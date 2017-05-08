Morning Skate: Nashville's in unchartered terrirory, and wants to keep going

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while aiming to check out Guardians of the Galaxy 2 this week.
-- The bold trades are paying off for David Poile and the Nashville Predators as they finally advance to the Western Conference finals . . . and without Shea Weber.
-- Speaking of the Predators, PHT writer Cam Tucker has the Predators not “satisfied with just making the Western Conference finals” and looking to push to the Stanley Cup finals in a wide open West.
-- Ottawa Senators tough guy Chris Neil is expected to stay in the lineup for Game 6 after helping to keep things moving forward for the Sens.
-- So you think the NHL Player Safety Department is ripe for complaints? Well, how about the IIHF only suspending somebody for two games after raising their skate blade toward the neck of an oncoming player in the bench area? Maybe NHL Player Safety is pretty good after all, eh?
-- Fun column by FOH (Friend of Haggs) Bucky Gleason in Buffalo, where he has the recently fired GMs of the Sabres and Bills engaging in an imaginary conversation.
-- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has been a dominant force and goal-scoring battering ram for the Oil against the Anaheim Ducks.
-- There will have to be a hero ready to step up for the Pittsburgh Penguins if they want to avoid a Game 7 scenario against the Washington Capitals.
-- For something completely different: The Final Wonder Woman trailer dropped over the weekend, and it looks like a DC movie that might actually be pretty good.
