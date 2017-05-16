Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while clearly not worthy of the awesomeness of Kelly Olynyk. It’s no surprise at this address that the Celtics needed the help of a good Canadian boy from Western Canada to get to the Eastern Conference Finals.
-- The Ryan Johansen trade was a gamble for the Nashville Predators, and it’s clearly worked out for them over the last couple of years.
-- Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is undergoing a thorough evaluation of the Caps, and that includes head coach Barry Trotz, after they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins once again in the second round of the postseason.
-- Phil Kessel was ornery, animated and ultimately the hero for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.
-- Speaking of the Nashville Predators, their anthem singer is apparently very upset that he’s been replaced by the big Nashville singing stars during the playoffs.
-- The beloved loved Philadelphia Flyers owner Ed Snider has been honored with a street named after him in Philly. What a great honor for a great hockey man.
-- PHT writer James O’Brien has Guy Boucher not caring for your Twitter, or for any of the silly entertainment that stands in the way of victory for his Ottawa Senators.
-- For something completely different: A pure Tito prank from Terry Francona, who chose his former Red Sox catcher Kevin Cash to be the victim when the Tampa Bay Rays manager arrived in Cleveland with his team.
Morning Skate: Phil the Thrill comes through for Penguins
Morning Skate: Phil the Thrill comes through for Penguins
Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while clearly not worthy of the awesomeness of Kelly Olynyk. It’s no surprise at this address that the Celtics needed the help of a good Canadian boy from Western Canada to get to the Eastern Conference Finals.