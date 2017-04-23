Morning Skate: Kovalchuk looking to return to NHL

Here are all the hockey links from around the world, and what I’m reading while watching Trolls for about the 1,000th time with my son this morning.
-- FOH (Friend of Haggs) Marc Spector chronicles the Edmonton Oilers showing they’re ready for the challenge in advancing over the San Jose Sharks.
-- Interesting report from Elliotte Friedman about Ilya Kovalchuk looking to return to the NHL with the Devils, or somebody willing to trade for his rights.
-- Hard to believe the Predators and Blues have never met before in the playoffs, but this is why I like the new postseason format and the way it fosters divisional rivalries.
-- The Minnesota Wild went out on their shields, with Eric Staal getting hospitalized after going headfirst into the boards in the Game 5 loss that eliminated his team.
-- Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman says changes are coming after an extremely disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of the Predators.
-- Joe Smith cracks open the mailbag to answer some questions about the Tampa Bay Lightning and what should be an interesting offseason for the .
-- For something completely different: Joanie from Happy Days, gone too soon, is remembered by her former co-stars.
The longer that the Bruins can hang around in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the greater the chances they can enter some healthy bodies back into the equation.
Just a couple of weeks after Torey Krug went down with a lower body injury that had him in a knee brace and crutches leaving the TD Garden, the Bruins top puck-moving defenseman began his road back to recovery with some skating on the ice. It wasn’t part of a full practice as the Bruins had the day off the ice following their epic Friday night double-overtime Game 5 win over the Ottawa Senators, but it was still encouraging to see Krug make forward progress.
“He started that process of his rehab, so he’s on the ice,” said Bruce Cassidy of Krug, who has missed all five of the games in the first round playoff series thus far. “I don’t believe Carlo was on the ice today.”
It was clear Krug was making progress when he traveled with the rest of the Bruins to Ottawa for Friday night’s Game 5, and now one has to wonder if he can somehow be a factor at the end of this first round series against the Senators. Obviously a return for Game 6 on Sunday afternoon would be out of the question given that he hasn’t even practiced with the team, but one has to wonder if a possible Game 7 could happen given that the game wouldn’t be played until Wednesday night in Ottawa.
While the Bruins have survived without Krug in the lineup, he could have a major impact on Boston’s ability to swiftly move through the 1-3-1 trap and execute some of the stretch passes and transition plays that Ottawa has been successfully throwing at the Bruins throughout the series. Krug could also make an impact on the Bruins power play that’s been down (2-for-14 for a 14.3 percent success rate) in the postseason from their potency during the regular season.
Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while feeling like I’m in a playoff series now after that double-overtime classic in Ottawa. Things are starting to simmer to a boil between these two teams.
*Only during this spring’s playoffs could you have an Edmonton TV reporter have his live shot interrupted by Edmontonians going nuts with a game-winning goal.
*Tom Wilson is an unlikely playoff hero for the Washington Capitals and he’s a pretty unlikely hockey hero in general given the way he plays most nights.
*Hockey Dart Guy has apparently become a thing in Canada where this massive Maple Leafs fan speaks for an entire nation.
*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Nazem Kadri defending his low hit on Alex Ovechkin in a heated Leafs/Capitals playoff series.
*Some fun candid stuff during the playoffs with players mic'd up in games, including Charlie McAvoy’s communication skills, courtesy of Rogers SportsNet.
*Bob McKenzie says that Erik Karlsson is the best defenseman in the NHL and that it’s not even close. I’d have to agree, though I did see some signs of wear and tear on the Swedish D-man for the first time in the series in Game 5.
*For something different: This WWE wrestler getting all jacked up opening his Funko Star Wars figures is pretty hilarious.