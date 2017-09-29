Boston Bruins

Morning Skate: Hamilton settles into quiet life in Calgary

Morning Skate: Hamilton settles into quiet life in Calgary

By Joe Haggerty September 29, 2017

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while NHL training camps wind to a close soon.

*The quiet life and times of Dougie Hamilton is a hit in Calgary after an adjustment period following his departure from the Bruins.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Adrian Dater sounds a few reasons for optimism with the Colorado Avalanche, though I can’t imagine too many until they’ve cleared up the Matt Duchene mess.

*The St. Louis Blues are considering a run at Jaromir Jagr as the ageless Czech wonder is still looking for NHL work at this late date.

*Young stars are finding new and innovative ways to train for an NHL predicated on faster, stronger and more skilled players.

*PK Subban says that he’ll never protest during a national anthem and the Nashville D-man deserves all the respect in the world for doing what’s right for him. Just like the pro athletes that are deciding to kneel deserve respect and understanding for the protest they’re making. It’s a personal choice for each and every player, particularly the black NHL players who have always been a small fraternity within the league.  

*Jordan Nolan is grateful to keep his NHL dreams going closer to home in Buffalo where his dad was the former coach of the Sabres.

*For something completely different: Good to see the original Wonder Woman telling James Cameron to shut up.

 

By Joe Haggerty September 29, 2017

BRIGHTON, Mass – With it getting down to crunch time for the Bruins opening night roster and the final version due into the league offices by Tuesday afternoon, Frank Vatrano might just be in jeopardy of not making the cut. 

Vatrano, 23, entered training camp at an important early crossroads in his career coming off two NHL seasons where he showed flashes of scoring, but never really put it all together for an extended stretch.

"I think my overall game needs to be better. I need to be a complete, 200-foot player and I think I just need to bring consistency night in and night out," said Vatrano in the first few days of camp. "Obviously your 'A' game needs to be there more consistently, but you also need to bring your 'B' game if the 'A' isn't there. This is my third year, so I feel a lot more comfortable being here having relationships with the guys and with the coaching staff."

It remains to be seen if that comfort level is a good thing or a bad thing for Vatrano, who still has quite a bit to prove in the NHL. 

Last season, Vatrano finished with 10 goals and 18 points in 44 games, along with a minus-3 rating, and played all six playoff games against the Ottawa Senators. This fall, however, both Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk have made strong pushes for NHL roster spots and by all accounts, Vatrano has been pretty average in the competition for a third-line spot.

Unfortunately for him, he’s competing with Matt Beleskey, Tim Schaller, Noel Acciari, Teddy Purcell, Danton Heinen and Sean Kuraly for the three final forward spots and that means somebody expected to be on the big club is probably going to fall short. Kenny Agostino was placed on waivers on Friday afternoon, so it would appear that he won’t be on the NHL roster to start things off after an injury-plagued camp.

It would be easier for it to be Vatrano because he doesn’t have to pass through waivers at this point in his young NHL career and because the Bruins are expected to put an emphasis on penalty-kill candidates given the mass number of face-off/slashing penalties in the preseason.

That all spells possible trouble for Vatrano as a sometimes power-play performer, but definitely not a guy who's been used extensively on the PK unit in his pro career. Instead, it might give bigger, grittier players Schaller and Kuraly a better chance of securing those final few roster spots and leave Vatrano excluded from a Bruins roster where he was thought to be a lock entering camp.

Clearly, Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the middling effort after a 5-1 exhibition loss to the Flyers on Thursday night in Philadelphia and signaled a warning shot to camp participants currently on the bubble.  

“We weren’t competitive enough. The first period, we put ourselves in a tough spot, we took four penalties. A couple, I wasn’t sure what they were, but they’re tough to kill. We were playing against a good team,” said Cassidy. “We were on the road and then you get a couple of disallowed goals, it just seems like we were chasing the game the whole night. If that’s going to happen, you need your guys here pushing for jobs to give you energy to get you back in it. That didn’t happen either, at least not enough.

“I don’t know if there was a lot of [positive developments], to be perfectly honest. I’ll watch it again to see the things we did well. They were better than us. Like I said, the start didn’t help. These types of games during exhibition when you’re traveling the same day, you want to get off to a decent start to stay energized. We didn’t do enough to do that and we put ourselves in a bad spot.”

It remains to be seen if it’s too late for bubble guys like Vatrano to secure jobs with big performances in the preseason finale Saturday night against the Blackhawks, but the fact the Massachusetts native is in that position at all is a bad sign for the way his preseason has rolled out. 

By Joe Haggerty September 28, 2017

If you had guessed which Bruins player might drop the gloves during a preseason game in Philadelphia, veteran playmaking center David Krejci would have been very low on the prospective list. But it was the 31-year-old Krejci that dropped the gloves with Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick in Boston’s 5-1 loss at the Wells Fargo Center, and gave the No. 2 overall pick a “welcome to the NHL” moment of sorts in a one-sided exhibition game. 

Both Krejci and Patrick got some decent licks in for a couple of skilled top-6 players that are paid to light the lamp rather than light each other up with punches. Krejci told reporters in Philly afterward that he was getting fed up with Patrick chirping a little too much on the ice, and perhaps it was also about the frustration level bubbling over just a little in an admittedly meaningless blowout loss.

“You gotta take the preseason games just like the regular season. That’s the best way to get ready. It just kind of happened. It’s a man’s sport. It is what it is,” said Krejci, who also scored Boston’s only goal in the preseason defeat. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I felt like he was little over the line [with his talking]. He was willing to go too. It wasn’t like I dropped and he was surprised. 

“He was expecting that. So I kind of got to give him respect for that. [He’s in his] first year in the league so good for him. But at the same time, I thought he crossed the line a little bit. We fought and now it’s over with.”

The most important thing from a Bruins perspective is that Krejci came out of the incident unscathed and ready for Saturday night’s preseason finale in Chicago, followed by a healthy start to an important regular season for both the player and his hockey club. 

