Morning Skate: Should B's pursue Butcher?

Here are all the links from around the hockey world
*Adam Gretz from Pro Hockey Talk thinks that the Bruins should take a run at University of Denver defenseman Will Butcher, and that might make sense if somebody was just looking at a cursory view of the B’s situation. They need a left shot D-man at the NHL level and Butcher shoots lefty, so of course they should be interested, right? Well, “no” in the shortest way possible to answer. The Bruins need a young, experienced NHL veteran capable of playing top-4 minutes to pair with Charlie McAvoy. What they don’t need is another unproven left shot defenseman that’s 5-foot-10 or under given that they already have Torey Krug at the NHL level and Matt Grzelcyk at the AHL level. There’s zero shot you’re going to see two small guys like Krug and Butcher in a successful group of six starting NHL D-men, and I don’t know of any NHL general manager that wants to have more undersized defensemen in their regular group, whether or not they can move the puck. Add to that the fact that the B’s have drafted left shot D-men in Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon, Robbie O’Gara and Grzelcyk at the AHL level this season, and there’s literally not a spot where Butcher could find a regular place without displacing somebody the Bruins want to develop over the next couple of seasons. Sure, he can move the puck and his numbers look good on a spread sheet if you’re hypothetically putting together an organizational depth chart. But sometimes you need to take a closer look at a situation and realize the Bruins would be better served using one of their 50 allotted NHL contracts in another area aside from smallish left-shot D-man. They’re pretty set there for the next handful of years.
*Melrose native Connor Sheary has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and continues to keep that core group strong.
*Could the New York Rangers buy out another one of their bookend defensemen in Marc Staal after buying out Dan Girardi earlier this offseason?
*Larry Brooks puts together some thoughts about veteran NHL players like Jaromir Jagr still looking for work, and perhaps playing victim to the NHL’s need for speed.
*A Sunday Q&A with Dan Bylsma on his Detroit sports passion and his travels through the NHL as a head coach that’s seen highs and lows.
