from their injuries] certainly, but to say in 24 hours that you could have some people available? I would say no,” said Cassidy, who had Colin Miller, Tommy Cross, Matt Beleskey, Jimmy Hayes and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson practicing at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday morning. “Guys realize [Game 4] was another game that could have gone either way, and they just made one more play than us. Going forward we have a game [on Friday night] where we need to be a little better in certain areas, and make that extra play. It’s the one game at a time stuff that we do around here; we’ve kind of had that mentality all year.”

Clearly, defense hasn’t been a huge issue with Boston surrendering only 10 goals in the four games against Ottawa, and each of their three losses to the Sens in the playoffs have been by a single goal. Still, D-men Carlo and Krug played big minutes all season for Boston, and helped the group move the puck up the ice in situations like Game 4 where they struggled with just 10 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.  

The loss of Carlo and McQuaid also greatly impacts Boston’s ability to block shots in crucial moments and kill penalties that have allowed Erik Karlsson to wheel and deal for Ottawa on the man-advantage. D-men Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles are being counted on as key players for Boston after being extra bodies all season and 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy and 40-year-old Zdeno Chara are at both ends of the spectrum logging big minutes for the Black and Gold.

It’s resulted in breakdowns from time-to-time and certainly played into the Bruins slogging through quicksand vs. Ottawa in the neutral zone in the second and third period of Game 4 after getting their chances early in the game. It’s perhaps surprising that Ottawa hasn’t been able to get more separation from such an undermanned B’s unit for the bulk of this series, but it’s also true that the Senators are looking to apply the 1-3-1 sleeper hold on their opponents pretty much as soon as they gain an advantage over a wounded opponent in these playoff games.  

 

By Boston Sports Tonight April 21, 2017 12:36 AM

Keith Jones joins Boston Sports Tonight to break down the Boston Bruins 3-1 deficit to the Ottawa Senators, and what he has seen gone wrong so far in the series.

By Joe Haggerty April 20, 2017 6:22 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – The Bruins are most definitely feeling the pinch at this point.

Down 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in the best-of-seven series and headed back to the Canadian Tire Center, the Black and Gold need to make one of a few different things happen quickly whether it’s shutting down Erik Karlsson, getting a few more goals from top scorers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak or hoping to get one more playoff-worthy effort from a patchwork defensemen corps.

Any one of those could spell win and new life for the Bruins against a Senators team that has now beaten them a whopping seven out of eight times that they’ve played each other this season. A windfall of all three happening at once could signal grounds for a special April holiday in Boston. Either way, David Backes knows that a victory must come by any means necessary and feature different level of desperation than we’ve seen thus far in the four games played.

So at this particular point in the series, style points should be way out the window and the grind should be on.

“Four one goal games? We need to find a way to push over into the good side of that rather than the way the last three have gone,” said B’s winger David Backes. “Dominating play is great and will make you feel good…whatever. But it’s results time. You win ugly and it’s still a win, and you add one to your column in your race to four. However it happens, it just needs to happen.

“Make it ugly. Make it pretty. Whatever we need to do and whatever it needs to be or look like, it needs to be on our side in Game 5.”

Backes and the Bruins may just need to muck it up a bit to disrupt the Senators and push a few pucks past what’s been excellent goaltending from a solid Craig Anderson in the series. It sounds like they may just be up for that challenge judging by Backes’ pointed words.

