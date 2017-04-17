Krejci ‘feels like he’s really close’ to a return for Bruins tonight

BOSTON – David Krejci admitted it was tough sitting out the first two games of the playoffs with an upper body injury of mysterious origin, but he’s hoping to avoid that fate for tonight’s Game 3 at TD Garden.
The Czech center has always been a big-game player for the Black and Gold and the irony was a little bitter for him after he’d managed to make it through all 82 games of the regular season.
“I feel much better. I felt okay this morning, so we’ll see how it goes tonight,” said Krejci. “The point is to come back as soon as possible and be as close to 100 percent as I can be when I do come back. Yesterday and today were really good steps forward, so I feel like I’m really close.
“It was really disappointing to play 82 games and then miss at least the first two games of the playoffs. There wasn’t much chance I was going to play [in Game 1], but I still tried. It was just impossible, but I feel way better today. It was definitely disappointing and frustrating, but what can you do? You’ve just got to work hard to get back at it and I’m doing that. We’ll see how it feels tonight. Once I’m good to go you hope the injury is gone, but you never know.”
Krejci wasn’t getting into any details about the origin of the injury, which seemed to crop up toward the end of the regular season as he needed more maintenance days than usual. It did seem that the 31-year-old was trending toward a return on Wednesday, however, based on his role at practice centering Drew Stafford and David Backes in line rushes, and the sight of him practicing with the second power-play unit at morning skate.
Clearly, the Bruins could use him as they’ve become a bit of a one-dimensional team up front with a front-loaded top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak that Ottawa can key on defensively, and not enough of a threat anywhere else among the forwards to divide up their defensive attention.
The Bruins and Krejci went through this dance once before, however, prior to Game 1 last Wednesday night with their No. 2 center ultimately scratched from the lineup, so nothing is set in stone for Krejci in Game 3 until he’s suited up for puck drop.