Boston Bruins

Morning Skate: Nashville's in unchartered terrirory, and wants to keep going

Morning Skate: Nashville's in unchartered terrirory, and wants to keep going

By Joe Haggerty May 08, 2017 9:09 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while aiming to check out Guardians of the Galaxy 2 this week.
 
-- The bold trades are paying off for David Poile and the Nashville Predators as they finally advance to the Western Conference finals . . . and without Shea Weber.

-- Speaking of the Predators, PHT writer Cam Tucker has the Predators not “satisfied with just making the Western Conference finals” and looking to push to the Stanley Cup finals in a wide open West.
 
-- Ottawa Senators tough guy Chris Neil is expected to stay in the lineup for Game 6 after helping to keep things moving forward for the Sens.
 
-- So you think the NHL Player Safety Department is ripe for complaints? Well, how about the IIHF only suspending somebody for two games after raising their skate blade toward the neck of an oncoming player in the bench area? Maybe NHL Player Safety is pretty good after all, eh?
 
-- Fun column by FOH (Friend of Haggs) Bucky Gleason in Buffalo, where he has the recently fired GMs of the Sabres and Bills engaging in an imaginary conversation.
 
-- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has been a dominant force and goal-scoring battering ram for the Oil against the Anaheim Ducks.
 
-- There will have to be a hero ready to step up for the Pittsburgh Penguins if they want to avoid a Game 7 scenario against the Washington Capitals.
 
-- For something completely different: The Final Wonder Woman trailer dropped over the weekend, and it looks like a DC movie that might actually be pretty good.

Morning Skate: McQuaid heads to Vegas in one mock expansion draft

Morning Skate: McQuaid heads to Vegas in one mock expansion draft

By Joe Haggerty May 09, 2017 9:34 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while fascinated by this Matt Harvey saga in New York.
 
-- The NBC Sports crew asks if the Washington Capitals have found a way to shut down Sidney Crosby as they head to a Game 7 in that series. I would say possibly, and that part of the way of shutting him down involved concussing him, which isn’t exactly a game plan.

-- FOH (Friend of Haggs) Bruce Garrioch has the Ottawa Senators an amazing one win away from an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.
 
-- The real question for the New Jersey Devils is which player they will end up settling on with the No. 1 overall pick without a clear-cut choice this time around.

-- There is more to the Edmonton Oilers than just Connor McDavid, and this round of playoff games against the Anaheim Ducks has proven that.

-- Matt Moulson has been a costly player for the Buffalo Sabres despite his clear ability on the power play.

 -- Here is Puck Daddy with five reasons to root for the Nashville Predators to get to the Stanley Cup Finals in a wide-open Western Conference.

-- A mock expansion draft has the Bruins losing Adam McQuaid to the Vegas Golden Knights, and protecting both Riley Nash and Colin Miller. I’m not sure I see things going down that way, but I guess we shall see. If the Golden Knights have a choice between McQuaid and Kevan Miller, I think they would take Kevan Miller.

-- For something completely different: A final “knowing-is-half-the-battle” salute to the inventor of GI Joe, who passed away this week at the age of 84. 

Load more