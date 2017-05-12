Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering why both Game 7’s in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs needed to be played on the same night. No hockey last night was a major bummer.
-- It’s been a storybook season for the Ottawa Senators as things seem to keep coming together at exactly the right time.
-- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane gave up his first -class seat on a flight to a soldier in the NHL player good deed of the day.
-- Here’s a look at all 36 goals scored by Patrick Laine in his outstanding rookie season in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets.
-- Alex Ovechkin details the injuries he played through in a whimpering performance for the Capitals in Game 7, and these injuries are not going to conjure up images of Patrice Bergeron playing through a punctured lung.
-- PHT writer and FOH (Friend of Haggs) Jason Brough has the details on the Dallas Stars agreeing to a six-year deal with big goalie Ben Bishop. He might help, but they’re not doing anything until their defense is overhauled as well.
-- Former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Jason Botterill has been named general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.
-- For something completely different: We talk about hockey hair and mullets all the time, but this is something truly special.
Morning Skate: Ovechkin's Game 7 injuries don't compare to Bergeron's
Morning Skate: Ovechkin's Game 7 injuries don't compare to Bergeron's
Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering why both Game 7’s in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs needed to be played on the same night. No hockey last night was a major bummer.