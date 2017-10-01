Boston Bruins

Morning Skate: Coach Trotz to Caps: Quit the self-pity

By Joe Haggerty October 01, 2017 2:32 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while another Bruins preseason is officially in the books.

*PHT has Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz urging the Washington Capitals to quit the self-pity routine after their latest playoff disappointment.

*It looks like Jimmy Hayes will continue to keep the NHL dream alive after reportedly signing a one-year deal for $700,000 with the New Jersey Devils after a tryout in camp. Maybe the contract situation will make him a hungrier player in Jersey than he was in Boston, but I’ll need to see it to believe it.

*PHT writer Adam Gretz has the details on former NBC play-by-play man and current Dallas Stars announcer Dave Strader passing away at 62 after a long battle with cancer. Strader was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, and the consummate professional when it came to his work in the hockey booth. My condolences to the Strader family that Dave was very much devoted to during his career.

*Jaromir Jagr is most definitely a beauty with this tweet as it looks like he may get an NHL gig after all this season. Who knew Jagr was a cat guy?

*Are the San Jose Sharks going to be able to muster enough for one last run at the Stanley Cup this season?

*For something completely different: The wild and crazy details inside the largest private home in America.

 

 
 

Bruins roster update: Bjork is in, DeBrusk needs to impress in final preseason game

By Joe Haggerty September 30, 2017 5:15 PM

BRIGHTON, Mass – With the days numbering just a few until final NHL rosters are due into the league offices on Tuesday, Bruce Cassidy has an idea of where he’s going with most of his roster headed into Saturday night’s preseason finale in Chicago.

With the caveat that nothing is concrete until the final list is submitted on Tuesday afternoon, it’s just about an automatic that Anders Bjork has won the top-six, right-wing job alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Anton Khudobin will be the backup goaltender provided he gets through Saturday’s start without any issues and it looks as if Sean Kuraly has won a job to start the season after a solid training camp.

Jake DeBrusk isn’t quite in the same “lead-pipe lock” status that fellow rookie Bjork is for Thursday's opening night roster, but it looks like the 20-year-old former first-round pick will make the cut if he can show a little offense against the Blackhawks in his final exhibition tune-up.

“Bjork seems like he’s going to be a fit. We’ve played him with [Bergeron] and [Marchand], but he can play the other side. So he could flip and play the other side with Krejci and Pastrnak as well. We haven’t looked at that much, but it could happen,” said Cassidy. “But we like where his game is at right now. DeBrusk, we’re going to keep in there and we’re looking for a few more things out of his game. We like it as well, but we think that Bjork is the furthest ahead of all the young guys.

“We like where Kuraly’s game has been as far as what he brings: Energy and the ability to turn pucks over. It has really turned into a lot of offense, but we believe that it will over time as he continues to play like that. We’re looking at him as a wing tonight rather than center, and he may be a guy that moves around. I’ve liked Danton Heinen’s game. We haven’t talked about him as much, but we want to get another look at him with [Ryan] Spooner as more of a skill guy. There’s no concrete decision on the sixth defensemen yet, and I think [Anton Khudobin] is ready to go as the backup. That’s where I have him. Bjork looks like he’ll start in the lineup, and then we have some spots to fill in down below [among the forwards]. The game matters tonight more for that area.”

DeBrusk came close to scoring in his last preseason game before it was wiped away due to goaltender interference, and Cassidy wants to see the young left winger play at the higher pace he knows he’s capable of when he’s pushing forward.

“[We’d like to see] a little finish around the net. That would be good for [DeBrusk’s] confidence. When you’re playing up in the lineup [in a top-six spot] that will be talked about if you can’t finish,” said Cassidy. “Be a little more proactive skating. There are times when he really pops out of the pile and off he goes skating. He’s shown spurts of that, but let’s see that all the time.

“Coming down the wing let’s not pull up with the puck, but let’s continue to attack and make your plays with your feet moving. He’s a good skater, and if he’s going to make our team it’s going to be because he adds foot speed. That’s what we want out of that younger group, and that’s what they’ve been advertised as.”

Clearly, there are still jobs up for grabs among the bottom-six with Noel Acciari, Matt Beleskey, Frank Vatrano, Danton Heinen, Teddy Purcell, Tim Schaller and Kuraly all in Saturday night’s lineup, and likewise Matt Grzelcyk, Robbie O’Gara and Paul Postma all competing for a fill-in spot while Krug sits out with a fractured jaw.

So, it should be a competitive effort from a group of hungry Bruins on Saturday night in their final dress rehearsal prior to opening night and several players keenly aware that NHL employment might hinge on the final impression they leave with the coaching staff. 

Morning Skate: Three in the hunt for Jagr

By Joe Haggerty September 30, 2017 12:29 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading, while spending at least a portion of the weekend at a pumpkin patch near you.

*PHT writer Cam Tucker has Jaromir Jagr’s agent indicating that he’s in talks with three NHL teams about joining them, and it would appear the St. Louis Blues are one of those interested teams. We need another year of Jagr, 45, in the NHL, so please let us have it hockey gods!  

*Kailer Yamamoto continues to make a push toward winning a roster spot with the Edmonton Oilers just months after being drafted, and I continue to think the Bruins made a big mistake not taking him in the first round.

*Buffalo grinder Nick Deslauriers is scrapping right now to make the Sabres roster out of camp and knows that it might be an uphill battle after spending the last few seasons in the NHL.

*Am I the only one that thinks this foot surgery for Erik Karlsson is something to worry about for the Ottawa Senators? Getting rid of a big portion of his ankle bone doesn’t sound like a positive development for the Norris Trophy-winning D-man.

*The Bruins aren’t the only team with a hotshot defenseman expected to make an impact this season as Mikhail Sergachev has looked like he belongs with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Bruce Arthur with a good piece on how lonely it can be living among hockey’s silent majority.

 

 

