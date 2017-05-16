Morning Skate: Phil the Thrill comes through for Penguins

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while shaking my head at the awesome, destructive power of the Golden State Warriors.

*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Ryan Johansen going off on Ryan Kesler as things are already getting nasty between the Predators and the Ducks in the Western Conference Finals.

*A solid piece on Jean-Gabriel Pageau and how a bottom-six role player has become in impactful force for the Ottawa Senators.

*Another example of why Brent Burns is my favorite player in the NHL: His family held a family reunion while visiting Chewbacca at Disney over the weekend.

*Looming free agent Kris Russell wants to remain a member of the Edmonton Oilers and re-sign with them after playing out a one-year contract this season.

*It was a special Mother’s Day for Senators goalie Craig Anderson and his family as they were happily together while Anderson is still going strong with the Sens in the playoffs.

*Looks like one of Washington’s assistant coaches is going to be getting his own head job in the NHL soon whether it’s Florida, Buffalo or somewhere else.

*Why doesn’t the NHL do a better job of protecting their greatest ambassador in a player like Sidney Crosby? Shouldn’t there be, within reason, a second set of rules for a guy that people line up to watch play in the playoffs? While this is an aggravating topic for some, it also makes a lot of business sense for the NHL.

*It will be a robust free agent market for Kevin Shattenkirk this summer, and the big question is whether the Washington Capitals will play a role among the teams wooing him for his services. While Shattenkirk is an All-Star defenseman, somebody is going to massively overpay for him this summer and get him on a long-term deal in the decline in his career. One would hope that team isn’t the Boston Bruins.

