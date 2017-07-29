Morning Skate: Johansen, Preds agree to eight-year deal

Boston Bruins

predators_johansen_072917.jpg

By Joe Haggerty July 29, 2017 10:02 AM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while wondering what Brad Stevens and Bill Belichick had to say to each other at Patriots training camp this morning. 

 

*Ryan Johansen has signed an eight year, $64 million contract with the Predators that isn’t a direct comparable for David Pastrnak, but could be pulling him further away from the roughly $6 million per season that the Bruins would like to pay the 21-year-old. The wait continues to see whether Leon Draisaitl or Pastrnak signs first, and what they sign for to help create their specific market for second contracts. 

 

*FOH (Friend of Haggs) Tracey Myers gets a chat in with Tommy Wingels on getting to suit up for his hometown Chicago Blackhawks. 

 

*Will you look at that? It’s Torey Krug, Tuukka Rask and Hal Gill taking a breather at the top of the Great Wall of China during their visit to spread the good word about hockey. 

 

*PHT writer James O’Brien has the good and the bad of the salary cap situation for the Montreal Canadiens moving forward. 

 

*It’s a sad day for Andrei Markov and for the Montreal Canadiens as he departs for Russia and the KHL. 

 

*Boston University assistant coach Scott Young has left the Terriers program to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. 

 

*For something completely different: Here’s a pretty cool duet between (randomly) Axl Rose and Billy Joel doing Highway to Hell

cp-morning-skate.jpg

By Joe Haggerty July 30, 2017 2:28 PM

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I’m reading while David Price continues to monumentally not get it. 

 

*Adam Gretz from Pro Hockey Talk thinks that the Bruins should take a run at University of Denver defenseman Will Butcher, and that might make sense if somebody was just looking at a cursory view of the B’s situation. They need a left shot D-man at the NHL level and Butcher shoots lefty, so of course they should be interested, right? Well, “no” in the shortest way possible to answer. The Bruins need a young, experienced NHL veteran capable of playing top-4 minutes to pair with Charlie McAvoy. What they don’t need is another unproven left shot defenseman that’s 5-foot-10 or under given that they already have Torey Krug at the NHL level and Matt Grzelcyk at the AHL level. There’s zero shot you’re going to see two small guys like Krug and Butcher in a successful group of six starting NHL D-men, and I don’t know of any NHL general manager that wants to have more undersized defensemen in their regular group, whether or not they can move the puck. Add to that the fact that the B’s have drafted left shot D-men in Jakub Zboril, Jeremy Lauzon, Robbie O’Gara and Grzelcyk at the AHL level this season, and there’s literally not a spot where Butcher could find a regular place without displacing somebody the Bruins want to develop over the next couple of seasons. Sure, he can move the puck and his numbers look good on a spread sheet if you’re hypothetically putting together an organizational depth chart. But sometimes you need to take a closer look at a situation and realize the Bruins would be better served using one of their 50 allotted NHL contracts in another area aside from smallish left-shot D-man. They’re pretty set there for the next handful of years.   

 

*Melrose native Connor Sheary has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and continues to keep that core group strong. 

 

*Could the New York Rangers buy out another one of their bookend defensemen in Marc Staal after buying out Dan Girardi earlier this offseason? 

 

*Larry Brooks puts together some thoughts about veteran NHL players like Jaromir Jagr still looking for work, and perhaps playing victim to the NHL’s need for speed. 

 

*A Sunday Q&A with Dan Bylsma on his Detroit sports passion and his travels through the NHL as a head coach that’s seen highs and lows. 

 

*For something completely different: The new “IT” trailers look like it’s something completely scary, and absolutely faithful to the source material in the best way possible. 

denver_will_butcher_072817.jpg

By Joe Haggerty July 29, 2017 12:30 PM

Almost a year ago, the Boston Bruins were readying their best pitches when the so-called Jimmy Vesey sweepstakes saw them as a finalist for his sought-after services.

Vesey waited out the draft rights of the Nashville Predators that expired on Aug. 15, and the Bruins rolled out the red carpet for the former Harvard University standout. The Bruins obviously didn’t end up landing Vesey as he chose the New York Rangers, instead.

Don’t expect history to repeat itself when Hobey Baker winning University of Denver defenseman Will Butcher becomes a free agent next month.

The 22-year-old offensive defenseman capped off a strong four-year college career with seven goals and 37 points in 43 games for the Pioneers and has indicated that he’s not going to sign with the Colorado Avalanche as a former fifth-round pick.

There will be plenty of interest in the 5-foot-10, 186-pound Butcher as teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs are lining up for a shot to sign the talented youngster. That’s a great situation for Butcher to be in, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins need to be one of those NHL suitors.

There is an NHL need in Boston for a left-shot defenseman that Don Sweeney has been looking to fill all summer, and it’s no mystery the Bruins organization values the world of college hockey where they’ve uncovered D-men prospects like Torey Krug, Kevan Miller, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk over the last five years.

What the Bruins don’t need is another undersized, unproven youngster on their back end while 21-year-old Brandon Carlo enters his second full NHL season, and 20-year-old McAvoy readies for his first full pro hockey season in Boston. Instead, they really could have used a battle-tested, grizzled veteran D-man on the left side capable of being an on-ice tutor as McAvoy’s D-partner this season, and that’s what they were unsuccessfully looking for via free agency or trade earlier this summer.

That never worked out for Don Sweeney and the Black and Gold, so the expectation is that Kevan Miller is going to play on his “off” left side as a defense partner for the gifted McAvoy. It’s not a perfect solution given Miller’s limited time playing on his left side last season, but it’s better than potentially signing Butcher and rolling with two rookies together on the same pairing, or elevating the undersized Torey Krug to a top-4 pairing with McAvoy.

Beyond that practical reason, there’s also the simple fact that there’s little room at the inn for another young left shot defenseman prospect knocking the door at the NHL level. The Bruins need to get good looks at Jakob Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon in training camp, and have Robbie O’Gara and Grzelcyk pushing for more looks at the NHL level over the next year as well. This doesn’t even mention Urho Vaakanainen, who is expected to play in North America for the Bruins organization in 2018-19 after getting selected in the first-round last month.

So there is a plethora of young left shot D-men prospects already in Boston’s ranks and adding another one in Butcher shouldn’t be any kind of priority for a team already bursting with talented young players. The clear need for this team on the back end is a bigger, stronger and more well-rounded eventual replacement for the 40-year-old Zdeno Chara on the left side, rather than a 5-foot-10, 186-pound college hockey player that sounds much more in the Krug mold.

Clearly that kind of power play quarterback and offensive D-man is going to be a solid addition for any NHL team if he turns into even half the player Krug has become in Boston, but the B’s already have that guy in their lineup for the foreseeable future while coming off a career-high 51 points last season. 

